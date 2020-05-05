What To Watch May 5th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Stars in the House: It’s Cinco de Mandy! Guest Host Andréa Burns with Mandy Gonzalez. Joined by Dr. LaPook. At 8pm: Dear Evan Hansen‘s Golden Globe, Oscar and Tony Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Joined by special guests Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Lindsay Mendez, Ben Levi Ross and Keala Settle.

Pasek and Paul Photo by Robert Williams

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

4pm: CyberTank The theme of this week’s episode, hosted by Mike Fracentese, is mental health.

5pm: The VT Show: Is This A Room Director and star of Is This A Room, Tina Satter and Emily Davis, discuss the show—based on a verbatim transcript of the FBI’s 2017 interview of convicted classified-information leaker Reality Winner—and touch base with Winner’s mother, Bille Winner-Davis, for an update on the current state of Winner’s case.

7pm: Art Lab and ShowTown Productions will present a new web series THE SHOW MUST GO ON…SHOW; airing on YouTube every Tuesday at 7:00PM. Hosted by co-creators Howie Michael Smith and Andy Truschinski. Jessie Mueller, Dr. Anthony Weiner MD, Meditation Expert Minita Gandhi and Rosie’s Theater Kids will be the featured charity.

Beth Malone

7:15pm: Piano Bar Live! Scott Barbarino’s Piano Bar Live! streams piano bar entertainers at Brandy’s and the Duplex to folks cooped up at home. Michael McAssey hosts a lineup that includes Michael Orland, Amy Ryder, David Anthony Hernandez, Brian Tom O’Connor and Fun Home star Beth Malone.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Hamlet Ophelia enjoys an elevated position in Ambroise Thomas’s retelling of the Shakespeare classic. Although the composer banished many of the subplots and supporting characters of the original—no room for Rosencrantz at the Paris Opéra, alas—he left plenty of room in his fourth act for the heroine’s astounding, quasi-improvisational Mad Scene. Those in attendance at its 1868 premiere included Alexandre Dumas, père, and the composer Hector Berlioz—both were rendered inconsolable by Ophelia’s suicide.

8pm: A virtual reading of the new comedy It’s About Family, written by Josh Canfield, will be presented May 5 at 8 PM ET. The event will help raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The play stars Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music), Michael Campayno (The Cher Show), Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera), Sally Wilfert (Assassins), Leslie Alexander (My Fair Lady), Ryah Nixon (9 to 5), and Steve Brady (Inherit the Wind).

It’s About Family follows a year in the life of a wealthy, conservative family in Dallas, including Cheryl-an assertive matriarch who keeps three generations of family in their place, her hard-of-hearing husband, her physically challenged daughter, and her grandson, who brings his boyfriend to Thanksgiving dinner.

Check out Canfield’s other show ALIVE! The Zombie Musical when it opens off-Broadway in 2021.

8pm: MTF: Beau Musical Theatre Factory focuses on developing work by emerging queer, trans and POC writers. A 2019 Joe’s Pub concert of Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar’s funk-folk musical Beau, tells the story of an adolescent boy who reconnects with the grandfather he’d never known Immediately before and after the stream, Lyons hosts a discussion of the show on Instagram Live; donations are welcome at MTF’s website.

Michael Arden

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Jordan Fisher