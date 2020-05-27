What To Watch May 27th To Take Away The Blues

Once again – here are the instructions to register for the tonight’s event with Renee Taylor. Renee was Fran Drescher’s Mother on the Nanny and more recently in her own play My Life On A Diet to sold out audiences in NYC and across the country til Covid!

Virtual Halston, a new early cocktail hour live-stream broadcast starring comic actress Julie Halston on Fridays at 5 p.m., has announced a fresh lineup of guest stars who will join Ms. Halston each week, starting with TOOTSIE Tony nominee Lilli Cooper on Friday, May 29 at 5 p.m. (EDT) To view, log on to

Future celebrities who will beam in with Ms. Halston include:

June 5 – Charles Busch, the lengendary playwright and actor

June 12 – Linda Lavin, the Tony winning actress, film and TV star

June 19 – Santino Fontana, the Tony winning star of Tootsie

June 26 – Judy Gold, the legendary comic

Donations are encouraged (the broadcast link includes a donate button), with proceeds going to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients and caregivers worldwide. www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

12:30pm: TEDXBroadway Live: What’s The Best We Can Be Right Now @ Zoom

2pm: NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire Last chance to see the National Theatre 2014 revival of A Streetcar Named Desire, Tennessee Williams’s masterpiece. Starring Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) as Blanche, Ben Foster (X-Men: The Last Stand) as Stanley and Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) as Stella.

Isaac Hernández, Jurgita Dronina

2pm: English National Ballet: Swan Lake Derek Deane’s 1997 popular version, with Isaac Hernández as Prince Siegfried and Jurgita Dronina as Odette/Odile. Recorded in Liverpool in 2018 during the company’s fall U.K. tour.

Stars in the House with Seth Rudetsky 2pm: Plays in the House: All In The Timing: Sure Thing, The Universal Language, Variations On The Death Of Trotsky: By David Ives. Starring Nancy Opel and Robert Stanton. At 8pm Victoria Clark and Debra Messing

Debra Messing

3pm: Linda Lavin with Billy Stritch Billy Stritch, at Lavin’s piano.

Linda Lavin

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Concerts For Kids

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic).

Pretty Yende Photo by Marty Sohl

5pm: The Metropolitan Opera: La Fille du Régiment South African coloratura soprano Pretty Yende plays the title character, a canteen girl in the French army, and Mexican tenor Javier Camarena sails the high Cs as her Tyrolean beau. This 2019 performance of Laurent Pelly’s production, conducted by Enrique Mazzola, also features Stephanie Blythe, Maurizio Muraro and, in a cameo speaking role, Kathleen Turner.

Marie Mullen and Aisling O’Sullivan in The Beauty Queen of Leenane Photo by Craig Schwartz.

6pm: Irish Repertory Theatre: The Gifts You Gave to the Dark This short play written by Darren Murphy in response to the current crisis and directed by the Abbey Theatre’s Caitríona McLaughlin. Marty Rea plays a man who, while confined to his sickbed in Belfast by COVID-19, telephones his dying mother in Dublin to share a memory of a day they once spent together. Marie Mullen, who won a 1998 Tony for The Beauty Queen of Leenane, plays the older woman; Seán McGinley completes the cast.

6:30pm: New York Theatre Barn New Works: Carner & Gregor, Bobby Cronin & Crystal Skillman@ YouTube

7pm: HERE: Red Fly/Blue Bottle A 2009 experimental multimedia piece by Stephanie Fleischmann that features music by Christina Campanella, set by Jim Findlay and films by Peter Norrman. Mallory Catlett directs a cast that includes Jesse Hawley, Chris Lee and longtime Ridiculous Theatrical Company regular Black-Eyed Susan as an elderly entomologist.

7pm: New Works Series: Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan and Newton’s Cradle New York Theatre Barn’s development of two musicals-in-progress. Rona Siddiqui’s Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan, directed by Raja Feather Kelly, explores the writer’s bicultural identity; two excerpts from the show are performed by a cast of four. The winning Heath Saunders (Alice By Heart) performs a pair of songs from a show he wrote with his mother, Kim Saunders: Newton’s Cradle, about a grieving young man on the autism spectrum. (The show was a hit at the 2016 New York Musical Festival.)

Renee Taylor

7:15pm: A special virtual conversation with Renee Taylor sponsored by Lambs Pat Addiss and Magda Katz. Hosted by Foster Hirsch. To join just copy that link and paste into a new browser tab/window. Copy below then paste: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIud-6prDMuGNGQi1ycAv0du90C37KM8wz- When you register the system sends out the meeting ID and password, which you use to join the meeting at 7:15.

7:30pm: Folksbiene Live!: Lisa Fishman Jewish standards and rarities in English and Yiddish.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Puccini’s Manon Lescaut

Following last week’s stream of Massenet’s Manon, Puccini’s take on the same irresistible heroine and her ignominious end trades the French composer’s urbane elegance for overwhelming emotionality. As Puccini wrote: “Why shouldn’t there be two operas about Manon? A woman like Manon can have more than one lover.” Taking on the demanding title role in this 1980 telecast is the great Italian soprano Renata Scotto, who gives a devastating portrayal commensurate with her status as one of the great divas of the 20th century.

8pm: The Producers Perspective Live with Lisa Krone’s @ Facebook