What To Watch May 7th To Take Away The Blues

Swans for Relief: The Dying Swan American Ballet Theatre’s Misty Copeland and Joseph Phillips are behind Swans for Relief, an effort to raise funds for dancers in need during the pandemic crisis. Copeland and 31 other’s swan out in sequence to Camille Saint-Saën’s Le Cygne, played on cello by Wade Davis. The group’s GoFundMe campaign.

2pm: National Theatre: Antony and Cleopatra Simon Godwin’s 2018 staging of Shakespeare’s Antony and Cleopatra, in which a Roman leader. Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo play the title roles.

Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo Photo by Johan Persson

2pm: Streaming Musicals: Emma a reprise of Paul Gordon’s, 2007 musical adaptation of the Jane Austen classic. Recorded specifically for streaming at New York’s Westside Theatre in 2018. Kelli Barrett stars.

Kelli Barrett in Emma

2pm: Stars in the House: Variety Thursday! with Brenda Braxton, Lesli Margherita and Anne Steele. At 8pm Throwback Thursday White Collar Cast reunion with Sharif Atkins, Matt Bomer, Hilarie Burton, Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen and Marsha Thomason as a benefit for The Trevor Project

Matt Bomer

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6:00 PM: 6:30pm: 54 Celebrates Mel Brooks This past January, Richard Kind hosted Brad Oscar, Nathan Lee Graham, Lee Roy Reams, Lesli Margherita, Angie Schworer, Leigh Zimmerman, the Skivvies’ Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, Caroline, or Change costars Veanne Cox and Harrison Chad and from Hadestown Timothy Hughes.

7pm: Theater of War: The Oedipus Project Theater of War Productions specializes in combining classical texts with burning contemporary issues. This 2018 production Antigone in Ferguson, returned for an encore run in 2019. This live-only Zoom performance includes Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Oscar Isaac, John Turturro, Frankie Faison, David Strathairn and NYC public advocate Jumaane Williams—for an interactive reading and discussion that centers on Sophocles’ Oedipus the King, where a chap kills his father and causes a lot of bother with ancient drama’s most tragic MILF. Bryan Doerries is the adapter and director. The event is free, but tickets must be reserved via Eventbrite; to be on the safe side, get them at least an hour in advance.

7pm: My Broadway Memory, a new live, visual podcast — a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre tonight with Barrett Wilfred Weed and Rachel Schur

7pm: The theater comes to you. Join Paper Mill brings An Andrew Lloyd Webber Evening on the set of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in May of 1999 – hosted by Albert Evans and Robert Johanson. Performers include Judy McLane, John Scherer, Dan Cooney, Thom Christopher Warren and other Joseph cast members.

7pm: Scott Siegel’s Great American Songbook Concert: Volume 2

The lineup includes Christiane Noll, Kenita Miller, William Michals, Danny Gardner, Anais Reno, Gabrielle Stravelli, Michael Winther, Elena Mindlina, Brian Charles Rooney, Cooper Grodin, Dinanda Klaassen and Farah Alvin.

Brian Charles Rooney

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Strauss’s Capriccio Subtitled “a conversation piece for music,” Richard Strauss’s final opera is a philosophical drawing-room dramedy about a French countess torn between the elemental forces of music and verse—exuberantly personified by a composer and a poet who jockey for her affection. A burlesque cast of theater types round out the story, which concludes with an elegant final monologue for the leading lady that neatly puts all the artistic negotiation to rest.

7:30pm: Folksbiene Live: Zalmen Mlotek a weekly living-room concert by artistic director and conductor Zalmen Mlotek.

7:30pm: Felt Sad, Posted a Frog (and other streams of global quarantine) The Cherry Artists’ Collective, an Ithaca arts group with an international bent, presents the premiere of a “livestream fever dream” co-written by Serbia’s Iva Brdar, El Salvador’s Jorgelina Cerritos, Germany’s Rebekka Kricheldorf, Argentina’s Santiago Loza, and Ithaca’s own Saviana Stanescu and Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon. Artistic director Samuel Buggeln and Beth F. Milles co-direct a cast of 13, who perform the piece through May 9. Tickets are priced at $15–$35.

8pm: Broadway’s Best Shows: November Major actors perform, tonight is David Mamet’s 2008 election comedy November, with John Malkovich and Patti LuPone in the parts originated by Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf, original cast members Dylan Baker, Ethan Phillips and Michael Nichols return. Mamet directs. The performances are free, but donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.

Patti LuPone

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Julie Halston.

Julie Halston

8pm: New Songs Now in Your Living Room: Max Vernon and Rona Siddiqui The Rattlestick Theater features Off Broadway’s Max Vernon, The View Upstairs and KPOP, and Rona Siddiqui, whose autobiographical comedy Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghanwas workshopped at Playwrights Horizons last fall.

8pm: The Ole Charles Songbook a benefit concert party for the Ali Forney Center, which provides services for homeless LGBTQ youth. Scheduled performers include Brittain Ashford (Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812), Matthew Ricketts, Kizha Carr, Tyrone Davis Jr. and Chris Tyler.