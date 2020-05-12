What To Watch May 12th To Take Away The Blues

Sea Wall, by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), starred Tom Sturridge both at the Public Theatre and on Broadway. played Alex, a catalog photographer who opens up to the audience about the great sadness he carries with him in the aftermath of a trip to southern France. The play about the loss of a child is heartbreaking. This version stars Andrew Scott (Moriarty on Sherlock and the Hot Priest on Fleabag), for whom the play was written in 2008. Streaming on YouTube for free for a week.

2pm: Carnegie Hall continues its new online series Live with Carnegie Hall with acclaimed interpreter of the American Songbook Michael Feinstein hosting a program dedicated to the music of George Gershwin, joined by special guests.

Andrew Scott photo by Kevin Cummins

2pm: Stars in the House: Guest Host Michelle Collins joined by Karen Chee, Ellie Kemper, Kelly McCreary and Bryan Safia. At 8pm: Caroline in the City Cast reunion with Malcolm Gets, Cathy Ladman, Tom La Grua, Andy Lauer, Eric Lutes, John Mariano, Amy Pietz and Lea Thompson

CAROLINE IN THE CITY — NBC Series — Pictured: (l-r) Eric Lutes, Amy Pietz, Malcolm Gets, Andy Lauer (top row); Lea Thompson (bottom row, from left) TM & COPYRIGHT© 1999 BY EYEMARK ENTERTAINMENT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4pm: CyberTank The theme of this week’s episode, “Woo! Party!”.

A. Rose, M. Gonzales, R. Bey and J. Kuhn

Photo by Carol Rosegg

5pm: The VT Show: Eli’s Comin’ The 2001 Laura Nyro musical Eli’s Comin‘ starred Judy Kuhn, Mandy Gonzalez and Anika Noni Rose The three reunite to discuss the show and sing a number or two.

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: COVID and Incarceration In this special edition of the series, the participating playwrights—including Lemon Andersen, Hilary Bettis, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, Jordan E. Cooper, Emily Mann, DeRay Mckesson, Nsangou Njikam, and Liza Jessie Peterson—have been paired with currently or formerly incarcerated people to tell their stories in coordination with the advocacy campaign RAPP (Release Aging People in Prison).

6:30pm The Year of Living Dangerously Feinstein’s/54 Below, offers tonight a 2017 concert of Thomas Tierney and Jeffrey Haddow’s musical adaptation of Christopher J. Koch’s novel The Year of Living Dangerously. The cast includes Scarlett Strallen, Kevin Earley, Simon Jones and (in the role that won Linda Hunt an Oscar) Marc delaCruz.

Swan Lake Photo by Gene Schiavone

7pm American Ballet Theatre: Together Tonight To celebrate its 80th anniversary, an hour-long virtual gala that includes performances, historical footage and special guests including Katie Couric, Chita Rivera, Jennifer Garner, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Julianna Margulies, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelly Ripa, Liev Schreiber, Deborah Roberts, Al Roker, Nate Berkus, Margaret Qualley, Jeremiah Brent, Julio Bocca, Roberto Bolle, Alessandra Ferri, Carla Fracci and ABT superstar Misty Copeland. Among the evening’s offerings are excerpts from ABT’s beloved Swan Lake, dances by Michelle Dorrance and Jessica Lang, and musical performances by Cynthia Erivo and Tony Bennett (who sings “Fly Me to the Moon” as soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, who are sheltering together, perform a duet in Central Park). The event is free, but donations to the ABT Crisis Relief Fund are encouraged.

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! streams piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Karen Mason, Leslie Anderson, Joe Regan, Mama Tits and Jon MJ Cooper.

Geraldine Hughes

7pm Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly reprise the roles they played in the Irish Rep’s 2011 revival of Molly Sweeney: a three-character 1994 drama by Brian Friel (Dancing at Lughnasa). Three alternating monologues, about a woman who regains her sight. Also in the cast is Paul O’Brien. Charlotte Moore directs. The performance is free, but advance registration is required.

The Tempest Photo by Ken Howard

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Thomas Adès’s The Tempest More than a few composers have run aground trying to adapt Shakespeare’s mercurial tale of revenge and reconciliation, but a dazzling sense of playfulness and experimentation keeps Adès’s modernist score sailing. Crafting incisive portraits of the Bard’s inimitable characters—from the usurped Milanese duke Prospero to the enslaved “monster” Caliban to Ariel, Prospero’s Tinkerbell—Adès creates an ever-shifting musical language that is brilliantly matched by Robert Lepage’s kaleidoscopic production.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with James Snyder.