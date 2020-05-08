What To Watch May 8th To Take Away The Blues

The final Episode of Bleeding Love is out on the Broadway Podcast Network. In a world that is too dangerous to go outside, where a starry-eyed teen cellist risks leaving her apartment to win the love of the rebel punk next door. A demented and heart-stirring musical fairytale, made for the times we live in. Bleeding Love takes place in a world where people are locked in because it’s too dangerous to go outside, this podcast was recorded by actors in their apartments, in a world where it’s too dangerous to go outside.

The Broadway Podcast network, Tony award-winner Dori Berinstein and Alan Seales, in association with Steve Saporito, Kent Nicholson, and Katie Rosin, present the World Premiere podcast production of Bleeding Love, based on a story by Jason Schafer, suggested by Oscar Wilde’s “The Nightingale and the Rose.”

The podcast stars Annie Golden (Hair, The Full Monty, Xanadu) as Madame Floy, Drama Desk Nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Lolli, Tony Nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl from the North Country, The Great Society, Finding Neverland) as The Super, Tony Nominee Sarah Stiles (Tootsie, Hand to Good, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Bronwyn, Taylor Trensch (To Kill a Mockingbird, Hello, Dolly!, Dear Evan Hansen) as Sweet William, and Tony Vincent (Rocktopia, American Idiot, Rent) as Puppy.

11am: Mabou Mines: Dead End Kids: a story of nuclear power founded by a quartet of major theater artists in 1970 this quartet of theater artists have been sharing an archival performance every week. Today’s selection is the filmed version of writer-director JoAnne Akalaitis’s Dead End Kids, which premiered at the Public in 1980. The text includes writings by Goethe, Jorge Luis Borges and Marie Curie as well as government reports on nuclear weapons and energy; the score is mostly by David Byrne, with additional material by Mabou cofounder Philip Glass.

2pm: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s By Jeeves Andrew Lloyd Webber and Universal Present By Jeeves, by Alan Ayckbourn, adapted from P.G. Wodehouse’s stories about the rich and naive Bertie Wooster and his ultra-competent valet. The 1975 play was a West End flop. but Lloyd Webber and Ayckbourn rewrote it in 1996 and it ran for half a year in London and, in 2001, for a few months in New York. Nearly all of that Broadway cast is featured including John Scherer as Wooster, but Jeeves is played by the veteran English actor Martin Jarvis.

On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. At 2pm: Melissa Errico. Also, Feel Good Friday. At 8pm: Jason Danieley and World Ovarian Cancer Day

2pm: Lincoln Center at Home – Pop Up Classroom

3pm: The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Kenney Green (@Kenneth-Green-5) and Brandon James Gwinn (@brandonjamesg).

5pm: Acting for a Cause: Pride & Prejudice Chicago producer-director Brando Crawford has set up his own charity called Acting for a Cause that helps low-income families fighting COVID-19 at Mount Sinai Hospital. To raise funds and awareness, he is gathering very impressive casts of young Hollywood stars for live weekly Zoom readings of classic plays. Today’s installment is Christina Calvit’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved Pride and Prejudice, starring Melissa Barrera as Elizabeth Bennet and star Jacob Elordi as Mr. Darcy.

5:30 pm: San Francisco Ballet: Romeo and Juliet artistic director Helgi Tomasson’s 1994 version of Shakespeare’s tragedy of star-crossed lovers undone by family strife, plus daggers and poor communication.Set to Prokofiev’s score. This performance was filmed in 2015.

Luba mason

5:30pm: Luba Mason: 5’ 10” Broadway singer and actor Luba Mason who was featured in the cast of the Bob Dylan’ Girl from the North Country looks back on her multi-decade showbiz career, joined by Billy Stritch at the piano.

7pm: Neil LaBute’s The Shape of Things Tony winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tim Realbuto, Katie Rose Clarke and Jonah Platt star in a live-only remote reading of the 2001 drama The Shape of Things.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: Puccini’s La Bohème

Luciano Pavarotti and Renata Scotto were both operatic supernovas when they came together for this 1977 performance of Puccini’s beloved masterwork—and for the first time in Met history, the stargazers watching them numbered in the millions: Their renowned partnership as the lovelorn poet Rodolfo and his tragic seamstress Mimì, denizens of a frigid attic in bohemian Paris warmed by the heat of their love, launched PBS’s legendary Live from the Met series of telecasts.

7:30pm: Felt Sad, Posted a Frog (and other streams of global quarantine) The Cherry Artists’ Collective, are an upstate New York arts group. This is a premiere of a “livestream fever dream” co-written by Serbia’s Iva Brdar, El Salvador’s Jorgelina Cerritos, Germany’s Rebekka Kricheldorf, Argentina’s Santiago Loza, and Ithaca’s own Saviana Stanescu and Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon. Artistic director Samuel Buggeln and Beth F. Milles co-direct a cast of 13, who perform the piece live five times between now and May 9. Tickets are priced at $15–$35.

The King and I Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe Bartlett Sher: Director Credit Photo: Paul Kolnik studio@paulkolnik.com nyc 212-362-7778

8pm: The King and I BroadwayHD is offering a free watch party of of the streaming Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic 1951 musical, The King and I. Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Ken Watanabe star in Lincoln Center Theater’s 2015 revival of this 1951 romantic drama about culture clash between the King of Siam and an English governess in the 1860s. Directed by Bartlett Sher, co-starring Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles as the King’s head wife. This version was filmed during the production’s London run in 2018. Donations to the Actors Fund are encouraged.

8pm: LIVESTREAM The Producers Perspective Live with Santino Fontana.

The Company, Adam Chanler-Berat in ‘How to Load a Musket,’ by Talene Monahon, directed by Jaki Bradley at 59E59 Theaters Photo by Russ Rowland

8pm: Play-PerView: How to Load a Musket This live, one-time-only Zoom reading of Talene Monahon’s How to Load a Musket, explores the strange world of historical reenactment in a play that draws from verbatim interviews with costumed military-history obsessives. The cast, reunited from the play’s premiere at 59E59 earlier this year, includes Adam Chanler-Berat, Richard Topol, Lucy Taylor and Ryan Spahn; Jaki Bradley once again directs. Tickets cost $5–$50, and proceeds benefit Less Than Rent Theatre and PPE for NYC.