What To Watch November 12th To Take Away The Blues

George Street Playhouse: Conscience The original cast of Tony winner Joe DiPietro’s Conscience, previously seen at the George Street Playhouse prior to the shutdown, will reunite for virtual readings October 27-30.

Harriet Harris Photo by T Charles Erickson tcepix@comcast.net

The readings will reunite the original cast—Tony winner Harriet Harris as Senator Margaret Chase Smith, Lee Sellers as Senator Joseph McCarthy, Mark Junek as the strategist William C. Lewis, Jr., and Cathryn Wake as Jean Kerr, McCarthy’s researcher and later his wife. David Saint directs.

On June 1, 1950, Senator Margaret Chase Smith stood on the Senate floor and delivered her “Declaration of Conscience” in a historic moment of political courage.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Classic Conversations: John Weidman By Classic Stage Company continues its free, online version of their discussion series Classic Conversations, hosted by Artistic Director John Doyle.

The series continues with Assasins book writer John Weidman.

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

7pm: CLOTH 68th Annual Gala The residents of Washington Heights need our help more than ever. This an opportunity to donate and help CLOTH do what they do best, help those who are in a critical need at this time. CLOTH will stream it’s 68th Annual Gala on Nov. 12th at 7PM; directed and produced by Jen Sandler, Héctor Flores Jr and in collaboration with board member and gala chair Kathryn Allison (Company, Wicked). The gala will be hosted by Damon J. Gillespie (Netflix’s The Society, Newsies), and feature performances by Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights) and Rogelio Douglas Jr (In the Heights, The Little Mermaid).

The Community League of the Heights (CLOTH) is a multi-service, community development organization dedicated to supporting and empowering the economically disadvantaged residents of Washington Heights. Since the beginning of COVID CLOTH has fed 130,000 people through their food pantry and there is no end in sight.

CLOTH is thrilled to be honoring Andres R. Nieto and New York Presbyterian Hospital; chef, restaurateur, and author Melba Wilson of Melba’s Restaurant; and the entirety of the CLOTH Staff with the Lucille Bulger Community Service Award.

7pm: Queens Storytellers Online By Queens Theatre Our smash hit online storytelling show returns with ten new episodes, featuring fifty storytellers! New installments will premiere on Zoom every Thursday at 7:00 PM!

Queens Storytellers may include strong language and subject matter. Suggested for audiences 14 and up.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories. This week Tootsie reunion with Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, Julie Halston, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Reg Rogers & Robert Horn.

7pm: Poetry for the Pandemic Theater of War Productions. Bill Murray, Tracie Thoms, former U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera, The Class of 2020 National Student Poets:

7:30pm: Lulu Starring Marlis Petersen, Susan Graham, Daniel Brenna, Paul Groves, Johan Reuter, and Franz Grundheber, conducted by Lothar Koenigs. From November 21, 2015.

8pm: David Mamet’s Boston Marriage Broadways Best Shows

Patti LuPone and Rebecca Pidgeon star as Anna and Claire, two scheming “women of fashion” have their world upended when Anna receives an enormous emerald and an income to match from a wealthy admirer. Claire, meanwhile, is infatuated with a respectable young lady and wants to enlist the jealous Anna’s help for an assignation.

8pm: Stars in the House Legally Blonde: The Musical – The Search for Elle Woods with Autumn Hurlbert, Emma Zaks, Lena Hall (FKA Celina Carvajal), Natalie Lander and Lauren Zakrin

8pm: Stage Door Sessions:Jagged Little Pill By Playbill Broadway Roulett. Celebrate Jagged Little Pill and meet three of the artists who helped the musical thrive on Broadway. Ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about this show that changed Broadway forever. It’s kind of like getting your Playbill signed… without leaving the house!

Hosted by Broadway Roulette’s Elizabeth Durand Streisand.

Chesney Snow

8pm: Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay By Primary Stages59E59 Chesney Snow joins Pulitzer finalist and Obie-winning composer Diedre Murray for his new choreopoem commissioned by Primary Stages. Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay is an exploration of race, class, and American political culture told through the mediums of poetry, storytelling, dance, and music.

The work is part of Primary Stage’s “Living Room Commissions,” which presents new one-acts.

8:30pm: Community Voices: Comedy Writing By The Old Globe Crowd-favorite playwriting workshop Community Voices will premiere Community Voices: Comedy Writing. Hosted by Katherine Harroff, participants will work on comedic performance.