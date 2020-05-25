What To Watch May 25th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: The Intrepid Museum will present its annual Memorial Day commemoration–though it will take place online this year through a virtual ceremony honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It will include a traditional wreath laying.

2pm: Stars in the House: Guest Host Laura Benanti & Friends. 8pm: Not announced.

Laura Benanti

2pm: Shakespeare’s Globe: The Winter’s Tale The last time to watch this free production from its archives is this 2018 version of The Winter’s Tale. Blanche McIntyre directs the production, with a cast led by Will Keen, Priyanga Burford, Sirine Saba and Becci Gemmell.

4pm – 9:30: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar. Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

5:30pm: Lincoln Center at Home: San Francisco Ballet’s Romeo and Juliet The last time to watch Lincoln Center at the Movies: Great American Dance was San Francisco Ballet’s Shakespeare’s tragedy. Music by Prokofiev and choreographed by Helgi Tomasson. Maria Kochetkova and Davit Karapetyan play the title roles in this 2015 performance.

6pm: Bedlam presents Much Ado About Nothing @ Zoom. Since 2015, Bedlam has curated exciting programming for US Veterans, including our weekly Free Veteran’s Acting class. This class provides a safe place where Veterans can come together to find camaraderie, a creative environment, and most importantly a forum for expression without fear of judgement. It has been shown that the performing arts can play a powerful role in helping Veterans reintegrate back into civilian life.

7:30pm The Metropolitan Opera: Berlioz’s La Damnation de Faust

Berlioz’s sweeping, symphonic adaptation of Goethe offers both rhapsodic and viscerally thrilling music as it recounts Faust’s ruinous bargain with the devil Mephistopheles and his descent to the depths of hell. Calling for a huge orchestra, chorus, and children’s chorus—in addition to highly taxing principal roles—the work is famously difficult to stage and is often performed in concert, making this full theatrical production a rare treat.

7:30: Theater Breaking Through Barriers first-ever Virtual Playmakers’ Intensive. This unique online workshop will feature the world premiere of seven original works, created by and for TBTB artists and written exclusively to be performed on the Zoom conferencing platform.

This intensive will feature the work of 28 artists, including writers Fareeda Ahmed, Kathryn Grant, Stuart Green, Nico Grelli, Anita Hollander, Sofya Levitsky-Weiss, and Jeff Tabnick and directors Kristin Heckler, Ann Marie Morelli, Everett Quinton, Richard Rose and TBTB Artistic Director Nicholas Viselli. The cast will include Kiera Allen, Scott Barton, Alyssa H. Chase, Sofya Cheyenne, Samantha Debicki, Melissa Jennifer Gonzalez, Stuart Green, David Harrell, Anita Hollander, Bree Klauser, Richard Lear, J. Martin McDonough, Lawrence Merritt, Ann Marie Morelli, Melanie Portsche, Everett Quinton, Pearl Rhein, Pamela Sabaugh, Jack Sims, and Nick Walther.

Appropriately titled, VPI:2020 – Pandem-mania! will take place from May 25 through May 31. This workshop will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube Live with all performances beginning at 7:30 PM (EDT). Unlike TBTB’s usual Intensive Workshops, where all plays are performed in one seating, we will be featuring one, short play each evening during the week.

7:30pm: Bandstand @ Broadway on Demand: The streaming event will kick-off at 7:30 PM ET with an exclusive, free, pre-show event, “A Salute to Bandstand,” hosted by original star Corey Cott and featuring director and three-time Tony Award®-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Bandstand writers Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, and the show’s Tony Award-winning costume designer, Paloma Young.

Following the 30-minute pre-show event, the full production of the acclaimed musical will stream at 8:00 PM ET on Broadway On Demand for $6.99. Viewers will be able to watch both the pre-show event and full Broadway production of the musical, for a 24-hour rental period, through June 2, 2020.

A portion of all proceeds will be donated to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), which provides comfort, care and resources to all those grieving the death of a military loved one.

Betty Buckley

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party this week’s guest list of performers includes this week’s guest list includes Betty Buckley, CBS Sunday Morning wit Mo Rocca, singer-impressionist Christina Bianco, Kenya-American singers the Moipei Triplets, musical-theater performer Bonale Fambrini and the married song-and-dance team of Nicolas Dromard and Desirée Davar. It’s free, but tips are welcome (Venmo: @Jim-Caruso-1).

9:30pm–1:30am: Mondays in the Club with Lance Songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts a piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming. You can make requests and sing at home. Free, but Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)