What To Watch May 9th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: On Seth Rudetsky fabulous series Stars in the House the show that has two performances everyday. Today Plays in the House: Blithe Sprit: By Noël Coward. (c) N.C. Aventales AG 1941. With thanks to the Noël Coward Foundation for permission to present the play. Starring Angel Desai, Montego Glover, Renee Elise Goldsberry, William Jackson Harper, Kendyl Ito, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Thom Sesma and Leslie Uggams. Directed by Schele Williams.. At 8pm: An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends

Chita Rivera

2:30pm: Felt Sad, Posted a Frog (and other streams of global quarantine) The Cherry Artists’ Collective, an update NewYork arts group with an internThe Cherry Artists’ Collective, are an upstate New York arts group. This is a premiere of a “livestream fever dream” co-written by Serbia’s Iva Brdar, El Salvador’s Jorgelina Cerritos, Germany’s Rebekka Kricheldorf, Argentina’s Santiago Loza, and Ithaca’s own Saviana Stanescu and Lyrae Van Clief-Stefanon. Artistic director Samuel Buggeln and Beth F. Milles co-direct a cast of 13, who perform the piece live five times between now and May 9. Tickets are priced at $15–$35.

5pm–10:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni) and Michael James Roy (@MichaelJames-Roy).

Storm Large

6:30pm: Storm Large cartwheeled out of the gutter of her checkered past across a thousand punk rock stages and into her infamously googled stint on CBS’s “Rock Star: Supernova.” From there she went on to tour the world, singing in 17 different languages—and only behaving herself somewhat—with the joyful little pop orchestra Pink Martini. Now, this self-described “genre-fluid big mouth” tours the country with her own band, Le Bonheur. Storm brought Feinstein’s/54 Below to its knees last December with sold-out performances of her Holiday Ordeal, and returns with a new collection of tortured and titillating love songs; beautiful, familiar, yet subversive. Like Storm. Click to view.

Please note that this performance contains adult content and explicit language (with humor) suitable for those over the age of 12.

7:30pm: The Metropolitan Opera: The Opera House Susan Froemke’s acclaimed 2017 documentary, which streams on what would have been the last night of the 2019–20 Met season, chronicles the building of the new Met at Lincoln Center and the long road to its opening in 1966. Spotlighting the many artists, administrators, urban planners, and politicians who shaped New York’s cultural life in the 1960s, the film offers a captivating snapshot of what the new arts center meant for the city—as well an enthralling interview with Leontyne Price, the legendary soprano who starred in the new house’s first Opening Night.

8PM: The historical Sarah Brightman: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, full performance will be streamed via YouTube for all to enjoy during this unprecedented time. The critically acclaimed performance, not commercially available, features Andrea Bocelli and Andrew Lloyd Webber and will be streamed to raise funds for COVID-19 relief charities.

Recorded in September 1997 at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, Sarah together with the English National Orchestra, perform an unforgettable concert of well-known Classical and Broadway pieces by composers such as Puccini, Gershwin, Delibes, Bernstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Included are memorable special guests: Andrea Bocelli, performing “Time to Say Goodbye” with Sarah, Andrew Lloyd Webber on piano while Sarah sings the title song from his musical ‘Whistle Down the Wind’ and a special duet performance of “Pie Jesu” with Adam Clarke.

8pm: Artists in Conversation features 2 Time Emmy Award Winner for “Godless” and “The Newsroom”, Jeff Daniels. Mr. Daniels is well versed in his stage and screen work. Most recently he completed a year long run in the Broadway Production of To Kill a Mockingbird.

8pm: Rule of 7×7 has been an ongoing series at The Tank that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Now they’re taking it online through Zoom, every other week during quarantine. Playwrights and audience members can email RuleOfShow@gmail.com to sign up and receive the zoom link.