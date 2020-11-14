What To Watch November 15th To Take Away The Blues

MetropolitanZoom 24 Virtual Variety Show. In 2015 a theatrical world record was set in New York City. The Metropolitan Room had hopes of shattering the record for the longest variety show, which was previously set at 12 hours.

Nearly 300 performers from around the world, with most from New York set to participate, all for free.

12pm: Artist Talk with Battery Dance Each week, artists from around the world join BatteryDanceTV for a 30-minute talk.

2pm: Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay By Primary Stages59E59 Chesney Snow joins Pulitzer finalist and Obie-winning composer Diedre Murray for his new choreopoem commissioned by Primary Stages. Soil Beneath: An Empirical Decay is an exploration of race, class, and American political culture told through the mediums of poetry, storytelling, dance, and music.

The work is part of Primary Stage’s “Living Room Commissions,” which presents new one-acts.

The cast also includes Winston Dynamite Brown, Kevis Hillocks, Rachael Holmes, Latra Ann Wilson, Kimille Howard, A.J. Khaw, and Diedre Murray.

3pm: The Heroines of G&S: We Really Know Our Worth The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players continue their digital conversation series with Laurelyn Watson Chase on a musical exploration and discussion of women in G&S works from their premieres to modern day.

How do today’s women interpret and feel about the heroines of Gilbert & Sullivan? Get the opinions that really matter!

Featuring Claire Leyden, soprano; Amy Maude Helfer, mezzo-soprano; Angela Christine Smith, contralto; Alena Gerst Daily, LCSW, RYT, author of A Wellness Handbook for the Performing Artist: The Performer’s Essential Guide to Staying Healthy in Body, Mind, and Spirit; Dr. Jamé Heskett, author of The Well Path, and Lauren Wenegrat, Esq.

4pm and 9:30pm: Center Theatre Group: Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake returns with a fresh look for the 21st century.

Retaining the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions around the world, Matthew Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherston (set & costumes) and Paule Constable (lighting) create an exciting reimagining of the classic New Adventures production.

Thrilling, audacious, witty, and emotive, this Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down, and took the dance world by storm.

Collecting over 30 international accolades including an Olivier Award in the UK and three Tonys® on Broadway, Matthew Bourne’s powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky’s masterpiece is a passionate and contemporary Swan Lake for our times.

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake was presented at the Ahmanson Theatre in 1997, 2006, and most recently in 2019.

4pm: WestFest Dance Festival 2020 BOiNK! Dance & Film is a New York based modern dance company that explores the infinite possibilities in the world of film and live performance. Founded in 2013, BOiNK! has been seen all around the world notably premiering at the “Dance On Camera” Film Festival at Lincoln Center in New York, premiering two full-length film and dance productions at the The Mark O’Donnell Theater in Brooklyn, and presenting at the “Perth Screen Dance Festival” in Australia. Too Many Cooks. Dancers: Dylan Baker, Kate Bishop, Abbey Laufenberg. Music: Fat Mama by Herbie Hancock

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic). https://www.youtube.com/embed/S-bH7B5Ol68

5pm: Until The Flood Rattlestick and ALL ARTS. Based on extensive interviews following the 2014 shooting of black teenager Michael Brown by white police officer Darren Wilson, Dael Orlandersmith’s solo show gives voice to a community haunted by injustice and a country yearning for change.

7:30pm: Thomas Adès’s The Exterminating Angel Starring Audrey Luna, Amanda Echalaz, Sally Matthews, Sophie Bevan, Alice Coote, Christine Rice, Iestyn Davies, Joseph Kaiser, Frédéric Antoun, David Portillo, David Adam Moore, Rod Gilfry, Kevin Burdette, Christian Van Horn, and John Tomlinson, conducted by Thomas Adès. From November 18, 2017.

Lillias White

8pm: The Seth Concert Series hosts Lillias White Tony winner Lillias White performs highlights from some of her biggest roles, like Dreamgirls, Chicago, and Cats.

Lillias White, a native New Yorker, made her Broadway debut in Barnum. She has also appeared on Broadway in Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Chicago and Fela! (Tony Award nomination). In Cy Coleman’s and Ira Gasman’s The Life, she won the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of a world weary, no nonsense hooker named Sonya. Lillias was recently seen in the world premiere of Half Time at the Papermill Playhouse and has performed at the Public Theater in the production of William Finn’s Romance In Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, the world premiere of Crowns at the Second Stage (Audelco Award), and Texas In Paris at The York Theatre Company.

Lillias White’s concert appearances include the critically acclaimed cabaret show at Feinstein’s 54 Below, entitled The Lillias White Effect (Bistro Award) and for the Actors Fund in Funny Girl, Hair and the 25th Anniversary concert of Dreamgirls. She was Bloody Mary in the PBS Great Performances broadcast of South Pacific. Lillias has toured internationally with her one-woman show, From Brooklyn To Broadway, and she’s graced the stages at Kennedy Center in Washington DC, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Sydney Australia Opera House, the Singapore Opera House and the Palm Beach Pops.

Lillias’ television appearances include a regular role on Sesame Street for which she won an Emmy Award, a current role Netflix in The Get Down, Gotham, Person of Interest, Law and Order SVU, Law and Order, and NYPD Blue. Her film credits include the lead muse in Disney’s Hercules, Anastasia, How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey, Game Six with Michael Keaton, Pieces of April with Katie Holmes, Nasty Baby with Kristin Wigg and Then She found Me. Lillias holds an Honorary PH D in fine arts from The City University of New York.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

8pm: Brian Nash has been a proud member of the Duplex staff since 2003. Brian works extensively on the Broadway and off-Broadway theater scene, and is the Music Director and Orchestrator of the off-Broadway hit, SILENCE! The Musical. He was a producer on Bare: The Musical for its recent revival off-Broadway and is a resident music director and performer for Atlantis Events worldwide. His cabaret work with Natalie Joy Johnson has earned them recognition from the Village Voice and has been named one of the Top 10 Cabaret Acts by TimeOut New York. Brian has also music directed for Andy Bell of Erasure, Tonya Pinkins, Julia Murney, Rob Evan, Mandy Gonzales, Michael McElroy, Jonathan Hellyer, Trevor Ashley, and many others. His piano playing was recently extensively featured on alternative pop band Boys Like Girls 2012 album, Crazy World (Columbia Records). Other recent theater projects include The Last 5 Years (Asolo Rep) , A Night In Seville (Epic Theater Ensemble), Crossing Brooklyn (Transport Group), Writing Arthur and Something’s Wrong With Amandine at TheatreWorks New Works Festival in Palo Alto, CA, Writing Arthur at NAMT with Kelli O’Hara and Ana Gasteyer, The Unauthorized Musicology of Ben Folds I and II and But I’m A Cheerleader for the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and A Broadway Diva Christmas, starring Ellen Greene and Kathy Brier. Other NYC and regional credits include Songs for a New World, The Sexless Years, Red, Lend Me a Tenor, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Rocky Horror Show. Brian has produced albums for singer/songwriters Justin Tranter, Shanna Sharp, and Stacy Allyn Baker, recently performed at Town Hall, the Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Birdland with Natalie Douglas, and produced and produced Kate Pazakis’ debut album, Unzipped: Live at the Zipper for PS Classics. Brian is in extensive demand as a pianist and singer throughout NYC and has played sold out concerts of the music of Tori Amos; he is also been a featured performer on Rosie and Kelli O’Donnell’s r family vacations cruises. His first songs were written for two recent editions of TheATrainPlays, and were featured on NPR’s All Things Considered. Brian holds a Bachelor’s of Music degree from Boston Conservatory and studied record production at Berklee College of Music. For more info, please visit BrianJNash.com.