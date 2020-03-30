MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

What To Watch March 30th To Take Away The Blues

What To Watch March 30th To Take Away The Blues

12:30 PM:  WORKSHOP  Disney On Broadway: Frozen Dance Workshop @ Instagram 

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. has at 2pm: Julie Halston, Charles Busch, Iain Armitage, & Jeffrey Biegel and at 8pm TV Show Reunion: Taxi.

Go to Michael John LaChisusa’s to hear a new song from The Gardens of Anuncia. it was to open at The Old Globe in San Diego. The production had to be put on hold until our country can recover from this dangerous, unknowable crisis. The show is based on stories the brilliant director and choreographer, Graciela Daniele.

8:00 PM:  LIVESTREAM  The Producers Perspective Live with Steven Sater @ Facebook 

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Beth Malone, Fun Home,Michael Cerveris

What To Watch March 29th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingMarch 29, 2020
Read More
Daveed Diggs

The 24 Hour Plays Launch Second Round of Viral Monologues

Suzanna BowlingMarch 25, 2020
Read More

Good News: Free Meals In Harlem

ElizaBeth TaylorMarch 23, 2020
Read More

Broadway Jackbox and Rosie O’Donnell Bring Cash To The Actors Fund

Suzanna BowlingMarch 23, 2020
Read More
Andrew Lloyd Webber

Happy Birthday Andrew Lloyd Webber A Video Tribute

Suzanna BowlingMarch 22, 2020
Read More
Stephen Sondheim

Happy 90th Birthday Stephen Sondheim

Suzanna BowlingMarch 22, 2020
Read More

And The Show Must Go On With The 24 Hour Plays, Casting Directors and the Brilliant Seth Rudetsky, his Husband James and the Stars In The House

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More

Slowly Scheduled New Broadway Shows Fall From The Marquee as Awards Shows Move the Dates

Suzanna BowlingMarch 21, 2020
Read More

Melissa Errico Airs a YouTube Treat of Her Album Sondheim Sublime

Suzanna BowlingMarch 19, 2020
Read More