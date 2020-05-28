What To Watch May 28th To Take Away The Blues

Stratford Festival: Macbeth Last chance. Canada’s world-class Stratford Festival takes on Shakespeare’s Scottish play with an Lake and Krystin Pellerin. Antoni Cimolino directs.

2pm: NT Live: This House a 2012 political drama by James Graham (Ink) that takes place behind the closed doors of the Parliament in the 1970s. Jeremy Herrin directs.

Rob McClure

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday! with guests Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf, Rob McClure and Anneliese van der Pol. At 8pm: Dr. Ken Cast reunion with Ken Jeong, Suzy Nakamura, Dave Foley, Jonathan Slavin, Tisha Campbell, Krista Marie Yu, Dana Lee and Albert Tsai

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

7:00 PM: Theatre in Quarantine: Closet Works Joshua William Gelb (jazz singer) performs short dance pieces choreographed by Katie Rose McLaughlin (Hadestown).

7pm: Stratford Festival: Love’s Labour’s Lost directed by John Caird (Les Misérables), this 2015 staging of Shakespeare’s comedy stars Mike Shara and Ruby Joy.

Please Credit Photo: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Robert Battle’s The Hunt. Photo by Rosalie O’Connor

7pm: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater: The Hunt Robert Battle’s 2001 work for six male dancers in long black gladiatorial skirts. The dance is 13 minutes long, set to music by the French percussion band Les Tambours du Bronx.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Berlioz’s Les Troyens In the week’s second Berlioz epic, the ever-daring French master takes on the aftermath of the Trojan War and Aeneas’s exploits in Carthage, by way of Virgil’s Aeneid, in a five-act magnum opus that stands as one of the most ambitious works in the operatic canon. Director Francesca Zambello rises to the challenge with a striking production that gets to the heart of the drama with sophisticated, symbolic visuals.

7:30: Mark Morris Dance Group: Dance On! Lonely Waltz (set to Maurice Ravel’s La Valse), Lonely Tango (set to piano music by Erik Satie), Anger Dance (set to music by Henry Cowell) and Sunshine (set to Gene Autrey’s recording of “You Are My Sunshine”). Attendance is free but advance registration via email is required; the dances are followed by a live Q&A session with Morris and music director Colin Fowler.

7:30: (Re)Live Arts Streaming Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company D-Man in the Waters (1989), which wrestles with the devastations of the AIDS epidemic to the strains of Felix Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings; Cynthia Hopkins’s semiautobiographical A Living Documentary (2014), in which she explores the struggles of the 21st-century New York City performance artist; and a 2018 conversation between Jones and conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas.

7:30pm: Folksbiene Live: Zalmen Mlotek a weekly living-room concert by artistic director and conductor Zalmen Mlotek.

Kelly Divine

8pm: The Producers Prospective with choreographer Kelly Divine.

Josh Groban

8pm: Josh Groban: Live at the Greek filmed for Great Performances at L.A.’s Greek Theatre in 2004, Groban performs some of his Italian repertoire as well as Don McLean’s “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” Paul Simon’s “America” and, of course, “You Raise Me Up.”

8pm New Songs Now in Your Living Room: Grace McLean and Rotana

Rattlestick Theater weekly series with theater songwriters, in which two artists each week share new material and discuss how the musical magic happens. This episode features the outrageously talented Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) and the Saudi-American performance artist and songwriter Rotana (Alien of Extraordinary Ability).

Billy Stritch Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

8pm: Billy Stritch live-streams a cabaret show from his apartment on Thursday nights. Expect stories and standards from the Great American Songbook, with some Brazilian favorites thrown in for good measure. Requests are welcome.