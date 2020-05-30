What To Watch May 30th To Take Away The Blues

11am: The Mom’s Denise Albert will have Oprah Winfrey online tomorrow morning at 11am. Don’t miss this exciting appearance on Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward, Live Virtual Experience. You must REGISTER HERE TO JOIN!

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Plays in the House: Ever So Humble: By Tim Pinckney. Starring Reed Birney, Andréa Burns, Brandon Contreras, Montego Glover, Adam Heller, Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie.​ At 8pm: Falsettoland Original Off-Broadway Cast reunion with Stephen Bogardus, Janet Metz, Faith Prince, Michael Rupert and Chip Zien

Michael Urie

5pm–10:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Robert Creighton

6:30pm:Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy Feinstein’s/54 Below, recorded in December 2017. Joining him are a trio led by Matt Perri and a quartet of child actresses who later on joined him on Broadway in Frozen.

7:30pm: Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore As intoxicating as the cheap wine passed off by a traveling huckster as the potent love potion of the title, Donizetti’s delightful comedy enchants the audience with slapstick humor and its charming lead couple: a hapless but big-hearted peasant and the clever, kind landowner he loves. It also doesn’t hurt that the score is an endless parade of spectacular ensemble numbers and show-stopping arias—like the beloved “Una furtive lagrima,” one of opera’s ultimate tenor showcases.

Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer, Bryce Pinkham

8PM: BroadwayHD: Holiday Inn Bryce Pinkham, Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Sikora, Danny Rutigliano and Megan Lawrence. BroadwayHD recorded the show itself during its run at Studio 54, using 14 cameras, so the quality of the capture is strong. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.

the [title of show] show Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, Jeff Bowen

8pm: the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff—host a freewheeling variety-show benefit for the Vineyard Theatre, where the musical had its Off Broadway debut in 2006, joined by director Michael Berresse and musical director Larry Pressgrove. (Matt Vogel co-directs and edits the special.) Tickets have a donation of $25 or more. You must register by noon on Saturday to see it.

Maria Calegari

8pm: New York City Ballet: A Midsummer Night’s Dream George Balanchine’s 1962 version of Shakespeare’s magic-forest romp, set to music by Felix Mendelssohn. Recorded for the PBS series Live from Lincoln Center in 1986, includes Maria Calegari as Titania, Ib Anderson as Oberon and Jean-Pierre Frohlich as Puck.

8pm: Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with another Wonderettes installment and the show’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.

9pm Serials @ The Flea: Online! The Bats, pits five serial plays against one another; the winning writers return with new installments, while the losers must start from scratch. Tonight digital delivery; a $15 donation is suggested. (Voting stays open until midnight on Tuesday.)