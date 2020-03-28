What To Watch March 28th To Take Away The Blues

Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House: has two shows everyday. Today at 2pm their guest is Lea Salonga and their 8pm is with the hilarious Kristin Chenoweth. If you missed any, here are a few of our favorites

There is also the Kat and Dave show, which has Kat McPhee and her husband David Foster singing different styles of music. Here is Their Disney version

And their Broadway night.

Check out their whole line up of video’s on youtube. These two are truly delightful.

At 8pm is also The Producers Perspective Live with Stephen Flaherty on Facebook and LIVESTREAM Joe’s Pub Live!

And from Adrian Grimes, a video to make you laugh and stay informed.