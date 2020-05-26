What To Watch May 26th To Take Away The Blues

This is a new music video from the Diana Company featuring Erin Davie (stars as Camilla Parker Bowles) singing “I Miss You Most on Sundays.” The song has music by David Bryan (Bon Jovi) with lyrics by Bryan and Joe DiPietro. Music Supervisor, Arranger and Conductor Ian Eisendrath served on the video. In the musical, Camilla sings this song to Prince Charles (Roe Hartrampf) but the release also served a second purpose: pining and missing the community of fellow theatre artists

Musical Mondays with Dana Benningfield from New Jersey Rep.

The York Theatre challenges you to write songs about “The Outside.” The idea here is to write a new song on a five-day Mufti rehearsal schedule (meet and greet at 10 AM Monday, final dress at 8 PM Friday), so please don’t send us songs you wrote beforehand. Send a recording of your song to songwritersinmufti@yorktheatre.org by 8:00 PM (EDT) on Friday, May 29th! We’d prefer video recordings, but if that’s not in the cards, we’ll accept audio recordings, too. If possible, please send files via Dropbox or similar service. Sheet music is not necessary, but if you can include a lyric sheet, please do—we’ve had a couple of requests from patrons to be able to read the lyrics. If you’ve got any further questions, email us at songwritersinmufti@yorktheatre.org and they’ll get back to you as quickly as possible.

2pm: Stars in the House: Guest Host Judy Gold with Donna Lynne Champlin, Maddie Corman and Anne Nathan. At 8pm: Star Trek Voyager 25th Anniversary Cast reunion with Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Robert Duncan McNeill, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Tim Russ and Garret Wang.

2:30pm: Signal Online London showcase for emerging musical-theater writers. This edition includes U.S., Canada and Australia. Luke Bateman and Michael Conley, Stu Barter and Amber Hsu, Christian Czornyj, Sean Donehue, Francesca Forristal & Jordan Clarke, Tim Gilvin and Alex Kanefsky, Matt Harvey and Jessie Linden, Julian Hornik, Germaine Konji and Ben Page, Laura Murphy, Jonathan O’Neill and Isaac Savage, Emily Rose Simons, Zoe Sarnak and Sheep Soup.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4pm: CyberTank The theme of this week’s episode is rejected ideas.

Brandon Victor Dixon Photo by: James Dimmock/NBC

5pm: The VT Show: Brandon Victor Dixon who has appeared in The Color Purple, Shuffle Along, Hamilton and the TV broadcast of Jesus Christ Superstar—shares stories and songs from his career, including the Vineyard’s premiere production of The Scottsboro Boys.

6pm: The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues a new piece goes live every 15 minutes on the 24 Hours Plays’ Instagram feed, where they remain viewable afterward.

Hailey Kilgore

6:30pm 54 Below at Home: Another Opening, Another Debut!

Tonight’s edition is a 2018 group show that spotlights performers who took their first Broadway bows in the season before—including Once on This Island’s Isaac Powell and Hailey Kilgore, Frozen’s Jelani Alladin and The Band’s Visit’s Ari’el Stachel (who won a Tony a month later), plus Colin Anderson, DeMarius R. Copes, Jenny Laroche, Cheech Manohar, Kate Marilley, Mike Millan, Brian Ray Norris, Rachel Prather, Ayla Schwartz and Abby C. Smith. Ben Caplan is the musical director.

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! Piano Bar Live!

Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Marta Sanders, Leanne Borgeshi, Amy Armstrong, Freddy Allen, Collin Yates and Michael Kirk Lane.

The Tempest Photo by Ken Howard

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Verdi’s Ernani Based on a Victor Hugo play with a complicated plot concerning a young woman and the three men vying for her affections—her elderly uncle, a king destined to become Holy Roman Emperor, and a bandit who is actually an overthrown nobleman—and the various passions and grudges scattered among them, Verdi’s early masterpiece is best appreciated as a feast of beautiful and dramatic Italianate singing. With virtuosic roles for a quartet of principals, the opera delivers one feat of heroic vocalism after another.

Dom Sébastien. Ashley Bouder, Andrew Veyette Photo by Paul Kolnik

8pm: New York City Ballet: Donizetti Variations George Balanchine’s fast-paced and light-hearted 1960 Donizetti Variations, a 25-minute ballet set to music from Donizetti’s final opera, Dom Sébastien. Ashley Bouder and Andrew Veyette lead the company in this recording.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Lynn Ahrens.