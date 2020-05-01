What To Watch May 1st To Take Away The Blues

Benedict Cumberbatch, Jonny Lee Miller

2pm: National Theatre at Home: Frankenstein Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary) alternate the leading roles in in the 2011 adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic horror story, Frankenstein, adapted by Nick Dear and staged by Danny Boyle (Trainspotting). Yesterday, Cumberbatch plays the Creature and Miller is his titular creator; today, the roles reversed. (Each of the two stays up for one week.

2pm: Andrew Lloyd Webber: The Royal Albert Hall Celebration Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal present a free musical every week from Sir Webber’s back catalog. This starry concert was performed in 1998 to celebrate the composer’s 50th birthday. Elaine Paige brings back “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina” from Evita and “Memory” from Cats. Glenn Close and Donny Osmond sing from Sunset Boulevard and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Antonio Banderas brings to life Evita and The Phantom of the Opera; Michael Ball, Sarah Brightman, Kiri Te Kanawa’s complete the cast.

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Guest Host Sierra Boggess joined by Summer Boggess, Brian Hertz, Liz Robertson and Manon Taris. Also, Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Capathia Jenkins, Covenant House President Kevin Ryan, and more join Blake Ross for another Feel Good Friday segment. At 8pm: Stars in the House: The Goodbye Girl cast reunion Richard Dreyfuss, Marsha Mason and Quinn Cummings say hello!.

2pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Pop Up Classroom

3pm: Cirque du Soleil: One Night for One Drop a benefit founded by Cirque Guy Laliberté that is devoted to improving living conditions in the developing world through sustainable improvements to water and sanitation.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

5pm: Watch Me Work: Suzan-Lori Parks Sign up by 3pm each day and you will be sent a link at 4:30pm to log in to the class at 5pm*.

5pm: Acting for a Cause: Romeo and Juliet Chicago producer-director Brando Crawford set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause that helps low-income families fighting COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Hospital. Live weekly readings of classic plays star David Corenswet (The Politician) and Margaret Qualley (Fosse/Verdon) as the star crossed lovers. Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), Samuel H. Levine (The Inheritance) and Michael Gandolfini (of the upcoming Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark) play the supporting roles.

Joe Iconis Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

5:30pm: American Songbook: Joe Iconis look for new material as well as favorites sung with help from Betty Buckley and Annie Golden.

6pm: Broadway Jackbox Jimmy Award® winner Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) and actor and Tony Award®-winning producer Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening, Dear Evan Hansen) announced that tomorrow’s episode of “Broadway Jackbox” will feature stars of CW’s hit show “The Flash” Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Carlos Valdes, and Andy Mientus.

Annie Golden photo Genevieve rafter Keddy

6:30pm: I Am Woman: A Concert For Female Empowerment It’s time for us to roar into 2020! I Am Woman is an evening of story and song that destroys the “taboo” surrounding the discussion of women’s issues. Join some of your favorite females of Broadway as they come together to share their feelings not just as women, but as human beings. The evening features music by Pink, Whitney Houston, Sara Bareilles, Carole King, and many more. From sexuality to spirituality, from health to harassment, no subject is off-limits.

Featuring: Addyson Bell (Generation Me), Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde – Tony Award® nomination), Lauren Echausse (Grease at New London Barn Playhouse), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Katya Ferrer, Annie Golden (Netflix’s “Orange Is The New Black,” Broadway Bounty Hunter), Viv Helvajian, Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Sophia Introna (Spring Awakening, I Am Selma), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Erika Xiomara Reyes (Contact High), Murphy Taylor Smith (Love In Hate Nation), Emerson Steele (Violet), Laura Steele (FOX’s “The Passage”), Allie Trimm (13, Bye, Bye Birdie), Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), and Kelly Lamor Wilson (HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher”).

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Aida After a career spent headlining legendary performances of Tosca, Il Trovatore, and La Forza del Destino—as well as the world premiere of Barber’s Antony and Cleopatra, which opened the new opera house at Lincoln Center in 1966—Leontyne Price bid farewell to the Met in 1985 as Aida, her signature role. In this historic telecast, Price is a commanding, velvet-voiced Ethiopian princess, and perfectly captures the Verdian anguish of one caught between political duty and romantic love.

7:30pm: Felt Sad, Posted a Frog (and other streams of global quarantine) The Cherry Artists’ Collective, are an upstate New York arts group. This is a premiere of a “livestream fever dream” co-written by Serbia’s Iva Brdar, El Salvador’s Jorgelina Cerritos, Germany’s Rebekka Kricheldorf, Argentina’s Santiago Loza, and Ithaca’s own Saviana Stanescu and Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon. Artistic director Samuel Buggeln and Beth F. Milles co-direct a cast of 13, who perform the piece live five times between now and May 9. Tickets are priced at $15–$35.

8pm: Dracula, a Comedy of Terrors town hall Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen’s spoof Bram Stoker’s horror story, presented as a radio play–style four-part serial on the Broadway Podcast Network. Christopher Sieber, Laura Benanti, Alex Brightman, Annaleigh Ashford, James Monroe Iglehart and Ashley Park, Richard Kind, John Stamos, Rob McClure, Kathy Fitzgerald, Jeff Kready, and Orville Mendoza, and Alan Tudyk all star. Proceeds benefit the Broadway Cares COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Krysta Rodriguez.

8pm: The Vanguard Award & Residency is an award and yearlong residency that celebrates the career of a singular artist who has contributed to American Life and pop culture and is part of the Joe’s Pub family of artists.This artist also sustains and leads their own artistic community while creating a body of work that stands apart from their peers. Additionally, the award helps to close the music industry’s widening gaps in funding.

Join us for a special performance in Joe’s Pub celebrating Laurie Anderson with a slate of artists and friends, with music direction by Shara Nova (of My Brightest Diamond) and Chris Bruce leading and all-star band featuring Meshell Ndegeocello, Daniel Mintseris, Jack DeBoe, and performances from (in order of appearance):

Florencia Lozano

8pm: Play-PerView: Rinse, Repeat The charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView presents a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Domenica Feraud’s drama about a young woman coping with her family after a long difficult struggle with anorexia. Feraud, Florencia Lozano, Jake Ryan Lozano and Portia reprise the roles they played in last year’s premiere, joined by Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains); Kate Hopkins directs. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Signature Theatre Company and the National Eating Disorders Association.