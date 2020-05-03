What To Watch May 3rd To Take Away The Blues

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House: The Prom Original Broadway Cast reunion with Brooks Ashmanskas, Caitlin Kinnunen, Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla, Chris Sieber and Angie Schworer. At 8pm: The Full Monty Original Broadway Cast reunion wtih John Ellison Conlee, Jason Danieley, André De Shields, Romain Fruge, Marcus Neville, Patrick Wilson and Tony Yazbeck

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic)..

7pm: The Lucille Lortel Awards Mario Cantone hosts the 35th annual awards ceremony to celebrate great work in Off Broadway productions. This year’s virtual version doubles as a benefit for the Actors Fund. Scheduled presenters include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Nathan Lane, Marisa Tomei, Debra Messing, Kelli O’Hara, Phillipa Soo, Tatiana Maslany, Michael Urie, Rachel Dratch, Jackie Hoffman and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Playwright-performer Anna Deavere Smith and departing Playwrights Horizons leader Tim Sanford receive special awards for career achievement.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Prince Igor Alexander Borodin’s epic Russian tale of a 12th-century prince who defends against Polovtsian invaders. Ildar Abdrazakov sings the title role, supported by Oksana Dyka, Anita Rachvelishvili, Sergey Semishkur, Mikhail Petrenko and Štefan Kocán as Khan Konchak. Gianandrea Noseda conducts this 2014 performance.