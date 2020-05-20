What To Watch May 20th To Take Away The Blues

11am: Build and bring your own puppet to life! Join us for an exploration of the world of puppetry using materials you can find in your own home, including a dash of your imagination. Participants will learn foundational puppetry skills like how to make their puppet breathe, walk and talk, and have the opportunity to share questions with Marc Mac Lochlainn, founder of the trailblazing children’s theatre company Branar Téatar do Pháistí, who leads tomorrow’s workshop.

Gather these items before we start. 1. Newspaper (old) 2. Tape (any type) 3. A wooden cocktail stick (or something like it) 4. A pencil 5. Some colored paper (optional) 6. A marker 7. Some books 8. Your hands 9. Your eyes 10. Your imagination

2pm: English National Ballet: Nora Choreographed by the company’s Stina Quagebeur, inspired by Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 A Doll’s House. Crystal Costa plays Nora and Jeffrey Cirio is her husband, Torvald; the music is by Philip Glass. The piece premiered in 2019 as part of She Persisted, a triple bill of works by women.

Santino Fontana during The 69th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards Dinner at Sardi’s on May 23, 2019 in New York City.

Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky 2pm: Plays in the House: Candida: By George Bernard Shaw. Starring Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Andréa Burns, Santino Fontana, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jay O. Sanders and Michael Benjamin Washington. Narrated and directed by David Staller. At 8pm No show tonight. Please tune in to Bombshell In Concert.

2pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Pop Up Classroom

Linda Lavin

3pm: Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch Billy Stritch, at Lavin’s piano.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm: Why We Do It: Derek McLaneRegister here to watch for FRE Support The New Group and join Derek McLane for an exclusive social event immediately following the conversation. Limited to 20 people, your ‘ticket’ to our Drinks with series offers a chance to converse with New Group artists like old friends all while supporting the programs and artists at The New Group. Your ticket is fully tax-deductible. Click here to make a donation to purchase your spot!

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5).

Photo by Ken Howard

5pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Hansel and Gretel Engelbert Humperdinck’s 1893 fairy-tale opera, conducted by Vladimir Jurowski, starring Alice Coote and Christine Schäfer and the late English tenor Philip Langridge as the Witch.

5:30pm: MCC Live Labs: One Acts Under the direction of Rebecca Taichman, the cast features Jane Alexander (Alice), Katrina Lenk (Christa), Denée Benton (Kelly) and Priscilla Lopez(Waitress). Act readings will be between 25 and 45 minutes in length are read and streamed free to the MCC Theater audience.

Christy Carlson Romano Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Center Theatre Group

6pm The Howard Ashman Celebration In honor of what would have been his 70th birthday, Rainbow Sun Productions has created this collection of songs and stories about Ashman’s life and legacy. Participants include John Tartaglia, Christy Carlson Romano, Bradley Pierce and the original voice of Ariel, Jodi Benson; all proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

6:30pm 54 Below at Home: 54 Does 54: The Feinstein’s/54 Below Staff Show Hosted by Dylan Bustamante and Kevin Ferguson. In honor of their talents, consider contributing to the GoFundMe campaign for the dozens of F/54 staffers who are currently laid off.

Zachary Quinto

7pm: The Homebound Project 50 leading actors and writers lend their talents to this new online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, three editions feature 10 new short dramatic works. The actors in tonight’s second installment include Mary-Louise Parker, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Betty Gilpin and Zachary Quinto; the writers include Anne Washburn, Will Arbery, Sarah DeLappe, Adam Bock and Bryna Turner.

7pm: HERE: The Pigeoning Robin Frohardt’s puppet-theater portrait of an uptight 1980s office drone who suspects that park birds are conspiring to disrupt his orderly existence.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera

Verdi can always be counted on for passion, intrigue, and betrayal—and to make glorious music of it all. Un Ballo in Maschera, concerning a plot to murder King Gustavo III of Sweden, who also happens to be in love with his best friend and counselor’s wife, is no exception. With a principal cast featuring a powerful and dignified leading lady, a character role for soprano as young man, an otherworldly mezzo-soprano fortune-teller, a heroic tenor, and a suave and conflicted baritone, it’s Italian opera at its finest.

8pm Bombshell in Concert The NBC series Smash ran from 2012 and 2013. Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s show-within-a-show, Bombshell, had the theatre community a buzz. In 2015, Smash’s cast gathered at the Minskoff Theatre to perform those songs in a sold-out concert co-directed by Wittman and choreographer Joshua Bergasse and the Actors Fund raised $800,000. People combines with Renée Zellweger who will introduces the program, and at intermission the acerbic Julie Klausner will hosts a live virtual reunion with cast members Megan Hilty, Katharine McPhee, Debra Messing, Christian Borle, Leslie Odom Jr., Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Jack Davenport, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d’Arcy James, Ann Harada, Krysta Rodriguez and Wesley Taylor. Tune in and get Smashed. (Needless to say: Team Ivy forever.)

10pm: 30th Plaidiversary Reunion Special Musical Theatre West presents a 30th-anniversary celebration of Stuart Ross’s Forever Plaid, an affectionate spoof of 1950s male singing quartets that ran for years in New York and across the country. Along with the cast of the original 1990 Off Broadway production at what is now the Triad Theater—David Engel, Stan Chandler, Guy Stroman and the impish Jason Graae—the reunion includes Ross and longtime Plaid performer David Raben (who was in the 2008 film version). Expects stories, performance clips and perfect harmony.