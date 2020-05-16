What To Watch May 16th To Take Away The Blues

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Plays in the House: Happy Days: By Samuel Beckett. Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub. At 8pm: An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends

Brooke Adams, Tony Shalhoub photo by Robert Williams

5pm–10:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Charlie Rosen (center) leads his Broadway Big Band at 54 Below.

(photo via Charlie Rosen’s Facebook page)

6:30pm: 54 Below at Home: Charlie Rosen Broadway Big Band

Charlie Rosen’s 17-piece jazz orchestra from a 2016 concert. Guests include Santino Fontana, Benjamin Walker, Ciara Renée, Lauren Pritchard, Gerard Canonico, Hannah Elless, John-Michael Lyles, Julia Mattison and future Tina breakout star Adrienne Warren.

Gabrielle Stravelli

7pm: Gabrielle Stravelli and Pat O’Leary on Facebook set from home with her husband, bassist Pat O’Leary.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: The Verdi’s Rigoletto A Victor Hugo play, haunting and scandalous, provided the inspiration for Verdi’s mid-career masterpiece about a vengeful but misguided court jester, out to rescue his deflowered daughter from a duke’s licentious clutches. None of it ends well, but along the way, the composer introduces several of his most iconic arias and duets—as well as an 11th-hour quartet that counts among the finest moments in opera. Michael Mayer’s neon-bedecked production transports the action from 16th-century Mantua to Rat Pack–era Las Vegas, suffusing an already sinful story with additional seedy resonance.

8PM: Guild Hall: Portrait of Tennessee Williams A benefit for East Hampton’s Guild Hall, with veteran character actor Harris Yulin. This tribute to Tennessee Williams tracks the master playwright from the age of 14 through his late career. Joining Yulin for a live virtual staged reading on Zoom are the formidable Mercedes Ruehl (who won an Oscar for The Fisher King), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Girls) and rising star Tedra Millan (The Wolves). A Q&A with Yulin follows. Tickets are free but donations are warmly appreciated.

8pm: Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes

From Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. Tickets are $20.

8pm: Joe’s Pub: Stephanie Chou: Comfort Girl A original music-theater concert piece, recorded in 2019, the young Chinese-American singer, composer and sax player Stephanie Chou explores the history of the hundreds of thousands of Chinese women who were pressed into sexual service to Japanese soldiers during World War II.