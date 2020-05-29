What To Watch May 29th To Take Away The Blues

11pm: Mabou Mines: Flow My Tears, the Policeman Said Linda Hatinian’s 1985 adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s dystopian 1974 sci-fi novel Flow My Tears, the Policeman Said, directed by Bill Raymond.

HAIRSPRAY LIVE! — Season: 2016 — Pictured: (l-r) back row: Ephraim Skyes as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Jennifer Hudson as Motormouth Maybelle, Martin Short as Wilbur Turnblad, Dove Cameron as Amber Von Tussle; middle row: Ariana Grande as Penny Pingleton, Garrett Clayton as Link Larkin, Harvey Fierstein as Edna Turnblad, Maddie Baillio as Tracy Turnblad, Kristin Chenoweth as Velma Von Tussle, front row: Shahadi Wright Joseph as Little Inez, Derek Hough as Corny Collins  (Photo by: Brian Bowen Smith/NBC)

2pm: The Shows Must Go On!: Hairspray Live! The 2016 film-to-musical adaptations in Broadway history—and this 2016 version starring Maddie Baillio, Harvey Fierstein, Martin Short, Ariana Grande, Garrett Clayton, Kristin Chenoweth, Jennifer Hudson, Ephraim Sykes, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Derek Hough, Andrea Martin, Sean Hayes, Rosie O’Donnell, Billy Eichner and Dove Cameron.

Jordan Fisher at the Music Box Theatre on January 26, 2020 in New York City.

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Cast with Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba and Christiane Noll joined by writer Steven Levenson and director Michael Greif. At 8pm Cheyenne Jackson.

2pm: The Royal Ballet: The Cellist Based on Jacqueline du Pré, whose career as a master instrumentalist and classical-music celebrity—alongside her husband, conductor Daniel Barenboim—was cut short by multiple sclerosis. Lauren Cuthbertson, Matthew Ball and Marcelino Sambé star in this 2020 production. Philip Feeney’s score incorporates music by composers including Elgar, Beethoven and Rachmaninoff.

2pm: Bristol Old Vic: Messiah concert of Handel’s oratorio Messiah. At the helm is BOV artistic director Tom Morris, who won a Tony in 2011 for War Horse; the performance, which features the Baroque orchestra the English Concert, was filmed in 2017 for cinematic release. Morris and members of the company participate in a live Q&A session immediately following the initial stream.

2pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Pop Up Classroom

3pm: Cirque du Soleil: Corteo, Totem and Volta The acrobatic “Tournik” act from Corteo, an unconventional bike-and-ballet duet from Volta and a spinning roller-skating duo from Totem.

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm: Live at the Atlantic: Composer’s Corner with David Yazbek @ Zoom

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@KenneyGreenMusic) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

4pm: McCarter LIVE: In Conversation with Cynthia Nixon @ Zoom

Julie Halston

5pm: Julie Halston: Virtual Halston weekly half-hour talk show, and why not? She’s one of the city’s most amusing talkers. Her guest on the first episode is Charles Busch.

6:30pm: Feinstein’s/54 Below: The Broadhurst at 100 Tonight a 2017 centennial tribute to Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, hosted by Behind the Curtain’s Robert W. Schneider and oral historian and producer Jennifer Ashley Tepper, a gale force of musical-theater fandom. Among the performers sharing musical memories of their stints at the venue are Alice Ripley (Next To Normal), Carole Demas (Grease), Howard McGillin (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Wayne Cilento (Dancin’), Jerry Adler, Eli Bolin, Jim Brochu,, Josh Franklin, Marcy Harriell, Sarah Charles Lewis, John Miller, Christiane Noll, Don Scardino and Rebecca Spigelman. Jason Alexander makes a cameo on video.

7pm: Equally Represented Arts: Moscow! St. Louis’s ERA serves up a rowdy drinking-game version of Chekhov’s masterwork, in which siblings in a provincial town face the slow evaporation of their dearest hopes. The drama is distilled into an hour, and home audiences are encouraged to take a sip of vodka every time the word Moscow is uttered, so prepare to get sloshed. The show will also be performed tomorrow and on Saturday. Seating for this free Zoom event is limited, and reservations are required for a password.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Bellini’s La Sonnambula

This week’s Viewers’ Choice selection features the inimitable Natalie Dessay in a bel canto masterpiece by Bellini, famous for its extended sleepwalking scene that allows the diva du jour a delicious opportunity to pull out all of the vocal and dramatic stops. The musical fireworks are balanced by plenty of melting lyricism, in a bewitching combination that this composer did like no one else.

George Takei, Lea Salonga

7:30pm: Broadway On Demand: Allegiance The 2015 story of a Japanese-American family upended by internment during World War II. Telly Leung, Lea Salonga, George Takei and Katie Rose Clarke; Stafford Arima is the director, and Andre Palermo is the choreographer. Rental costs $15 and includes a digital download of the original cast album. Tomorrow the price goes down to $9. (In both cases, you get 24 hours to watch the show after renting it.) A preshow event at 7:30pm tonight features Salonga, Leung, Takei and other members of the cast.

Chita Rivera

8pm: Chita: A Legendary Celebration Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is streaming a recording of the 2013 concert recorded at the August Wilson Theatre. Written by the late Terrence McNally and directed by Graciele Daniele, the event features performances by Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen, as well as a video appearance by the great Broadway tunesmith John Kander. The BC/EFA broadcast also includes new interviews with Rivera, conducted remotely by veteran Broadway beat man Richard Ridge.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Adrian Byran Brown.

Lauren Molina

8pm: TRLive!: Lauren Molina was in the fabulous Desperate Measures (See Monday night for more on this), Johanna in the most recent Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd and more recently performs stripped-down versions of pop songs in her underwear as half of the delightful “undie-rock” band the Skivvies.

8pm: Mr. Belvedere Reunion: The Actors Fund is doing a special one-night-only streaming event reuniting the cast of the beloved television show, “Mr. Belvedere.” This special event will stream at 8:00pm and you need to register here.

The reunion will feature original cast members, Bob Uecker, Ilene Graff, Rob Stone, Tracy Wells, and Brice Beckham as they reunite to answer fan questions and talk about the making of the show, favorite episodes, and on-set jokes.

Based on the humorous adventures of an English housekeeper working for an American family, “Mr. Belvedere” began in March 1985 on ABC where it enjoyed a five-year run. The series starred Christopher Hewett as Mr. Lynn Aloysius Belvedere, a character originally created by Gwen Leys Davenport in her 1947 novel, Belvedere.

The special one-night-only event will benefit The Actors Fund, the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment industry. Since March 18, The Fund has distributed $11.7 million in emergency financial assistance to 9,975 people in need due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, or more than five times the funds normally provided in a year.

As the emergency with Coronavirus continues to evolve, The Actors Fund has temporarily transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.