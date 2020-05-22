What To Watch May 22nd To Take Away The Blues

12pm: Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic (available through May 31) Puffs is a take on the J.K. Rowling’s world of wizardry. Running four-years at New World Stages, this was filmed in 2018. At 8pm tomorrow night, members of the cast will live-tweet the show as part of a virtual watch party, with the hashtag #PlaybillPlayback.) Tickets cost $8.99, part of which benefits the local charity Frontline Foods.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE! — Rehearsal — Pictured: (l-r) Carrie Underwood as Maria, Stephen Moyer as Captain Von Trapp — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

2pm: The Shows Must Go On!: The Sound of Music LIVE! No Andrew Lloyd Webber instead the 2013 version with Carrie Underwood as Maria von Trapp. Stephen Moyer as Captain Von Trapp, Audra McDonald as the Mother Abbess, Christian Borle as Max and the superb Laura Benanti as the Baroness.

James Snyder, Chester Gregory 2nd, Elizabeth Stanley and Spencer Liff

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Cry Baby Broadway Cast reunion with James Snyder, Elizabeth Stanley, Christopher J. Hanke, Alli Mauzey, Harriet Harris, Chester Gregory II. Feel Good Friday with Blake Ross. At 8pm: Reunion – The Men Of Desperate Housewives with Ricardo Antonio Chavira, James Denton, Mark Moses, Kevin Rahm and Doug Savant.

Cendrillon Photo by Bill Cooper

2pm: The Royal Opera House: Cendrillon (available through May 28)

Jules Massenet and Henri Caïn’s 1899 rendition of the Cinderella story. Joyce DiDonato as our heroine, Alice Coote, in male drag as Prince Charming. Director Laurent Pelly also designed the costumes; Bertrand de Billy conducts this performance from the 2011 production.

2pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Pop Up Classroom

3pm: Cirque du Soleil: Behind the Curtain of Kurios writer-director Michel Laprise embraces a steampunk aesthetic.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

4pm: Join RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Broadway queen Alexis Michelle and host Robbie Rozelle as they listen to, discuss and answer your questions about her debut album “Lovefool,” Drag Race, Dragnificent and more!

WHO: Former Drag Race Contestant Alexis Michelle and Broadway Records A&R Director Robbie Rozelle. The livestream listening party will be on the Broadway Records Facebook and YouTube channels.

5pm: Acting for a Cause: Twelfth Night Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause. Zoom readings of classic plays. tonight stars Ruby Rose who departure from the CW’s Batwoman—as Viola in Twelfth Night. Joining her are Brandon Thomas Lee, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Froy Gutierrez, Nicole Kang and Dear Evan Hansen graduates Will Roland, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross. Donations are welcome, and proceeds benefit Chicago’s Mount Sinai Hospital and the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

Julie Halston

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston Tonight she launches a weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on the first episode is the energetic comic actor Mario Cantone.

6pm: Lower East Side Festival of the Arts This is the 25th edition of this annual free-for-all at Theater for the New City is going on all weekend. Featuring David Amram, F. Murray Abraham, Phoebe Legere, Penny Arcade, William Electric Black, Austin Pendleton and Charles Busch. The rest of the weekend is structured more loosely: Visitors to TNC’s website can choose among dozens of videos submitted by actors, dancers, poets, playwrights, filmmakers, musicians, comedians, singers and puppeteers, including K.T. Sullivan, Reno, Trav SD, Marissa Mulder, Bread and Puppet Theater, Thunderbird American Indian Dancers and Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre. LES is more.

6:15 and 7:15pm: Sounds of the City: Krystal Joy Brown Krystal Joy Brown, played Eliza in Hamilton. She now performs an outdoor concert at midtown’s Worldwide Plaza. Neighbors can hear it from their windows; everyone else can listen in via Instagram Live. Joining her on piano is Larry O’Keefe, the gifted composer of Legally Blonde, Bat Boy and Heathers. Proceeds benefit Food Bank For New York City.

Julia Murney

6:30pm: 54 Below At Home: I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been

A series conceived and hosted by Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), in which Broadway performers get a chance to dreamcast themselves in parts they will probably never get to play. Performers include Elizabeth Stanley, Julia Murney, Drew Gehling, Nicholas Barasch, Robyn Hurder, Samantha Massell, Isabelle McCalla, Jelani Remy, Kirsten Scott, Matthew Scott and Nik Walker. Ben Caplan serves as musical director.

David Spadora, Morgan Cowling Photo by Carol Rosegg.

7pm and 10pm: Streaming Musicals: Marry Harry A musical comedy by Jennifer R. Manocherian, Dan Martin and Michael Biello, which had an Off Broadway run in 2017. This version was recorded in a studio the next year. Veanne Cox and Laura Osnes host the show’s online premiere, which begins 15 minutes before the virtual curtain.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Mozart’s Don Giovanni Imbuing the familiar Don Juan myth with a captivating combination of comedy, seductiveness, danger, and damnation, Mozart created an enduring masterpiece that has been a cornerstone of the repertory since its 1787 premiere. An early entry in the Met’s series of PBS telecasts, this 1978 performance captures a young James Morris in a smooth portrayal of the title role, with the legendary Joan Sutherland showing off her unsurpassed technique as Donna Anna and Gabriel Bacquier as a masterful Leporello.

KK Moggie, Brian Wiles, Thomas Jay Ryan, Tina Benko, Elizabeth Carter Photo by Robert Altman

8pm: Play-PerView: Eureka Day a live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Jonathan Spector’s Eureka Day, featuring the original company of the show’s sold-out Off Broadway run last year. Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs, Tina Benko, Elizabeth Carter, KK Moggie, Thomas Jay Ryan and Brian Wiles. Tickets cost $15–$100, and proceeds benefit Colt Coeur and No Kid Hungry.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Des McAnuff

8pm: New York City Ballet: Liturgy and Carousel (A Dance) Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon’s 2003 pas de deux Liturgy, set to music by Arvo Pärt and performed by Maria Kowroski and Jared Angle in 2017; and 2002’s Carousel (A Dance), set to Richard Rodgers’s music for the Broadway musical Carousel, “The Carousel Waltz” and “If I Loved You”—and danced in 2018 by a group led by Lauren Lovette and Tyler Angle.

8pm Joe’s Pub: Sarah Stiles: Squirrel Heart from Hand to God, Into the Woods and Tootsie.