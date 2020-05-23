What To Watch May 23rd To Take Away The Blues

You can still catch The Homebound Project (Second Edition) through May 24 at 7pm for a donation of $10 or more. Mary-Louise Parker, Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Betty Gilpin and Zachary Quinto; the writers include Anne Washburn, Will Arbery, Sarah DeLappe, Adam Bock and Bryna Turner.

Andrew Scott

Sea Wall available through May 25 at 4pm by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time). This 2012 film version, seemingly filmed in one long take, stars the excellent Andrew Scott, for whom the play was written in 2008.

Lower East Side Festival of the Arts All day Saturday and Sunday

More than 250 artists for the 25th edition of this annual free-for-all at Theater for the New City. On Saturday night at 8pm, featuring David Amram, F. Murray Abraham, Phoebe Legere, Penny Arcade, William Electric Black, Austin Pendleton and Charles Busch. Actors, dancers, poets, playwrights, filmmakers, musicians, comedians, singers and puppeteers, including K.T. Sullivan, Reno, Trav SD, Marissa Mulder, Bread and Puppet Theater, Thunderbird American Indian Dancers and Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre.

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Plays in the House: Re-airing The Little Dog Laughed: By Douglas Carter Beane. Starring Julie White, Johnny Galecki, Neal Huff and Zoe Lister-Jones. At 8pm: An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends

Chita Rivera

2pm: Streaming Musicals: Marry Harry Dan Martin and Michael Biello, which had an Off Broadway run in 2017. This version was recorded in a studio the next year.

5pm–10:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Jaime Lozano, Maurcio Martinez

6:30pm:54 Below at Home: Maurcio Martinez Martinez, the Mexican star of stage and small screen made his Broadway debut in On Your Feet! He has two Latin pop albums as well as leading roles in shows including Jesus Christ Superstar, Beauty and the Beast, Saturday Night Fever and The Last Five Years. He is joined by guest stars Orfeh and Mariand Torres; Jaime Lozano is the musical director.

7pm: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating Motown’s incredible legacy and the Inductees involved with the iconic record label and sound this weekend. A video premiere of compiled interviews and performances from 1987 Inductee Smokey Robinson, including Induction Ceremony footage, American Music Masters and oral history interview conversations. You can also go inside the Rock Hall’s video vault on rockhall.com and it’s YouTube channel and relive presenter speeches, Inductee acceptance speeches and performances from The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Berry Gordy Jr., Holland, Dozier, Holland, The Jackson Five, Martha & The Vandellas, The Miracles, Smokey Robinson, The Supremes, and The Temptations, with special appearances by Ashford & Simpson, Jeff Beck, Ahmet Ertegun, Hall & Oates, John Legend, Little Richard, Joan Osborne, Diana Ross, Paul Simon, and Mary Wilson.

7:30pm: Gounod’s Faust The legend of Faust, the aging philosopher who sells his soul for renewed youth and earthly delights, has inspired many operatic adaptations, but none has proved as popular as Gounod’s rich, elegantly Gallic interpretation, which was the very first opera ever performaned at the Met in 1883. Offering an ardent tenor role for the title character, meltingly lyrical music for the beautiful and naïve Marguerite, and a smooth-talking take on Mephistopheles for bass, it delivers all of the hallmarks of 19th-century French opera.

Bobby Cannavale

8PM: LAByrinth Theater Company: Our Lady of 121st Street

Stephen Adly Guirgis’s high-intensity 2002 dark comedy, in which former students of an alcoholic nun reunite for her funeral—only to find that her corpse has been stolen. A virtual reading of the play tonight, with eight members of the original ensemble—Elizabeth Canavan, Liza Colón-Zayas, Scott Hudson, Russell G. Jones, Portia, Al Roffe, Felix Solis and David Zayas—now joined by newbies Laurence Fishburne, Bobby Cannavale, John Doman and Dierdre Friel. Elizabeth Rodriguez, who was an understudy in the original production takes over the directorial reins from original director Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

8pm: Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes

From Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. Tickets are $20.

9pm: Serials @ The Flea: Online! The Flea’s enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight the Tribeca company takes the fun to Instagram and YouTube with playlets specifically crafted for digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)

9pm Natalie Joy Johnson: The Annual NJJ Birthday Show Johnson (Kinky Boots) had a cabaret breakthrough with 2011’s Relentless at Joe’s Pub. Expect songs, sex and showbiz excess.