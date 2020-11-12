What To Watch November 13th To Take Away The Blues

5pm: Virtual Halston: Amanda Green Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen continues her Virtual Halston series, a weekly hourlong gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

7pm: Radio Free Birdland: Sierra Boggess Broadway leading lady Sierra Boggess will be in the spotlight in a very special concert taped in the Birdland Theater.

Ms. Boggess says, “Join me as I sing onstage for the first time since quarantine, reunited with my sister Summer Boggess on cello and my music director and arranger, Brian Hertz! Come hear stories from my time in Colorado, climbing fourteeners and listening to rivers. Listen to us play music together from the comfort of your homes, and come be reminded that we are all in this together and no one is alone! This show is dedicated to anyone who needs a little rejuvenating from the strangeness of the times, who wants a little reminder that life can still be beautiful and full of music, and that love is always the answer!” Songs will include “Come to My Garden,” “Think of Me,” “Beyond My Wildest Dreams,” “Love Never Dies.”

Sierra Boggess is an Olivier nominated actress, best known world-wide not only for re-inventing the coveted role of ‘Christine Daae’ in Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, but for Lord Webber himself going on record to say that “she’s the best, the best Christine certainly.” Boggess portrayed the role in the Broadway, West End, and the televised 25th Anniversary concert productions of Phantom.

Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations, as well as the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Her additional Broadway credits include Master Class, It Shoulda Been You, The Phantom of The Opera, and School of Rock. Boggess’ Off-Broadway credits include Love, Loss, and What I Wore and Music in the Air, alongside Kristin Chenoweth, for New York City Center’s Encores! Series. In the West End, Boggess has appeared as Fantine in Les Miserables and originated the role of Christine Daae in Love Never Dies, the critically acclaimed sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, receiving an Olivier Award Nomination for her performance.

Sierra starred as Cinderella in the highly anticipated Hollywood Bowl production of Into the Woods where the Los Angeles Times raved of her “crystalline singing and gameness for comedy… Boggess’ Cinderella was enchanting.” Prior to that she starred as Danielle DeBarbarac in the new musical, Ever After at the Alliance Theatre as well as starring in the world premiere of the new play The Age of Innocence at Hartford Stage for which she received a nomination for a Connecticut Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of Countess Ellen Olenska.

Sierra’s concert appearances include multiple engagements with BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall, Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series The Lyrics of David Zippel, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, Broadway By The Year at Town Hall, Guys and Dolls at Carnegie Hall opposite Patrick Wilson, Megan Mullally and Nathan Lane, and The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center. She has toured with her cellist sister, Summer Boggess and musical director, Brian Hertz all over the United States as well as Japan and Australia with her concert show which has been preserved live and released on CD, Awakening: Live at 54 Below. Her recordings include School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, the 25th-anniversary concert of The Phantom of the Opera (also on DVD), the symphonic recording of Love Never Dies, The Little Mermaid, Andrew Lippa’s A Little Princess, Rodgers & Hammerstein: A Night at the Movies with the John Wilson Orchestra, Where The Sky Ends: The songs of Michael Mott, A New York City Christmas: A benefit album for ASTEP and more.

7pm: Another Karamazov Project New Ohio Theater repeated Saturday

The second of the four works this month in the theater’s Producers Club developmental series, this 40 minute piece is part murder mystery, part spiritual quest, this freewheeling distillation of Dostoevsky’s classic is mapped onto a modern American story about race, justice, trauma, and love

7:30: Britten’s Peter Grimes Anthony Dean Griffey creates a haunting portrait of the outcast fisherman who struggles under the burden of presumed guilt. This chilling production by Tony Award-winning director John Doyle also features the superb Patricia Racette as the sympathetic Ellen Orford and the Met chorus in a truly hair-raising performance as the oppressively judgmental fishing village. Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Donald Runnicles. From March 15, 2008.

7:30pm: Songs for ‘Drella St Ann’s Warehouse. A film of the 1989 song cycle by John Cale and Lou Reed about Andy Warhol, whom they had nicknamed ‘Drella as a combination of Dracula and Cinderella.

Darius de Haas photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

8pm: Stars in the House: Best of Vote – A – Thon Pt. 2 with Darius de Haas from Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Reunion with John Rubenstein, Michael Rupert, and Dean Pitchford.

8pm: Oedipus El Rey Center Theater Group on demand through January 20

The first of Luis Alfaro’s Greek trilogies, adapted to modern (Latinx) times, which I loved when it was produced at the Public Theater.

8pm: Sound Bites Festival Theatre Now. The annual festival has gone virtual, with three 10-minute musicals tonight — These Walls; Pigeons Mate for Life; Cola’o: A Bilingual Trova — and three more next Friday — plus interviews with their creators.

8pm: Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table Food of Love is proud to present one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies with a virtual twist and their signature culinary flare. Shipwrecks, mistaken identities, and mouth-watering desserts are delivered directly to your kitchen in this immersive livestream benefitting the Food Bank For New York City.

The cast of Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table includes Shaun J. Brown, Emily Carding, Tasha Magigi, Nanya-Akuki Goodrich, Miguel Perez, Victoria Rae Sook, Perry Sook, Brendan Sokler, and Michael Padgett.

Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table, is co-directed by Food of Love Artistic Director Victoria Rae Sook and Evolving Door Artistic Director Jessica Francis Fichter. Rounding out the creative team are Cory Anderson of Baby Deer Bakery (Food Design), Ricky J. Duarte (Beverage Design), Zak Holder (Sound Design), and Stage Manager Leah V. Pye.

9pm: Word Up! By The Old Globe join The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.