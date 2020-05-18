What To Watch May 18th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Stars in the House: Guest Host Laura Benanti & Friends. 8pm: No show tonight. Instead, please tune into A Night of Covenant House Stars co-hosted by Audra McDonald and John Dickerson.

Laura Benanti

2pm: Shakespeare’s Globe: The Winter’s Tale a free production from its archives is this 2018 version of The Winter’s Tale. Blanche McIntyre directs the production, with a cast led by Will Keen, Priyanga Burford, Sirine Saba and Becci Gemmell.

4pm – 9:30: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

5:30pm: Lincoln Center at Home: San Francisco Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet The first offering of the cinematic-release series Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance was San Francisco Ballet’s Shakespeare’s tragedy. Music by Prokofiev and choreographed by Helgi Tomasson. Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan play the title roles in this 2015 performance.

7pm: Play-PerView: Permission a reading of Robert Askins’s 2015 dark comedy Permission, which looks at looks at messy intersections of lust, religion and supportiveness in the quasi-BDSM practice of Christian Domestic Discipline. This reading reunites Askins with the director and star of his exceptional Hand to God, Moritz Von Stuelpnagel and Steven Boyer. A supporting cast includes William Jackson Harper (The Good Place), Kristen Sieh (RoosevElvis), Erin Wilhelmi (To Kill a Mockingbird) and original cast member Nicole Lowrance. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Ensemble Studio Theatre.

7:30pm: Red Bull Theater: Coriolanus Director Jesse Berger present an informal free reading that reunites the cast of its vigorous 2016 production of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus. Directed by Michael Sexton with Stratford Festival regular Dion Johnstone, Patrick Page, Stephen Spinella and Lisa Harrow.

Idomeneo Photo by Marty Sohl

7:30pm The Metropolitan Opera: Idomeneo Mozart’s first major opera, 1781’s Idomeneo, set on Crete in the aftermath of the Trojan War. James Levine conducts this 2017 performance, which stars Matthew Polenzani, Nadine Sierra, Alice Coote and Elza van den Heever.

8pm: A Night of Covenant House Stars Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson host this star-studded benefit for Covenant House, a charity that serves homeless and trafficked young people. This event airs live on multiple sites and platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime and the newly launched theater streaming service Broadway on Demand. The list of confirmed performers and participants: Dolly Parton, Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Morgan Freeman, Martin Short, Randy Jackson, Dawn O’Porter, Jodi Picoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Chris O’Dowd, Zachary Quinto, Robin Thicke, Deborah Cox, Zachary Levi, songwriters Benj Pasek and Frank Wildhorn, and Broadway’s Karen Olivo, Andrew Rannells, Jeremy Jordan, Will Swenson, Stephanie J. Block, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Ramona Keller, Capathia Jenkins, Shereen Pimentel, Keala Settle, Jake David Smith, Bobby Conte Thornton and Ana Villafane—plus the choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.

8pm: The Producers Prospective with Mara Isaacs

Melissa Errico

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party this week’s guest list of performers includes Supremes being Mary Wilson, actor-singer and Hollywood Squares stalwart John Davidson, musical-theater stars Elizabeth Stanley, Melissa Errico, Michael Cavanaugh and Travis Nesbitt, singer Brianna Davies and, as always, one student whose spring musical or recital has been canceled.

9:30pm–1:30am: Mondays in the Club with Lance Songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts a piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming. You can make requests and sing at home. Free, but Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)