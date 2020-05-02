MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
What To Watch May 2nd To Take Away The Blues

What To Watch May 2nd To Take Away The Blues

1pm: Joe Iconis and Lauren Marcus: Love Letter for Feinstein’s/ 54 Below

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: No show today.  Please tune in to The Call To Unite, at 5pm a live 24-hour global event. At 8pm: An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends

2pm: The Remote Read: A Separate Peace directed by Sam Yates, Tom Stoppard’s 1966 teleplay A Separate Peace, in which a healthy man decides to move into a nursing home. The cast comprises The Walking Dead‘s David Morrissey, Angels in America’s Denise Gough, Jenna Coleman, Maggie Service and Ed Stoppard. Tickets cost £10–£20 (roughly $12.50–$25), and proceeds benefit the Felix Project,which distributes food to charities and schools, and to creatives professionals who have lost work in the COVID-19 crisis.

2:30pm: Felt Sad, Posted a Frog (and other streams of global quarantine) The Cherry Artists’ Collective, an update NewYork arts group with an internThe Cherry Artists’ Collective, are an upstate New York arts group. This is a premiere of a “livestream fever dream” co-written by Serbia’s Iva Brdar, El Salvador’s Jorgelina Cerritos, Germany’s Rebekka Kricheldorf, Argentina’s Santiago Loza, and Ithaca’s own Saviana Stanescu and Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon. Artistic director Samuel Buggeln and Beth F. Milles co-direct a cast of 13, who perform the piece live five times between now and May 9. Tickets are priced at $15–$35.

4pm: Melissa Errico: Sondheim Sublime performed last year at East Hampton’s Guild Hall withTedd Firth musical directecting. You can ask Melissa Errico questions during the broadcast.

5pm: The Call to Unite. You can access the livestream directly via the event’s website, as well as on FacebookYouTubeTwitchTwitterLinkedInRoku and SiriusXM Stars channel 109. The cast features Oprah, Jewel, Josh Groban, Rob Lowe, Alanis Morissette, Amy Grant, Lea Salonga, Julia Roberts, Bebe Winans and so many more who will perform from their homes.

5pm–10:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

7:00 PM:  LIVESTREAM  McCarter@HOME presents: Tribute to Emily Mann celebrating 30 Years GiveSmart 

7pm: Molière in the Park: The Misanthrope featuring original songs by Stew (Passing Strange) and directed by Lucie Tiberghien. The cast features Jennifer Mudge, Heidi Armbruster and Christopher Henry Coffey, with guest appearances by Stew and The Handmaid’s Tale’s Samira Wiley. This free presentation ia availablee through Wednesday at 7pm. 

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Luisa Miller Verdi’s 1849 romantic tragedy, in which a commoner falls in love with a disguised nobleman, triggering the wrath of his father’s wormy courtier. Bertrand de Billy conducts this 2018 performance. Plácido Domingo, Sonya Yoncheva, Piotr Beczała, Alexander Vinogradov and Dmitry Belosselskiy star.

9pm: Serials @ The Flea: Online! The Flea’s enthusiastic resident company, the Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. A $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)

