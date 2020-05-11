What To Watch May 11th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Stars in the House: Guest Host Andréa Burns joined by Jason Robert Brown and Georgia Stitt. At 8pm: Wayne Brady

Jason Robert Brown

4pm – 9:30: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

5:30pm: Lincoln Center at Home: San Francisco Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet The first offering of the cinematic-release series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance was San Francisco Ballet’s Shakespeare’s tragedy. Music by Prokofiev and choreographed by Helgi Tomasson. Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan play the title roles in this 2015 performance.

6:30pm: The Wedding Singer Broadway cast reunion FromFeinstein’s/54 Below’s archives, recorded in 2015. Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin’s 2006 Broadway musical including Constantine Maroulis, Amy Spanger, Felicia Finley, Matt Saldivar, Rita Gardner, David Josefsberg and Spencer Liff.

Barbra Streisand

7pm: Robin Hood: Rise Up New York! created with iHeartMedia, to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Tina Fey hosts, with guests Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Lopez, Robert De Niro, Bette Midler, Chris Rock, John Mulaney, Jake Gyllenhaal, Spike Lee, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Julianne Moore, Rosie Perez, Andrew Rannells, Matthew Broderick, Fab 5 Freddy, Salt-N-Pepa, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo. The announced musical performances are by Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi and Sting, but since the guest list also features some of Broadway’s biggest names—Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt and Karen Olivo—we’re going to bet there will be some theater love in there somewhere. The event will be broadcast on every NYC TV station and nationally on CNBC, as well as on all iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations and SiriusXM; it will also be streamed online on NBC News Now and NowThis Media. (Pro tip: If you miss the rollout at 7pm EDT, ABC News Live will be streaming it at 10pm EDT.)

Glory Crampton and puppets

7pm: Join The York Theatre Company for another conversation in our Live Panel Series with a special behind-the-scenes discussion of our award-winning 1992 production of Bob Merrill and Michael Stewart’s musical adaptation of the 1953 film Lilli.Producing Artistic Director James Morgan (who was the scenic designer) will moderate a live panel discussion with director Pam Hunt, music director Darren R. Cohen,production manager Joe De Michele, and cast members including Karen Mason, Glory Crampton, Paul Schoeffler, Robert Lydiard, and others.

8pm: The Civilians: A Shining Light an online gala; donations of any size will get you in. The event also streams live on the Civilians’ Facebook page. Selections from Duncan Sheik and Kyle Jarrow’s Whisper House, songs by works Ethan Lipton and Michael Friedman, a longtime Civilians pillar. Jo Lampert hosts the event, which includes appearances by Nick Blaemire, Cindy Cheung, Eddie Cooper, Molly Hager, Harriet Harris, Jason Butler Harner, Van Hughes, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Lesli Margherita, Grace McLean, Jill Sobule and Mary Testa.

An accomplished musician, Daniels will perform a slew of songs and stories that create both hilarious and tender moments. The lineup features crowd favorites from his albums “Live at the Purple Rose,” “Grandfather’s Hat,” “Together Again,” “Keep It Right Here,” “Days Like These,” and his most recent album, “Simple Truths.”

8pm: The Producers Prospective with Santino Fontana

Evan Ruggiero

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party this week’s guest list of performers includes jazz-pop singer and saxophonist Curtis Stigers (“I Wonder Why”), musical-theater triple threats Ariana DeBose (Summer) and Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones), British viral singing phenomenon Debbie Wileman, baritone Matthew Ciuffitelli and Sing Street cast member Max Bartos. It’s free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

9:30pm–1:30am: Mondays in the Club with Lance Songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts a piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming. You can make requests and sing at home. Free, but Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)