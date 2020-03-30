What To Watch March 30th To Take Away The Blues

12:30 PM: WORKSHOP Disney On Broadway: Frozen Dance Workshop @ Instagram

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. has at 2pm: Julie Halston, Charles Busch, Iain Armitage, & Jeffrey Biegel and at 8pm TV Show Reunion: Taxi.

Go to Michael John LaChisusa’s to hear a new song from The Gardens of Anuncia. it was to open at The Old Globe in San Diego. The production had to be put on hold until our country can recover from this dangerous, unknowable crisis. The show is based on stories the brilliant director and choreographer, Graciela Daniele.

8:00 PM: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Steven Sater @ Facebook