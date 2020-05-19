What To Watch May 19th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Stars in the HousThe Flash

Starse: Sierra Boggess and friends the original Little Mermaid, Christine Daaé in both The Phantom of the Opera and its short-lived sequel, Love Never Dies. is joined by costars from several of her past shows, including Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You), Alan H. Green (School of Rock) and Sean Palmer (The Little Mermaid’s original Prince Eric). At 8pm The stars of CW’s hit show, The Flash, join us for a Stars In The House reunion, including Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet and Hartley Sawyer.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4pm: CyberTank The theme of this week’s episode, The theme of this week’s episode, hosted by Christian Roberson, is “Woo! Party!” (in advance of the Tank’s gala later tonight).

4:30pm: Michael Lavine: Broadway Songs about the Jewish Experience

If you need sheet music musical director and vocal coach Michael Lavine is the go to. In this free Zoom seminar, he shares some of his considerable expertise on the subject of Jewish-themed musical-theater songs, from sources that range from the familiar (Fiddler on the Roof, The Last Five Years) to the highly recherché (The Great Ostrovsky, The Education of H*Y*M*A*N K*A*P*L*A*N, ).

Direct from Death Row The Scottsboro Boys

5pm: The VT Show: John Kander, Susan Stroman and David Thompson

three longtime collaborators—master composer John Kander, director Susan Stroman and book writer David Thompson—discuss their past projects, which notably include The Scottsboro Boys.

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward.

6:30pm 54 Below at Home: 54 Below Sings One Direction Performers include Nicholas Barasch, Tommy Bracco, Charlotte Maltby, Colton Ryan and Larry Owens (A Strange Loop). Ben Caplan is the musical director.

Swan Lake Photo by Gene Schiavone

7pm American Ballet Theatre: Together Tonight To celebrate its 80th anniversary, an hour-long virtual gala that includes performances, historical footage and special guests including Katie Couric, Chita Rivera, Jennifer Garner, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Julianna Margulies, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelly Ripa, Liev Schreiber, Deborah Roberts, Al Roker, Nate Berkus, Margaret Qualley, Jeremiah Brent, Julio Bocca, Roberto Bolle, Alessandra Ferri, Carla Fracci and ABT superstar Misty Copeland. Among the evening’s offerings are excerpts from ABT’s beloved Swan Lake, dances by Michelle Dorrance and Jessica Lang, and musical performances by Cynthia Erivo and Tony Bennett (who sings “Fly Me to the Moon” as soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, who are sheltering together, perform a duet in Central Park). The event is free, but donations to the ABT Crisis Relief Fund are encouraged.

Joan Ryan

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! Piano Bar Live!

Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes David Edwards, Kelly Briggs, Joan Ryan, Elora Von Rosch, JD Smurthwaite and Jim Caruso.

The Tempest Photo by Ken Howard

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Wagner’s Lohengr in

Due to the quirks of scheduling and some unanticipated technical challenges, Wagner’s lush, Romantic tale of a holy knight and the maiden who loves him has not seen the Met stage since 2006, making this Nightly Opera Stream the first Met presentation of Lohengrin in more than 14 years. This 1986 telecast performance makes the very most of Wagner’s glowing music, with the dashing Peter Hoffmann in the title role, Eva Marton as a deeply affecting Elsa, Lohengrin’s beloved, and the great Leonie Rysanek giving a thrillingly deranged portrayal of Ortrud, the sorceress who tries to tear the couple apart.

Lauren Patton and the cast of Jagged Little Pill

8pm: You Live, You Learn: A Night with Alanis Morissette and Jagged Little Pill The Broadway cast of the suspended Alanis Morissette jukebox musical Jagged Little Pill, reunite remotely in a one-hour concert benefit for the Actors Fund, hosted by Morissette herself. Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding, Derek Klena, Lauren Patten, Kathryn Gallagher and Antonio Cipriano, book writer Diablo Cody (Juno), director Diane Paulus, choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui and musical arranger Tom Kitt will all be in attendance.

8pm: Musical Theatre Factory: The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk and Sing Michael R. Jackson, the writer/composer of the Pulitzer Prize winning musical A Strange Loop. Guest performers in the concert include Natalie Walker, John-Andrew Morrison and Molly Hager. Immediately before and after the stream, Jackson hosts a discussion of the show on Instagram Livewith Hager and A Strange Loop cast member L Morgan Lee. The stream remains live for only one day; donations are welcome at MTF’s website.

New York City Ballet: George Balanchine’s Diamonds Balanchine’s glittering 1967 ballet Diamonds, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Sara Mearns and Russell Janzen lead the company in this 2019 recording.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Jamil Jude.