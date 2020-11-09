What To Watch November 10th To Take Away The Blues

Charlie Oh

2pm: Long Manhattan Theatre Club available until Thursday. Long by Charlie Oh, launches MTC’s Virtual Fall reading series. Thomas “Tommy Long” survives in the gay porn industry with one simple rule: know your role. For him, that is the submissive Asian geisha. When James, a new ripped Asian actor, joins the company, Thomas begins to question if he can be something more.

2:30pm: Emilia available for two weeks. This play by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm imagines the life of Emilia Bassano, who lived 400 years ago and could have been the “Dark Lady” of Shakespeare’s sonnets.

7pm: Toni Stone Play-PerView The Off-Broadway reunion of this play by Lydia R. Diamond about a black, female professional baseball player (based on a true story, featuring its original cast led by Obie Award winner April Matthis, under the direction of Pam MacKinnon.

7pm: The Machine Stops Bedlam. A theatrical adaptation by director David Keohane of E.M. Forster’s prescient science fiction story set in a world where humanity lives underground and relies on a giant machine to provide its needs. Stars Zuzanna Szadkowski, Awesta Zarif and Miguel Long.

7pm: New Ohio Theatre: The self-combustion of a 30-something-year-old Chet or, Icarus tries to catch the Sun The first of the four plays this month in the theater’s Producers Club developmental series, this performance poem created by Keenan Oliphant. and performed by Nicholas McGovern chronicles a fictional version of the singer and trumpeter Chet Baker during a drug-induced high in which he morphs into Icarus chasing the sun.

7:30pm Strauss’s Salome conducted by Patrick Summers. The opera stars Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser, and Juha Uusitalo.

8pm: Ute Lemper: Rendezvous with Marlene Cabaret superstar Ute Lemper revives her acclaimed show Rendezvous with Marlene virtually after its debut in London in 2019. Based on the true story of a phone call Ute received by the film legend 35 years ago in France.

Directed by Daniel Nardicio, Rendezvous with Marlene includes some of Marlene’s most beautiful songs and telling some captivating secrets of her life shared during the three hour-plus call.

Shot at Club Cumming, the show is less filmed concert and more of a theatrical film. This is your chance to see brand new material from one of the world’s leading cabaret performers.

Club Cumming Productions has put together a season of shows featuring a cavalcade of their most beloved performers in a virtual cabaret series. The series marries the tiny boîte’s diverse roster of talent and eclecticism with high quality production.

8pm: Stars in the House: Family Ties Reunion By The Actors Fund

Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

Episode: Family Ties Cast Reunion with Meredith Baxter, Michael Gross, Michael J. Fox, Tina Yothers, Marc Price and Scott Valentine

8pm: The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! Episode 79: Townhall with Ken Davenport By The Producer’s Podcast. Join me for a special final episode of The Producer’s Perspective LIVE! this year.

8:30pm: The Poet’s Tree By The Old Globe Kicking off the fall season of The Old Globe’s free digital arts-engagement offerings is The Poet’s Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist and spoken word poet Gill Sotu.

This new program takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word.