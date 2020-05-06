What To Watch May 6th To Take Away The Blues

Andrea Martin sings “No Time at All” in Pippin from the 2010 revival. Andrea Martin won her second Tony Award. Director Diane Paulus’s American Repertory Theater, where the revival originated, has released a clip of Martin’s high-flying and adored performance.

Andrea Martin, Kyle Dean Massey Photo Joan Marcus

Acquanetta From Daniel Fish who directed the controversial revival of Oklahoma! last season. Composer Michael Gordon and librettist Deborah Artman’s 2005 opera, imagines the internal life of the real-life 1940s starlet Acquanetta as she appeared in the 1943 horror flick Captive Wild Woman. This free video comes from the Fisher Center at Bard College, whose annual SummerScape festival has been cancelled.

Acquanetta Photo: Maria Baranova

12:30: Perspective & Purpose featuring Alton Fitzgerald White & Jennifer Ashley Tepper Join us for this online conversation with a central theme in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Broadway community.

Alton Fitzgerald White is a singer, actor and dancer who broke Broadway records with 4,308 performances as King Mufasa in The Lion King. He’s also the author of PRIDE: Mastering Life’s Daily Performance and appeared in 2019’s The Goldfinch.

Jennifer Ashley Tepper is producer of the musicals Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, and Love In Hate Nation. She is also the Creative and Programming Director at Feinstein’s/54 Below and the author of The Untold Stories of Broadway book series. Tepper was recently named recipient of a 2020 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award. Register

Nia Vardalos Photo by Joan Marcus

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Plays In The House: Tiny Beautiful Things: Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed. Adapted for the Stage by Nia Vardalos. Starring Teddy Canēz, Hubert Point-Du-Jour, Nia Vardalos and Natalie Woolams-Torres. At 8pm: Sally Rudetsky birthday celebration with Christine Ebersole, Norm Lewis and Brian Stokes Mitchell.

Brian Stokes Mitchell

2pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Pop Up Classroom

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin is available across all social media platforms with full videos on YouTube, Facebook Watch and www.theearlynightshow.com released every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 3pm EST.

4pm: Why We Do It: Cynthia Nixon – The New Group Since we’ve been thinking about “why we do what we do”, we’ve asked some of our immediate community of artists to join us for creative conversations that explore what continues to draw them to the theater, touchstones in their theater careers and what hopes they have going forward. Join us each Wednesday on Facebook Live for these conversations, moderated by Founding Artistic Director Scott Elliott.

4pm and 8pm: NYU Tisch: As You Like It Tisch’s third-year grad-school acting students won’t get to perform their final production in person so instead they are streaming it. Sanaz Ghajar directs this twice viewable production.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Drew Wutke (@DrewWutke) and Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5).

5pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Madama Butterfly the Met offers an additional free opera from its Live in HD series every Wednesday through its Free Student Streams program. Anthony Minghella’s 2006 staging of Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly, stars Hui He, Andrea Carè, Elizabeth DeShong and Paulo Szot star in this 2019 performance, conducted by Pier Giorgio Morandi.

Madama Butterfly Photo by Richard Termine

6:30pm: Bette Davis Ain’t for Sissies Jessica Sherr as Bette Davis in a tribute to the silver-screen legend that is set on the night of the 1939 Academy Awards. Karen Carpenter directs.

6pm: Neil LaBute’s Ten X Ten Performers include Adam Brody, Louisa Krause, Jenna Fischer, Jason Patric, Richard Kind, Frederick Weller, Maggie Grace, Amy Madigan, Bill Pullman and Judith Light.

6:30pm: Drew Gasparini: It’s Kind of a Funny Story From the archives of Feinstein’s/54 Below, songwriter Drew Gasparini shares the musical he wrote with future Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman: It’s Kind of a Funny Story, adapted from a young-adult novel by the late New Vizzini. Performing songs from this show about a teenager in a mental hospital are Colton Ryan, Bryce Pinkham, Ann Harada, Delaney Amatrudo, Rozi Baker, Preston Truman Boyd, Reed Campbell, Noel Carey, Evie Dolan, Alex Goley, Molly Hager, and Aneesh Sheth.

7pm: The Homebound Project 50 leading actors and writers lend their talents to this new online initiative to raise money for No Kid Hungry, which helps feed children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, three editions feature 10 new short dramatic works; tonight’ s centers around “home.” Christopher Abbott and Lucy Thurber, Glenn Davis and Ren Dara Santiago, The Good Place’s William Jackson Harper and Max Posner, Jessica Hecht and Sarah Ruhl, Marin Ireland and Eliza Clark, Raymond Lee and Qui Nguyen, Alison Pill and C.A. Johnson, Elizabeth Rodriguez and Rajiv Joseph, Thomas Sadoski and Martyna Majok, and Amanda Seyfried in a work by McMullen herself.

Kelli Barrett in Emma

7pm and 10pm: Streaming Musicals: Emma Paul Gordon, takes on another major English novel in this 2007 musical adaptation of the Jane Austen classic. Kelli Barrett as our heroine, a clever young romantic meddler who plays with matches until she gets burned. Barrett and leading lady Laura Osnes (Cinderella) host tonight’s free showing; to attend the virtual Zoom cast party that follows the 7pm showing, register in advance on the event’s website. (There’s a free encore at 10pm and another tomorrow at 2pm; if you miss them, you can rent Emma via Streaming Musicals for $4.99.)

7pm: HERE@Home: The Reception Sean Donovan and Sebastián Calderón Bentin’s 2017 dance-theater work, developed through HERE’s Artist Residency Program, which invites audiences to a strange party marked by unexpected exchanges, improvised dialogue and gestural movement. European surrealist cinema is the piece’s principal inspiration.

7pm: New Works Series: Jeannette and Miss Step live-streamed from New York Theatre Barn’s development series Zooms in on two musicals-in-progress: Lauren Gunderson and Ari Afsar’s Jeanette, a biomusical about pathbreaking suffragist and pacifist Jeanette Rankin, who in 2016 became the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress; and Melissa Li and Kit Yan’s Miss Step, a 1980s musical comedy with a transgender/nonbinary cast.

7pm: Folksbiene: On the Air: Vintage Radio Plays the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene offers a pair of short radio plays that aired on the socialist Yiddish radio station WEVD in the 1950s: two episodes of the dramatic series A Velt mit Veltelekh, written by the actor-playwright and lexicologist Nahum Stutchkoff. The performance is Yiddish with English translation.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Kaija Saariaho’s L’Amour de Loin

A contemporary masterpiece that premiered at the turn of the 21st century, Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho’s meditative fable tells of a 12th-century troubadour’s infatuation with Clémence, a countess located in Tripoli, beyond the sea. Opera doesn’t get much more lush and haunting than this work, with melting polyphonies and a hypnotic, undulating set featuring a cascade of twinkling LEDs.

7:30pm: The Public Theater: What Do We Need to Talk About?

Richard Nelson chronicle of middle-class, middle-aged family life in Rhinebeck, New York continues. First we had The Apple’s, then the Gabriels and last the Michaels. We are back with the Apples, to check see how they are holding up in quarantine. Jay O. Sanders, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, Sally Murphy, Jon DeVries and Stephen Kunken star. The production is streamed live on YouTube, where it will remain for three days. The play is free, but donations to the Public are encouraged. You can watch the entire original cycle through on Thirteen.

8pm: Bluebox Theatre, in association with Aaron Grant Theatrical, will present the live stream presentation of Ben Andron’s intellectual thriller Broken Snow on Wednesday, April 29th via the company’s YouTube channel to benefit American Alliance For Theatre & Education.

The American Alliance for Theatre & Education serves and inspires a growing collective of theatre artists, educators, and scholars committed to transforming young people and communities through the theatre arts. As teachers and theatre professionals, they are passionate about furthering the education of future artists. Donations can be made during and after the broadcast at https://www.aate.com/donate-now-. Following the live stream, the presentation will be posted on the Aaron Grant Theatrical website.

The live stream presentation will feature Jonathan Kiddrane as Kris, Francesco Lojacono as James, and Kevin Schwab as Steven.

In Broken Snow, two strangers (portrayed by Lojacono and Schwab) are brought together by the mystery & memories of an enigmatic man (Kiddrane) that will make them question everything about who they are.

Broken Snow continues a longstanding artistic collaboration between New York based producer Aaron Grant & LA based playwright Ben Andron. Broken Snow premiered in May 2017 in Miami, Florida with J’s Cultural Arts Theatre (JCAT), directed by Michael Andron.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Rob McClure.