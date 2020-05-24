What To Watch May 24th To Take Away The Blues

Lower East Side Festival of the Arts All day! More than 250 artists celebrate the artistic heritage of the Lower East Side in this 25th edition at Theater for the New City. Visitors to TNC’s website can choose among dozens of videos submitted by actors, dancers, poets, playwrights, filmmakers, musicians, comedians, singers and puppeteers, including K.T. Sullivan, Reno, Trav SD, Marissa Mulder, Bread and Puppet Theater, Thunderbird American Indian Dancers and Czechoslovak-American Marionette Theatre. LES is more, indeed.

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House with Plays in the House Jr.: Do You Read Me? Under the artistic direction of Broadway performer Anika Larsen (Beautiful), the junior division presents plays for young people performed by young casts. The sophomore edition is Kat Funkhauser’s Do You Read Me?, a comedy about space-travel colonists trying to grow an eggplant on Mars. Kat Funkhouser. Gregory Diaz IV and Presley Ryan star. Proceeds benefit L.A.’s Inner-City Arts, which helps create safe space for students to explore their creativity. At 8pm No show, tune in to the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS.

2pm: TheaterWorksUSA: Bunnicula A children’s musical by Charles Busch, Sam Davis and Mark Waldrop about a happy family who adopts an orphaned baby rabbit with fangs and stays up suspiciously late. When vegetables start getting blanched of their color, the family dog and cat take action against the beast. Directed by Carl Andress.

3pm: Irish Arts Center: A Night in November Marie Jones’s 1994 solo drama, about the Troubles in Northern Ireland. Matthew Forsythe performs the piece from home, directed by Matthew McElhinney.

3pm: John McDaniel: Sunday Tea with John McD pianist, musical director and composer John McDaniel offers an intimate afternoon of music every week on Facebook Live. This edition recommends donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

5pm: Mad Forest Caryl Churchill (Cloud Nine), 1990 play about the Romanian Revolution that had toppled the Ceaușescu regime the year before. Done with student actors from Bard College and directed by opera director Ashley Tata. In partnership with NYC’s Theatre for a New Audience. Tickets are free, but advance reservations are required; if you miss today’s deadline at noon, you can still sign up for the 3pm show on May 27.

7:00 PM: Lyrics & Lyricists: Jerry Herman: You I Like Done in February 2020 this salute to Jerry Herman, stars Quentin Earl Darrington, Cady Huffman, Bryonha Marie Parham, Andrea Ross and Ryan Vona; Huffman also directs, and Andy Einhorn is the conceiver and musical director.

7:30pm: Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes

From Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. Tickets are $20.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Massenet’s Manon A beautiful ingénue with a taste for the finer things makes her way to Paris, where she becomes irresistible to the men around her—including the passionate Chevalier des Grieux, whose all-consuming love for her leads to ruin. Based on the same scandalous 18th-century novella that inspired Puccini’s Manon Lescaut, Massenet’s version features one of the all-time most challenging, and most beguiling, roles for soprano, as well as the composer’s trademark combination of sophistication and sensuality.

8pm: National Memorial Day Concert on PBS. Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise return to co-host the 31st anniversary broadcast of the annual concert honoring the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. The night of remembrance includes personal stories interwoven with musical performances, there is a tribute to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

America’s national night of remembrance will feature: distinguished American statesman General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.); Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo; world-renowned four-time Grammy Award- winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming; Academy Award-nominated actor Sam Elliott; Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony-Award winner Laurence Fishburne; country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry Trace Adkins; Tony Award-nominated actress Mary McCormack; actor/producer/director Esai Morales; Grammy Award-winning gospel legend CeCe Winans; Tony Award- winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara; the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly; and a special message from General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Broadway and television star Christopher Jackson will open the show with a poignant performance of the national anthem.

Also participating are members from The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Chorus, The U.S. Army Voices and Downrange, The Soldiers’ Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.