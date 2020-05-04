What To Watch May 4th To Take Away The Blues

10 years ago the internationally acclaimed, award winning hit Off-Broadway musical comedy ALTAR BOYZ ended its 5 year record setting run at New World Stages in NYC. To celebrate this unique show and spread a little virtual ‘boy band’ love during these challenging times, the closing night company (Michael Kadin Craig, Travis Nesbitt, Mauricio Perez, Lee Markham, and Ravi Roth) and composer/lyricist Gary Adler gathered to sing one of the show’s signature songs, “The Calling.” This particular company performed the show together Off-Broadway for almost 2 years.

2pm: Stars in the House: City of Angels Cast reunion with Gregg Edelman, Randy Graff, Dee Hoty, Kay McClelland, James Naughton, Rachel York and David Zippel. Joined by director Michael Blakemore. At 8pm: Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood Cast with David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott, Jeremy Pope, Mira Sorvino, Holland Taylor and Samara Weaving

6:30pm: 54 Songs. 54 Singers. 54 Seconds Each. Witness the longest setlist in Feinstein’s/54 Below’s history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between. Musical Direction/produced/hosted by Ben Caplan and produced/directed by Philip Romano.

7pm: Days of Possibilities by Rich Orloff YouTube Live FREE Event. RSVP required to gain access. (Streaming Link to be provided to all RSVPs 15 minutes prior to the event on May 4.)

Based on letters and interviews with students who attended Oberlin College during the 1960s, the play charts the journey of one college’s response to the Vietnam War. Performed on the 50th anniversary of the Kent State shootings, we’re reminded of the strength and courage of students during a time of crisis.

LFT joins 4 other theaters in the nation in simultaneous readings that day, commemorating the events. – New Circle Theatre Company in NYC, Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga, Silverthorne Theatre Company in Massachusetts, Endangered Species Theatre Project in Maryland.

Directed by Holly Baker-Kreiswirth and featuring 14 LFT Company Artists

To REQUEST ACCESS TO THE FREE LIVE STREAM on May 4, RSVP by email: suzanne@littlefishtheatre.org

Jeff Daniels

7:30pm: Fresh off a year-long run on Broadway in “To Kill A Mockingbird,” Michigan native Jeff Daniels brings his much loved “Onstage and Unplugged” concerts to YouTube Live.

An accomplished musician, Daniels will perform a slew of songs and stories that create both hilarious and tender moments. The lineup features crowd favorites from his albums “Live at the Purple Rose,” “Grandfather’s Hat,” “Together Again,” “Keep It Right Here,” “Days Like These,” and his most recent album, “Simple Truths.”

8pm: The Producers Prospective with Kristen Anderson – Lopez and Robert Lopez

8pm: Proving that a great show is always in fashion, Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron’s Love, Loss, and What I Wore, with its starry rotating cast and compulsively entertaining subject matter, received rave reviews Off Broadway, where it enjoyed a successful three-year run and went on to become an international hit.

This intimate collection of stories is based on the bestseller by Ilene Beckerman, as well as on the recollections of the Ephrons’ friends. The amusing and heartwarming play uses clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger to tell funny and often poignant stories that all women can relate to, creating one of the most enduring theatergoing experiences in New York.

In 2017, cast members Lucy DeVito, Tracee Ellis Ross, Carol Kane, Natasha Lyonne, and Rosie O’Donnell reunited at 92Y for a special one-night-only performance of this touching and funny play, directed by Karen Carpenter, who directed the original New York and Los Angeles productions.

Now 92Y in association with Daryl Roth, announce a first-time, limited online release of the 2017 performance, available only for three week

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party hear rising and established talents step up to the spotlight. Tonight Sierra Boggess, Jelani Remy, Lindsay Pearce, Aaron Lazar, Kevin Spirtas, Benny Benack III & Max Chlumecky

9:30pm–1:30am: Mondays in the Club with Lance Songwriter, pianist and performer Lance Horne hosts a piano-bar singing, storytelling and dancing at the East Village nightlife hub Club Cumming. You can make requests and sing at home. Free, but Contributions to the nonprofit Orchard Project arts collective are encouraged. You can also tip Horne directly via Venmo at @LanceHorne.)