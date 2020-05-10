What To Watch May 10th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House: Mother’s Day Celebration with cast TBA. At 8pm: Guest host Andrea Martin with special guests Charlotte d’Amboise, Sutton Foster, Briga Heelan and LaChanze

3pm: Broadway Does Mother’s Day This star-packed benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS’s COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. The casts of nearly every suspended Broadway musical are taking part including Bernadette Peters, Harvey Fierstein, Vanessa Williams, Betty Buckley, Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jennifer Holliday, Annaleigh Ashford, Victor Garber, Lea DeLaria, LaChanze, Victoria Clark, Carolee Carmello, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Beanie Feldstein, Chuck Cooper, Ann Harada, Kate Baldwin, Eden Espinosa, Mandy Gonzalez, Judy Kaye, James Monroe Iglehart, Lesli Margherita, Jenn Colella, Michael McElroy, Bonnie Milligan and many, many more. Donations, which will help BC/EFA fill the gap left by the cancellation of its usual Easter Bonnet celebration, can be made via Donations can be made here.

John McDaniel:

3pm: John McDaniel: Sunday Tea with John McD Pianist, musical director and composer John McDaniel and the McDLTs celebrate Mother’s Day with an intimate afternoon of music on Facebook Live.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

6:30 PM: PERFORMANCE 54 Below at Home: A Very Broadway Mother’s Day @ YouTube; with Feinstein’s/54 Below! Leading ladies from the worlds of Broadway and cabaret share the virtual stage—and screen—with their children and their own moms to sing about the glory of family, friendship, and love. It’s a Mother’s Day celebration adapted for at-home audiences. Moms are our first loves, our best friends, our fiercest defenders, and our first singing partners – now we celebrate that in song.

This sixth edition of the show will revisit the very first Mother’s Day concert from 2015 with archival video which will be augmented with new home video updates. An emotional concert that will fill your heart and soul on Mother’s Day!

Jessica Hendy and Beckett Hendy

Rachel Bay Jones and Miranda Guadalupe Jones

Janet Metz and Phoebe Unger

Marilyn Michaels and Mark Wilk

Allison Posner and Walter Bolin

Kelli Rabke and Joseph Agresta

Lois Sage and Alexander Sage Oyen

Tracy Sallows and Mairéad O’Neill

Stacy Sullivan and Savannah Brown

And other guests to be announced!

Produced, directed and hosted by Scott Coulter. The band includes John Fischer, Michael Holland, Jerry DeVore, Eli Bolin, and the late Barry Levitt. Click to view.

7pm: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is rockin’ your Mother’s Day with Bon Jovi. Tune into Rock Hall’s Facebook and Bon Jovi’s YouTube channel for a special Mother’s Day greeting from band member David Bryan. Plus, enjoy an exclusive video vault compilation of Bon Jovi’s 2018 Induction Ceremony performances and speeches.

2018 Induction Ceremony videos you’ll enjoy on Mother’s Day include speeches where Jon Bon Jovi turns the spotlight on his family telling his wife how much he loves her and Tico Torres thanking his mom for telling him to “do what you want to do and play from your heart.”

You can also check out rockhall.com for the official 2018 Induction Ceremony program with a special essay on Bon Jovi and turn up the volume with a career-defining playlist for the band on the Rock Hall’s Spotify channel.

7:30: On the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of Cabaret Scenes Magazine, the American Songbook Association held a fundraising event at NYC’s The Green Room 42 on Sunday, February 23, 2020. The sold-out crowd was treated to performances by many of those you have appeared on the cover of the magazine over the years. Watch us on Jamie deRoy & friends on Spectrum Channel 56, RCN Channel 83, and Verizon FIOS Channel 34 (as well as on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at a later date). Appearing on Part One are Daniel Dunlow, Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano, Carolyn Montgomery & Eric Yves Garcia, Marilyn Lester, T. Oliver Reid, Laurie Krauz, Betsyann Faiella, Beckie Menzie & Tom Michael, and Carla Gordon. Part Two will air on Sunday, May 24 with the performers TBA.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana / Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci Equally scandalous when they premiered separately in the late 19th century, these two short operas, often presented as a double bill, show just how searing and soapy opera can be. In Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana, a layabout villager leaves the girl he’s impregnated for another man’s wife. And in Pagliacci, a tortured clown plots against his beautiful young wife, whom he suspects of carrying on with a younger man. Neither ending is happy; each is exquisite.

8pm: Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin he reprises the show live from Florence, Italy. Tickets cost $50; half of the proceeds go to Berkshire Theatre Group.

Jake Gyllenhaal sings “Across the Way” from the ongoing 24 Hour Plays series on Instagram, Jake sings a touching original song about quarantine romance, written by Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change) and David Lindsay-Abaire (Good People).