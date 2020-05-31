What To Watch May 31st To Take Away The Blues

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House with Plays in the House Jr.: Teen Edition: SPACE GIRL: By Mora Harris. Starring Anika Braganza, Lilla Crawford, Zoe Donovan, Ashley Figueroa, Micah Lawrence, Storm Lever and Casey Likes. Q&A with the playwright after! At 8pm: The Seth Concert Series: Kelli O’Hara from the Art House in Provincetown Seth brings Kelli O’Hara. Virtual tickets cost $25; each episode debuts at 8pm on Sundays and then repeats at 3pm on Mondays. Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller are also on the roster.

Kelli O’Hara

2pm and 7:30pm: Seacoast Repertory Theatre: The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps and Gowns Ben Hart and Brandon James direct the cast of four: Andrea Lyons, Alyssa Dumas, Bay Goulet and (in drag) Jason Faria. In future weeks, the company will follow up with another Wonderettes installment and the show’s companion piece, The Andrews Brothers. Tickets for each live-only performance cost $20.

Cast of Too Heavy for Your Pocket Photo by Jeremy Daniel

3pm: Play-PerView: Too Heavy for Your Pocket Zoom reading of Jiréh Breon Holder’s Too Heavy for Your Pocket, a drama about the Freedom Riders that is set in Nashville in 1961. All four actors from the play’s 2017 Off Broadway run at the Roundabout Underground—Eboni Flowers, Hampton Fluker, Brandon Gill and Nneka Okafor—renite. Directed by Margot Bordelon (Do You Feel Anger?). Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Ma-Yi Theater Company and the family of George Floyd.

3pm: Irish Arts Center: A Night in November Marie Jones’s 1994 solo drama. Matthew Forsythe performs the piece from home, directed by Matthew McElhinney. This is the final episode but if you missed Part 1 here and Part 2 here. There will be a conversations between Jones and McElhinney, who is also her son afterwards.

3pm: John McDaniel: Sunday Tea with John McD pianist, musical director and composer John McDaniel offers an intimate afternoon of music every week on Facebook Live. This edition recommends donations to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

John McDaniel:

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

7pm: Rehearsal for Truth: Cost of Living A live reading Polish-America playwright Martyna Majok’s Cost of Living, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2018. The play, which raises salient issues of physical and economic disadvantage, alternates between two stories: One is about a rich grad student with cerebral palsy and his financially desperate caregiver; the other is about a quadriplegic woman and the estranged husband who tends to her, hoping for a reconciliation. Tyne Rafaeli directs this one-time event, which stars the two superb actors with disabilities, Katy Sullivan and Gregg Mozgala, who originated their roles.A live Q&A with Majok follows the reading. (The Zoom event is free, but registration is required for a password.)

7pm: Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live In this hour-long solo comedy, the engaging and candid writer-performer Peter Michael Marino spills the backstage dirt as he dissects the garish failure of his 2007 West End jukebox musical, Desperately Seeking Susan, an adaptation of the Madonna movie that used the songs of Blondie. Tickets cost $10, and proceeds from this run partly benefit the Cincinnati Fringe Festival.

7:30pm: Drama Desk Awards NY1’s Frank DiLella hosts this special in support of the Actors Fund. The virtual presenters include Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tituss Burgess, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Andrew Rannells, Jane Krakowski, Cynthia Nixon, Santino Fontana, Ashley Park, Susan Stroman, Ali Stroker, Beanie Feldstein and James Corden. In addition to this year’s awards in 42 categories, the Drama Desks’ inaugural lifetimes achievement honor will be awarded posthumously to Hal Prince, after whom it will henceforth be named.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Strauss’s Salome In 1905, Richard Strauss turned the opera world upside down with this searing, salacious, completely unprecedented one-act masterpiece that welds Oscar Wilde’s graphic take on the biblical tale of King Herod’s daughter Salome with the most audacious and modern score the composer had yet created—music that feels so hot it could burn you. By the time the deranged antiheroine has finished the notorious Dance of the Seven Veils and stands before the audience entirely stripped of clothing and pretense, one has the sense that Strauss has done the same to opera itself.

8pm: Quarantine Theatre Company: A Streetcar Named Desire Penny Arcade is a cracked Blanche DuBois and Steve Earle is her brutish nemesis, Stanley Kowalski, in a highly informal table virtual table read of Tennessee Williams’s sweaty masterwork A Streetcar Named Desire, the latest in a series assembled by movie expert Jack Fields. The witty, persona-shifting Tammy Faye Starlite is Stella, and master shuffler Austin Pendleton is Mitch; the cast also includes rising writer-performer Ryan J. Haddad and star biographer James Gavin.

8pm: American Ballet Theatre at the Metropolitan Opera House

From more than 40 years ago: an evening of American Ballet Theatre repertory works, Natalia Makarova and Fernando Bujones dance the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, and Gelsey Kirkland and Mikhail Baryshnikov perform George Balanchine’s plotless Theme and Variations, set to music by Tchaikovsky. Also included are two works by the seminal Ballet Russes choreographer Michel Fokine: Les Sylphides, set to music by Chopin and featuring a cast led by Rebecca Wright, Marianna Tcherkassky and Ivan Nagy; and Firebird, a magical story set to a score by Stravinsky.