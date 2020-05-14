What To Watch May 14th To Take Away The Blues

“You Will See Me” A tribute to New York’s undaunted delivery guys during the Pandemic of 2020

SoHee Youn and Jamie Jackson wrote “You Will See Me” as part of their original musical, I Spy a Spy, which appeared off-Broadway in 2019. The main character, Jose, is a immigrant deliveryman in New York City who is desperate to be seen.

“When Covid-19 struck our great city, we became aware that deliverymen like Jose had become more essential to New York’s survival than ever, and more than ever they deserved recognition,” shared the songwriting team. “Over the course of a week in early May 2020, we walked the streets around our home in Hell’s Kitchen to capture images and footage of these deliverymen – a majority of whom are immigrants like us, drawn by the eternal promise of New York. This video is our tribute to the essential work they did to keep us New Yorkers safe and fed while we hunkered down.”

Music: SoHee Youn, Lyrics: Jamie Jackson, Orchestration, sequencing, guitars, percussion: Dan Gonko, Vocals: Justin Lopez & Jamie Jackson, Bass and Djembe: Dennis Arcano, Piano: Peter Nilsen & SoHee Youn, Filming & Editing Jackson & Youn

8am: 92Y: Under Milk Wood through June 12 a reading of Dyland Thomas’s Under Milk Wood from 2014. Michael Sheen, Kate Burton, Karl Johnson, Mark Lewis Jones, Francine Morgan and Matthew Aubrey star.

Michael Sheen

2pm: National Theatre: Barber Shop Chronicles 2018’s Barber Shop Chronicles by the Nigeria-born, U.K.-based playwright Inua Ellams looks at the interactions of African men in six barber shops. The show incorporates human, music and dance. Biojan Sheibani directs.

Renee Fleming

2pm: Live with Carnegie Hall: Renée Fleming with Rufus Wainwright

Carnegie Hall’s online concert and conversation series with Renée Fleming, who returns to one of her signature pieces—Richard Strauss’s Four Last Songs—and talks with WQXR’s Elliott Forrest.

Paulo Szot

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday! with Delia Ephron, N’Kenge, Carol Kane and the cast of PBS’ Mass including Isabel Santiago, Karim Sulayman and Paulo Szot. Joined by director Kevin Newbury. At 8pm: OSCA’s virtual production of Now. Here. This. benefitting GenZStayHome, OCSA Foundation and the Educational Theatre Foundation

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Orfeh & Andy Karl

6:00 PM: 54 Below at Home: Andy Karl & Orfeh: Legally Bound

Feinstein’s/54 Below, presents this married duo. Charles Randolph-Wright directs the show, and Steven Jamail leads the band.

Martha Henry Photo by David Hou

7pm: Stratford Festival: The Tempest through June 4. 80-year-old Stratford legend Martha Henry, who made her festival debut as Miranda in The Tempest in 1962, plays Prospero. Director Antoni Cimolino’s 2018 production, features Michael Blake as Caliban and André Morin as Ariel.

7pm: Paper Mill Theatre Straight From The Vault. The Broadway Season of 1924-1925 (when Nanette originally debuted) on the set of No No Nanette in spring of 1997. Hosted by Mark Waldrop and Peter Filichia, music director Albert Evans. Performances by Kathi Gillmore, Pedro Porro, Jessica Wright, and Bernie Yvon.

Brian Charles Rooney

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Britten’s Peter Grimes Benjamin Britten’s gripping parable about an outsider fisherman’s persecution in a small Suffolk coastal village, and his slow descent into madness, offers one of the repertory’s most complex tenor roles as well as some of its most haunting and atmospheric music. No less treasured by the many singers who take up the work’s smaller roles, this riveting tragedy is a true vehicle for an ensemble cast, and it remains one of only a handful of mid–20th century operas to have found a lasting place in the canon.

7:30pm: Folksbiene Live: Zalmen Mlotek a weekly living-room concert by artistic director and conductor Zalmen Mlotek.

Josh Groban

8pm: Josh Groban: Awake Live Josh Grobam ttreats fans to a screening of his past concert films and provides live running commentary. Tonights episode shows a 2007 arena show in Salt Lake, Groban performs songs from his 2006 album.

Carra Patterson, Gideon Glick, Sas Goldberg

8pm: Broadway’s Best Shows: Significant Other This productions won eight times between 2005 and 2014. Gideon Glick is a neurotic young gay man whose female friends peel away from him on nuptial exit ramps. Lindsay Mendez, Sas Goldberg, Rebecca Naomi Jones, John Behlman, Luke Smith and Barbara Barrie stars. Trip Cullman directs. The performance is free, but donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.

8pm New Songs Now in Your Living Room: Eisa Davis and Shaina Taub

Rattlestick Theater presents concerts with theater songwriters. Obie winner Eisa Davis, play Bulrusher was a finalist for the 2007 Pulitzer Prize and performed in Passing Strange and her own Angela’s Mixtape. Singer-songwriter and theater composer Shaina Taub, wrote the score for the Public Works productions of Twelfth Nightand As You Like It.

Billy Stritch Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

8pm: Billy Stritch live-streams a cabaret show from his apartment. Requests are welcome.

The original cast of Now. Here. This. Photo by Carol Rosegg

9pm: Now. Here. This. (Flexible Version) The 2012 Off Broadway musical Now. Here. This. Writer-performers Hunter Bell and Susan Blackwell and songwriter-performer Jeff Bowen reunited with their [title of show] costar Heidi Blickenstaff. When the pandemic arrived, they were in test-driving a new version with students at the Orange County School of the Arts—some 30 of whom now perform it virtually from their various locations, directed by Scott Barnhardt and Peter Marinaro. Donating to the OCSA Foundation, the Educational Theatre Foundation or Blickenstaff’s GenZStayHome.)

Christopher Fitzgerald

9:30pm The Old Globe: In-Zoom A benefit for the Old Globe in San Diego, the master clown and two-time Tony winner Bill Irwin (Fool Moon) has created a 12-minute comic short about the need to connect, with Christopher Fitzgerald (Wicked, Waitress). Donations to the Old Globe are recommended.