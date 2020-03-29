What To Watch March 29th To Take Away The Blues

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. has at 2pm: Beetlejuice‘s Broadway Cast with Alex Brightman and Kerry Butler and at 8pm Fun Home Broadway Cast Reunion with Michael Cerveris, Judy Kuhn, Beth Malone, Sydney Lucas, & Emily Skeggs.

6:30 PM: LIVESTREAM 54 Below At Home: Sondheim Unplugged.

8:00 PM: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Pam Mackinnon.

8:00 PM: LIVESTREAM Joe’s Pub Live! From the Archives: Treya Lam. You can also find this on youtube.

We also offer up the following:

And this will surely put a smile on your face. http://assets.evie.com/asset/cc1afc44ee3cdaac9ae2f354f834dd30d7aa343e/video_inline_h540