What To Watch May 21st To Take Away The Blues

If you missed the amazing Bombshell in Concert last night you can tune in here. This was so well produced and delivered.

Gillian Anderson

2pm: NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire From London’s venerable National Theatre the 2014 revival of A Streetcar Named Desire. Starring Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) as Blanche, Ben Foster (X-Men: The Last Stand) as Stanley and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Stella.

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday! with Bonnie Milligan, Saycon Sengbloh and Steven Weber. At 8pm: Benefit for You Gotta Believe with Kerry Butler, Willie Garson, Luke Islam, Anika Larsen, Beth Malone, Alec Mapa and Nia Vardalos.

Kerry Butler Photo Magda Katz

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

Beth Malone

7:00 PM: 54 Below at Home: Scott Siegel’s Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 3 Beth Malone, Quentin Earl Darrington, Karen Mason, Jenny Lee Stern, Stephen DeRosa, Jeremy Benton and Sal Viviano.

Karen Mason

7pm: Stratford Festival: Timon of Athens Directed by Stephen Ouimette, this 2017 staging stars Joseph Ziegler.

7pm: Christine Dwyer: The Leading Ladies of Broadway

Elphaba in Broadway’s Wicked, brings guests Lilli Cooper (Tootsie), Rachel Potter (The Addams Family) and Syndee Winters (Hamilton).

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Puccini’s Turandot An ancient Chinese princess presents each new suitor with a series of riddles; success will win her hand, but failure costs his head. One brave warrior prince rises to the challenge, determined to thaw Turandot’s frozen heart. Puccini raises the temperature to boiling by lavishing the legendary tale with some of his finest and most bombastic music—not to mention “Nessun dorma,” one of the catalogue’s most beloved arias. Combined with Franco Zeffirelli’s breathtakingly opulent production, it makes for one of opera’s grandest experiences.

7:30pm: Folksbiene Live: Zalmen Mlotek a weekly living-room concert by artistic director and conductor Zalmen Mlotek.

8pm: The Producers Prospective with Daddy Long Legs Reunion.

Josh Groban Photo Brian Hester

8pm: Josh Groban: Live at the Greek filmed for Great Performances at L.A.’s Greek Theatre in 2004, Groban performs some of his Italian repertoire as well as Don McLean’s “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” Paul Simon’s “America” and, of course, “You Raise Me Up.”

8pm and 11pm: Broadway’s Best Shows: Love Letters

Bryan Cranston and Sally Field, in A.R. Gurney’s 1988 show which spans 50 years in the lives of Melissa an Andy. Jerry Zaks directs this reading.

8pm New Songs Now in Your Living Room: Jamie Floyd and Daniel and Patrick Lazour The West Village’s cozy Rattlestick Theater new weekly series with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features Jamie Floyd (The King’s Wife) and brothers Daniel and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo).

Billy Stritch Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

8pm: Billy Stritch live-streams a cabaret show from his apartment on Thursday nights. Expect stories and standards from the Great American Songbook, with some Brazilian favorites thrown in for good measure. Requests are welcome.