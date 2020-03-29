MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
What To Watch March 29th To Take Away The Blues

What To Watch March 29th To Take Away The Blues

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. has at 2pm: Beetlejuice‘s Broadway Cast with Alex Brightman and Kerry Butler and at 8pm Fun Home Broadway Cast Reunion with Michael Cerveris, Judy Kuhn, Beth Malone, Sydney Lucas, & Emily Skeggs.

6:30 PM:  LIVESTREAM  54 Below At Home: Sondheim Unplugged

8:00 PM:  LIVESTREAM  The Producers Perspective Live with Pam Mackinnon.

8:00 PM:  LIVESTREAM  Joe’s Pub Live! From the Archives: Treya Lam. You can also find this on youtube.

We also offer up the following:

And this will surely put a smile on your face. http://assets.evie.com/asset/cc1afc44ee3cdaac9ae2f354f834dd30d7aa343e/video_inline_h540

