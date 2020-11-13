What To Watch November 14th To Take Away The Blues

The Theatermakers Summit The fourth annual event from producer Ken Davenport, with co-hosts Sierra Boggess and James Monroe Iglehart, keynote speaker Christopher Jackson and more than 100 other community theater leaders. The three-day event begins today, and costs $397.

2pm and 8pm: Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay By Primary Stages59E59 Chesney Snow joins Pulitzer finalist and Obie-winning composer Diedre Murray for his new choreopoem commissioned by Primary Stages. Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay is an exploration of race, class, and American political culture told through the mediums of poetry, storytelling, dance, and music.

The work is part of Primary Stage’s “Living Room Commissions,” which presents new one-acts.

The cast also includes Winston Dynamite Brown, Kevis Hillocks, Rachael Holmes, Latra Ann Wilson, Kimille Howard, A.J. Khaw, and Diedre Murray.

3pm: Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table Food of Love is proud to present one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies with a virtual twist and their signature culinary flare. Shipwrecks, mistaken identities, and mouth-watering desserts are delivered directly to your kitchen in this immersive livestream benefitting the Food Bank For New York City.

The cast of Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table includes Shaun J. Brown, Emily Carding, Tasha Magigi, Nanya-Akuki Goodrich, Miguel Perez, Victoria Rae Sook, Perry Sook, Brendan Sokler, and Michael Padgett.

Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table, is co-directed by Food of Love Artistic Director Victoria Rae Sook and Evolving Door Artistic Director Jessica Francis Fichter. Rounding out the creative team are Cory Anderson of Baby Deer Bakery (Food Design), Ricky J. Duarte (Beverage Design), Zak Holder (Sound Design), and Stage Manager Leah V. Pye.

5pm: Center Theatre Group: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake returns with a fresh look for the 21st century.

Retaining the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions around the world, Matthew Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherston (set & costumes) and Paule Constable (lighting) create an exciting reimagining of the classic New Adventures production.

Thrilling, audacious, witty, and emotive, this Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down, and took the dance world by storm.

Collecting over 30 international accolades including an Olivier Award in the UK and three Tonys® on Broadway, Matthew Bourne’s powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece is a passionate and contemporary Swan Lake for our times.

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake was presented at the Ahmanson Theatre in 1997, 2006, and most recently in 2019.

7pm: Another Karamazov Project New Ohio Theater repeated Saturday

The second of the four works this month in the theater’s Producers Club developmental series, this 40 minute piece is part murder mystery, part spiritual quest, this freewheeling distillation of Dostoevsky’s classic is mapped onto a modern American story about race, justice, trauma, and love

7:30pm: Philip Glass’s Akhnaten Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. From November 23, 2019.

7:30pm: To the Rescue! Gala The Humane Society of the United States’ annual To the Rescue! gala is hosted this year by Emmy-nominated SNL star Cecily Strong, with a performance by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald.

The gala, virtual for the first time, will feature a 3D environment where guests will be taken through a fantasy setting of flowery meadows, a glamping-style yurt and a backyard barn stage to watch the event.

Georgina Bloomberg is the chair of the gala. The leadership committee includes Susan Atherton, Ian Bass, Wendy and Howard Berk, Gale Epstein, Jennifer Faga, Wayne S. Flick, Allison Friedberg, Kimberly Handler, Gretchen Jelinek, Cathy Kangas, Jennifer Laue, Patrick McDonnell, Karen O’Connell, Sharon Patrick, Terry Rakolta, Debra Shore, Alanna Tarkington and Marisol Thomas.

For tickets to the virtual gala, visit humanesociety.org/ttrregistration.

Laura Benanti

8pm: Women of Broadway: Laura Benanti Live Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway, a three-part virtual concert series, continues November 14 with Tony winner Laura Benanti.

The series concludes December 5 with Tony nominee Vanessa Williams. Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone performed in October.

Expect show tunes, pop songs, and personal stories from each artist. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan’s West Side. At-home audience members will be invited to email questions to be answered during the concert.

Interested viewers are encouraged to purchase tickets through their local partner nonprofit organization, which include Boise State University, Broward Center, Cleveland Playhouse Square, Dallas Summer Musicals, Denver Center, Fox Theatre, Hennepin Theater Trust, Marcus Center, Northlight Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Overture Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, RiverCenter, Segerstrom Center, Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Straz Center, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, The 5th Avenue Theater, Theatre Under the Stars, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and University of Texas.

8pm: LAO at Home: The Anonymous Lover By LA Opera proudly presents the online company premiere of a rediscovered operatic treasure: a 1780 comic romance by pioneering Black composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

Conducted by Music Director James Conlon and directed by Bruce Lemon, Jr., in a socially distanced stage setting that blends both modern film and traditional opera staging, the performance features singers from the company’s young artist program, led by tenor Robert Stahley and soprano Tiffany Townsend.

8pm: Stars in the House: Pippin Reunion Reunion with John Rubenstein, Michael Rupert, and Dean Pitchford.

Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.