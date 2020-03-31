What To Watch March 31st To Take Away The Blues, Plus MAC Award Winners

OnSeth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Bobby Lopez, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Santino Fontana, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff and at 8pm ET: Show Reunion: This Is Us Chris Sullivan, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, Ken Olin, plus Taylor Goldsmith

4:00 PM: LIVESTREAM Broadway Teachers Workshop: John Cariani@ Facebook

8:00 PM: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Jennifer Tepper @ Facebook

The Barricade Boys with Special Guests Alfie Boe, Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo, John Owen-Jones, Lee Honey-Jones, Fra Fee & more sing “BRING HIM HOME” from Les Misérables in Support of the Stay At Home initiative, supporting Healthcare workers around the world with an Introduction by UK stars Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The new podcast musical Little Did I know from The Audio Drama Initiative, based on the novel by Mitchell Maxwell, will release its first three episodes on Apple Podcasts on Tuesday, March 31. After the 31st, each of the remaining six episodes will be released every Tuesday through Tuesday, May 12. A digital podcast soundtrack recording, produced by Broadway Records, and featuring the podcast’s original twenty-two songs, will also be available everywhere music is sold on Tuesday, March 31.

Little Did I know tells the story of a group of friends – recent college graduates – who bring a broken-down summer theatre back to life in 1976. The summer will be different from anything they expected, and what they experience will resonate throughout their lives. At turns funny, romantic, stirring, and poignant, this is an unforgettable coming- of-age story. Told over nine episodes, approximately thirty minutes each, Little Did I know includes twenty-two original songs.

Little Did I know features music by three-time Tony Award Winner Doug Besterman (The Producers, Thoroughly Modern Millie), lyrics by Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe award winner Dean Pitchford(Flashdance, Footloose) and Marcy Heisler (Ever After), book by New York Times best-selling author Lou Aronica and is produced by award-winning producer Mitchell Maxwell (Stomp!, Damn Yankees), along with Aronica.

The cast includes Tony Award Nominee Richard Kind, Tony Award Nominee Patrick Page, Olivier Award Winner Lesli Margherita, Kurt Hugo Schneider, Laura Marano, Sam Tsui, Alex Blue and Alexander Chaplin.

Folksbiene! LIVE – an online celebration of Yiddish culture featuring livestreamed theater, American Jewish performers, workshops, and other events – including a talkback with the cast of the award-winning Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish – to entertain audiences young and old.

The LIVE series and previous episodes appear on NYTF’s website. LIVE episodes can also be viewed on NYTF’s Facebook page. View on Facebook

Tina Scariano (Christina), Christina Crawford, Charlie Levy (Christopher)

Photographer: Kevin Alvey

New York Theatre Barn will host another live streaming of a New Works Series presentation on April 7, 2020 at 7PM EDT. The show will go on with pre-premieres of the new musicals Mommie Dearest and I Don’t Want to Talk About It. This installment will be free of charge.

When it was released in 1978, Christina Crawford’s Mommie Dearest made an indelible impression on America’s cultural landscape: it enjoyed 42 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, spawned a cult film classic based on the book, and placed the issue of family violence in the national spotlight. Issues of family violence brought to light then have yet to be resolved today and the book still stands as a catalyst for change.

Now: Mommie Dearest is a new musical with a book by Christina Crawford, music by David Nehls (The Great American Trailer Park Musical), and lyrics by Crawford and Nehls. Told primarily from the coming-of-age point of view of a brother-sister pair as they grow up, struggle with adversity and try to remain family even as they are forced down different paths, the musical explores three decades of American culture. The writers will present two songs from the show led by director Joe Barros and performed live by Tina Scariano and Charlie Levy who play Christina and Christopher Crawford.

Ben Caplan’s I Don’t Want to Talk About It takes a deep dive into the complex world of mental health as told by a troupe of mercurial performers to an unnamed protagonist. Through fourth-wall breaking sketch and song, the protagonist explores the subjects and stigmas of this taboo topic alongside the audience. But as the show goes on, the fourth wall begins to close, and the narrator realizes that the troupe isn’t here for the audience: they’re here for him. Through humor, empathy, and brutal honesty, this rock musical pushes the boundaries of how society discusses mental health. Caplan, who wrote the book, music and lyrics, will present two songs from the show performed live by Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Brynn Williams (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, SpongeBob SquarePants).

The 30-minute live stream presentation will begin at 7PM EDT on New York Theatre Barn’s YouTube channel: NY Theatre Barn. Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series presents exclusive pre-premieres of new musicals in the early stages of development. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn’s website: www.nytheatrebarn.org. The New Works Series is produced by Jen Sandler, Sam Strum and Joe Barros.

Also check out

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

On March 30, beginning at 9:00p.m. EDT, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis will host “Skain’s Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation,” a live Zoom video chat open to the public.

Tonight, Monday, March 30, 2020, Wynton will be joined by guests Paquito D’Rivera, Jeff Hamilton, Christian McBride, and Veronica Swift.

Wynton will host “Skain’s Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation” every Monday at 9:00p.m. EDT through June 1, 2020.

Skain’s Domain: An Intimate Weekly Conversation” is open and free to the public. Guests are required to register by visiting https://a.jazz.org/skainsdomain.

The 34th MAC Awards was simultaneous streamed from an apartment in Hell’s Kitchen with host Lennie Watts (President of MAC) and from an apartment in Washington Heights with co-hosts Amy Wolk (Board Member) and Lorinda Lisitza. The winners were:

FEMALE VOCALIST: Lisa Viggiano From Lady Day to The Boss Pangea, Don’t Tell Mama

MALE VOCALIST: Bob Diamond The Game of Life Don’t Tell Mama

MAJOR ARTIST – FEMALE: Gretchen Reinhagen Take It With Me Laurie Beechman Theatre, Pangea

MAJOR ARTIST – MALE: Jeff Harnar Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden & Green; On the East Side of Heaven; Too Marvelous for Words: 1930s Songs; Because of You: Fifties Gold; Jeff Harnar Sings Cole Porter

Birdland Theater, The Beach Cafe, Laurie Beechman Theatre; BJ Ryan’s Magnolia Room

NEW YORK DEBUT – FEMALE: Regina Zona Becoming the Queen 2.0 The Triad, BJ Ryan’s Magnolia Room, SOTA

NEW YORK DEBUT – MALE: Sean Patrick Murtagh

Mario! A Salute to The Great Lanza The Green Room 42

CELEBRITY ARTIST: Natalie Douglas Tributes series: Roberta Flack, Nat King Cole, Judy Garland, Nancy Wilson, Barbra Streisand, Joni Mitchell Birdland, Feinstein’s at the Nikko, The Pheasantry (London)

IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST: Doris Dear More Gurl Talk; Doris Dear Christmas Special

Don’t Tell Mama, Music Theater of CT, Cherry Grove Community House Theater, The Triad

MAJOR IMPERSONATION/CHARACTERIZATION/DRAG ARTIST: Jinkx Monsoon The Ginger SnappedJoe’s Pub

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER – FEMALE: LYNDA RODOLITZ Animal Magnetism Don’t Tell Mama

MUSICAL COMEDY PERFORMER – MALE: Michael Kirk Lane Just Because Don’t Tell Mama

DUO/GROUP: THOSE GIRLS (Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack, Wendy A. Russell) Those Girls Sing The Boys; An Evening with Those Girls; Those Girls Sing The Boys Volume 1.2 Unplugged Laurie Beechman Theatre, BJ Ryan’s Magnolia Room, Pangea

MAJOR DUO/GROUP: Sean Harkness, Marcus Simeone, Lina Koutrakos Clearly Now Season 2 Don’t Tell Mama, Urban Stages

PIANO BAR INSTRUMENTALIST: William TN Hall Don’t Tell Mama, Brandy’s, The Duplex

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER FEMALE: Alison Nusbaum Don’t Tell Mama

PIANO BAR/RESTAURANT SINGING ENTERTAINER MALE: Bobby Belfry Brandy’s

RESTAURANT/HOTEL LOUNGE/HAPPY HOUR ENTERTAINER: Ricky Ritzel Don’t Tell Mama

ENSEMBLE INSTRUMENTALIST: Sean Harkness, guitar

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat 25th Anniversary Show (Feinstein’s/54 Below), Lucille Carr-Kaffashan/How the Light Gets In (Don’t Tell Mama), Kathleen Turner/Finding My Voice (Arena Stage), Vocalmania (Birdland Theater, Zinc Bar), Ronny Whyte Quartet (Jazz at Kitano)

RECURRING SERIES: Ricky Ritzel’S BROADWAY Created and produced by Ricky Ritzel, staging and choreography by Jay Rogers and Aaron Morishita Don’t Tell Mama

SPECIAL PRODUCTION: Meg Flather SONGS: A CABARET SISTERHOOD Written and produced by Meg Flather, directed by Lennie Watts, musical direction by Tracy Stark Don’t Tell Mama

EMCEE: Amy Wolk I Only Have Lies for You Laurie Beechman Theatre

DIRECTOR: Lennie Watts Those Girls/Those Girls Sing The Boys (Laurie Beechman Theatre), Lynda Rodolitz/Animal Magnetism (Don’t Tell Mama), Meg Flather/Outbound Plane (Don’t Tell Mama, Urban Stages), Meg Flather Songs; A Cabaret Sisterhood (Don’t Tell Mama)

MUSICAL DIRECTOR: Alex Rybeck Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway/Broadway the Calla-Way (Feinstein’s/54 Below), Joanne Halev/Like a Perfumed Woman (Birdland Theater), Ann Kittredge/Fancy Meeting You Here: An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty (Feinstein’s/54 Below, Urban Stages, Feinstein’s at Vitello’s), Karen Akers/Sing the Shadows Away (Urban Stages, The Beach Cafe), Ari Axelrod, Celia Berk, Kevin Dozier, Karen Oberlin/Four for the Holidays (The Beach Cafe)

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR: Jean-Pierre Perreaux – The Laurie Beechman Theatre Mark Nadler/The Old Razzle Dazzle, Jennifer Barnhart/It’s About Time, Eric Michael Gillett/Stop This Train, KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar/Sullivan and Harnar sing Harnick and Strouse, Dawn Derow/The House That Built Me

SONG: LOOKS LIKE THEY’RE IN LOVE Music by Alex Rybeck, lyrics by Bob Levy

COMEDY/NOVELTY SONG: STRAIGHT GIRL IN THE GAY BAR Music and lyrics by Billy Recce

RECORDING (LaMott Friedman Award): WENDY SCHERL You’ll See

MAJOR RECORDING: Gretchen Reinhagen Take It With Me