What To Watch May 13th To Take Away The Blues

12:30: Just Freakin’ Positivity featuring Mark Fisher & Natasha Tsakos You need to pre-register.

Mark Fisher is the founder of Mark Fisher Fitness in New York, which has become a de facto fitness destination for Broadway actors. Their tagline, “Ridiculous Humans. Serious Fitness.” sums up their style of innovative and fun workouts.

Natasha Tsakos is known for pioneering ways of integrating technology with live performance. She has created shows for the Discovery Channel, opened the G20 summit, Tribeca Film Festival, and performed at the Super Bowl with Cirque du Soleil. Natasha is currently developing her most epic production to date: a live multi-sensory experience that directly impacts the world in real time.

Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky 2pm: The Confession of Lily Dare: By Charles Busch. Starring Nancy Anderson, Christopher Borg, Charles Busch, Howard McGillin, Kendal Sparks, Jennifer Van Dyck. Directed by Carl Andress. At 8pm: Jennifer Simard and Yeardley Smith

Nancy Anderson and Charles Busch in ‘The Confession of Lily Dare’

2pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Pop Up Classroom

2pm: Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live Peter Michael Marino dissects the failure of his 2007 West End jukebox musical, Desperately Seeking Susan, an adaptation of the Madonna movie that used the songs of Blondie. Tickets cost $12, and proceeds benefit Frigid NYC.

Linda Lavin & Billy Stritch

3pm: Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch Billy Stritch, at Lavin’s piano.

3pm: Irish Repertory Theatre: Molly Sweeney Geraldine Hughes and Ciarán O’Reilly in the Irish Rep’s 2011 revival of Molly Sweeney: a three-character 1994 drama by the peerless Brian Friel (Dancing at Lughnasa), about a woman who regains her sight. Joining the cast is Paul O’Brien; Charlotte Moore directs. The performance is free, but advance registration is required.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5).

5pm: The Metropolitan Opera: L’Elisir d’Amore This 2018 production of Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, is conducted by Domingo Hindoyan and is directed by Bartlett Sher and stars Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano and Ildebrando D’Arcangelo.

Michael Urie

5:30pm: MCC Live Labs: Frankie & Will a two-hander by Talene Monahon that imagines Shakespeare in quarantine with the Jacobean equivalent of his intern. Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy), performs with his live-in boyfriend, Ryan Spahn.

Judith Light

6pm: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten Bill Pullman (While You Were Sleeping) and Judith Light (Other Desert Cities, Assembled Parties) star in Man 60’s, Woman 60’s. Pullman becomes a man considering the ever-changing culture around him and his evolving views. Light becomes a woman remembering the “man” who got away while discussing her former marriage and her new boyfriend

7pm HERE: The Scarlet Ibis a 2015 Prototype Festival, chamber opera by composer Stefan Weisman and librettist David Cote. Adapted from a James Hurst short story, the show uses delicate puppetry alongside flesh-and-blood singers to convey the tale of a disabled boy in rural North Carolina in the early 20th century. Mallory Catlett directs, and Steven Osgood conducts.

7pm: The Homebound Project 50 leading actors and writers lend their talents to this new online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, three editions feature 10 new short dramatic works; tonight’ s centers around “home.” Christopher Abbott and Lucy Thurber, Glenn Davis and Ren Dara Santiago, The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper and Max Posner, Jessica Hecht and Sarah Ruhl, Marin Ireland and Eliza Clark, Raymond Lee and Qui Nguyen, Alison Pill and C.A. Johnson, Elizabeth Rodriguez and Rajiv Joseph, Thomas Sadoski and Martyna Majok, and Amanda Seyfried in a work by McMullen herself.

7pm: New Works Series: Here and Their and Half the Sky New York Theatre Barn’s development series Zooms in on two musicals-in-progress: Here and Their, a story of self-discovery and queer family history by Alexei Cifrese, Jasmine Joshua and Heather Ragusa; and Isabella Dawis and Tidtaya Sinutoke’s Half the Sky, about an Asian-American woman who sets out to climb Mount Everest.

7pm: Folksbiene: Ron Tal: “Eleven Hours Away” A celebration of Israeli Music with Assaf Gleizner as Music Director

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos In penning this “chamber opera” in 1912, Richard Strauss sought to meld two powerful, yet seemingly contradictory, theatrical forces: the staid and decorous opera seria (a tradition of high art, noble deeds, and mythological settings), and the brash and low-brow slapstick of commedia dell’arte, populated by harlequins and clowns. The result is a heroic tale plucked from Greek mythology that is brazenly interrupted by a buffo brigade of singing comedians. It’s hard to choose which style dominates in the Met’s 1988 telecast, in which the majestic Jessye Norman, as the title princess, squares off against Kathleen Battle as her prankish foil.

Cate Blanchett

8pm BAM Virtual Gala 2020 The Brooklyn Academy of Music, is throwing a live virtual gala that honors stage and screen thespian Cate Blanchett, author Zadie Smith and philanthropist Jeanne Donovan Fisher. A dance solo created by Tanztheater Wuppertal Pina Bausch’s Bettina Wagner-Bergelt, a filmed performance by members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and a Philip Glass composition sung by the Brooklyn Youth Chorus. Recording artist St. Vincent will also performs and DJ Eli Escobar closes with a “living room dance party.”

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Dominque Morisseau.