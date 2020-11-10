What To Watch November 11th To Take Away The Blues

12pm: George Street Playhouse: Conscience The original cast of Tony winner Joe DiPietro’s Conscience, previously seen at the George Street Playhouse prior to the shutdown, will reunite for virtual readings October 27-30.

The readings will reunite the original cast—Tony winner Harriet Harris as Senator Margaret Chase Smith, Lee Sellers as Senator Joseph McCarthy, Mark Junek as the strategist William C. Lewis, Jr., and Cathryn Wake as Jean Kerr, McCarthy’s researcher and later his wife. David Saint directs.

On June 1, 1950, Senator Margaret Chase Smith stood on the Senate floor and delivered her “Declaration of Conscience” in a historic moment of political courage.

3pm: The Show Must Go Online: The Tempest British actor and director Robert Myles launched The Show Must Go Online, a weekly online reading group—performed by actors via Zoom and live streamed on YouTube—that works through Shakespeare’s plays in the order they were written.

All readings are saved to enjoy at a later date once they’ve been live streamed.

Shakespeare scholars have long referenced the fact that the Bard penned some of his greatest works in the midst of the plague, penning not only poetry while the theatres were shut, but plays too. Inspired by this, and in the wake of coronavirus restrictions around the globe, The Show Must Go Online was born.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream La Traviata Michael Mayer’s new production of Verdi’s La Traviata. Yannick Nézet-Séguin, in his first performances as Met Music Director, conducts an all-star cast led by Diana Damrau and Juan Diego Flórez.

6:30pm: Creative Youth Studio By The Old Globe Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio’s next stage, has joined the The Old Globe’s roster of digital programming.

Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs.

Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes, Saturdays at 11:00 AM PT live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement’s Facebook page.

6:30pm: New Student Master Classes with Betty Buckley Performer Betty Buckley will offer weekly virtual master classes designed for singers and actors who have not previously worked with the Tony winner.

Texas native Buckley, recently seen in an acclaimed performance as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the national tour of the Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, later earning another nomination for her work in the musical Triumph of Love.

She starred in both the London and New York productions of Sunset Boulevard, earning an Olivier nomination for her take on the ill-fated silent-screen star Norma Desmond. London audiences have also enjoyed Buckley’s work in Promises, Promises and Dear World, and her other Broadway credits include Carrie, Song & Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and 1776.

7pm: Broadway’s Great American Songbook: Lee Roy Reams Join The York Theatre Company for their online cabaret series, Broadway’s Great American Songbook, beginning next Wednesday, November 4. Hosted by 5-Time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein, and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, this week Lee Roy Reams.

7pm: New York Theatre Barn Ramona / Johnny and The Devil’s Box Based on the classic novel by Helen Hunt Jackson, Ramona is a new musical written by Nevada Lozano. Ramona tells the story of an orphan girl growing up on a Mexican hacienda in Southern California in the 1850s. She falls in love with a Native American ranchero, and together they journey across the new U.S. state in search of a place to call home. With a blend of American, Native American and Mexican musical styles, Ramona is a love story set during one of the most violent, tumultuous times in American history. Featuring performances by Amanda Robles (BSC’s Into The Woods) and Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story).

With book, music and lyrics by Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (SeaWife), Johnny and the Devil’s Box is a new musical with one foot in the Georgia mountains and one foot in the Grand Ole Opry. The musical follows Johnny Baker, the best fiddler that’s ever been, until his boasting attracts the attention of another fiddler—the Devil himself—who shows up with a plan for Johnny’s destruction. With fame, fortune and love tempting him at every turn, Johnny must find his true path and the strength to win a battle of the bows with the highest possible stakes. Johnny and the Devil’s Box proclaims the power of music to heal broken communities when we put aside our pride and join hands in song and dance. Featuring performances by Annabelle Fox and Douglas Waterbury-Tieman, and the acclaimed creative team includes dramaturg Anika Chapin, choreographer Jennifer Jancuska, and music supervisor Scott Wasserman.

7:30pm: The Met: Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West The Met continues its nightly broadcast of productions. Tonight, it’s Puccini’s La Fanciulla del West, conducted by Nicola Luisotti. The opera stars Deborah Voigt, Marcello Giordani, and Lucio Gallo.

8pm Stars in the House In Honor of Veteran’s Day, it’s a Bandstand Reunion with Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, Joey Pero and Beth Leavel

8pm: “Cabernet Cabaret” starring Catherine Cohen will returns. Prepare yourself for an elegant evening of song, storytelling, and standup comedy from the buzziest names in the biz. It’s time to wine and whine with your host Catherine Cohen. Since the start of the pandemic Cab Cab has found a virtual home on Instagram Live and YouTube featuring performances from an array of comedic all-stars. Produced by Lauren Mandel and Club Cumming Productions, the show is returning to its East Village home to broadcast bi-weekly shows online.

Catherine is a comedian and actress based in NYC. She also co-hosts the popular weekly podcast, “Seek Treatment.” Catherine can be seen in the most recent season of HBO’s “High Maintenance,” as well as the final season of “Broad City.” She appeared opposite Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae in Michael Showalter’s feature for Paramount, Lovebirds. She was recently featured in Fox’s Night of Comedy 2018. Her writing has been featured on Splitsider, The New Yorker, The Huffington Post and New York Mag’s The Cut. Time Out New York named her one of Five NYC comedians to look out for in 2018.

Chesney Snow

8pm: Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay By Primary Stages59E59 Chesney Snow joins Pulitzer finalist and Obie-winning composer Diedre Murray for his new choreopoem commissioned by Primary Stages. Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay is an exploration of race, class, and American political culture told through the mediums of poetry, storytelling, dance, and music.

The work is part of Primary Stage’s “Living Room Commissions,” which presents new one-acts.

8:30pm: Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest By The Old Globe Back by popular demand, Behind the Curtain will premiere a new iteration, Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest, with host and Teaching Artist Kendrick Dial.

He will meet with protest artists to discuss their approach to the creation of innovative and progressive protest art, both installation and performative.

Learn more about the intersection between art and social justice every Wednesday at 5:30 PM PT through November 11.