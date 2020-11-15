What To Watch November 16th To Take Away The Blues

American Dance Guild Each year we hold an annual festival in New York City with work by 30-40 choreographers from around the globe. At each festival we honor two master choreographers from the past and include performances of their work along with emerging choreographers ranging from modern to post-modern to performance art to cultural hybrids. Some of our other activities include low-tech “bare bones” performances in New York City as well as in the surrounding area, a forum online for the exchange of ideas and information, and an opportunity each year to apply for a scholarship to Jacob’s Pillow.

2pm: The Shows Must Go On!: Macbeth Starring Sir Patrick Stewart as Macbeth and Kate Fleetwood as Lady Macbeth, Rupert Goold‘s immediate and visceral film is set in an undefined and threatening central European world.

Lillias White

3pm: The Seth Concert Series hosts Lillias White Tony winner Lillias White performs highlights from some of her biggest roles, like Dreamgirls, Chicago, and Cats.

Lillias White, a native New Yorker, made her Broadway debut in Barnum. She has also appeared on Broadway in Cats, Carrie, Dreamgirls, Once On This Island, How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying, Chicago and Fela! (Tony Award nomination). In Cy Coleman’s and Ira Gasman’s The Life, she won the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for her portrayal of a world weary, no nonsense hooker named Sonya. Lillias was recently seen in the world premiere of Half Time at the Papermill Playhouse and has performed at the Public Theater in the production of William Finn’s Romance In Hard Times (Obie Award), Dinah Was at the Gramercy Theatre, the world premiere of Crowns at the Second Stage (Audelco Award), and Texas In Paris at The York Theatre Company.

Lillias White’s concert appearances include the critically acclaimed cabaret show at Feinstein’s 54 Below, entitled The Lillias White Effect (Bistro Award) and for the Actors Fund in Funny Girl, Hair and the 25th Anniversary concert of Dreamgirls. She was Bloody Mary in the PBS Great Performances broadcast of South Pacific. Lillias has toured internationally with her one-woman show, From Brooklyn To Broadway, and she’s graced the stages at Kennedy Center in Washington DC, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Sydney Australia Opera House, the Singapore Opera House and the Palm Beach Pops.

Lillias’ television appearances include a regular role on Sesame Street for which she won an Emmy Award, a current role Netflix in The Get Down, Gotham, Person of Interest, Law and Order SVU, Law and Order, and NYPD Blue. Her film credits include the lead muse in Disney’s Hercules, Anastasia, How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey, Game Six with Michael Keaton, Pieces of April with Katie Holmes, Nasty Baby with Kristin Wigg and Then She found Me. Lillias holds an Honorary PH D in fine arts from The City University of New York.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

6:00pm: Cabaret Conversations: Chita Rivera By 92 Y Michael Kirk Lane curates a series of conversations about the art form of cabaret in New York City. Welcoming performers, directors, and journalists, these conversations will delve into the history and current state of this unique performance style. Each conversation will also include a Q&A session for the participants.

Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice, and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. She originated starring roles in Broadway musicals like West Side Story, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, The Rink, Kiss of the Spider Woman, and The Visit.

7pm and 9pm: Mute Swan Theater in Quarantine. A queer interpretation of the Greek myth of Cygnus, a man who mourned the loss of his demi-god love, Apollo’s son Phaethon, so much that he turned into a swan, written by Madeleine George. This first collaboration between Theater in Quarantine, CultureHub and LaMama is created by Katie Rose McLaughlin in with Raja Feather Kelly, Joshua William Gelb, and Chris Bell. After its live performances it will be available at the Theater in Quarantine archive in perpetuity.

7pm: </Remnant> By New York Theatre Workshop </Remnant> is a combination of performance, sound art, and video installation, the work offers a reflection on how loss can scar, shape, and even propel people towards change. The project is conceived and created by Theater Mitu with Rubén Polendo serving as director.

7pm: Kaufman Music Center: Broadway Close Up—Dorothy Fields Gabrielle Stravelli performs in this spotling on Dorothy Fields, who more than held her own on Broadway at a time when writing musicals was a boys’ club that women were not encouraged to join.

One of the only women to make it into the top echelon of composers in the 1920s, she collaborated with Jerome Kern, Cy Coleman and others on hit songs including “The Way You Look Tonight,” “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street” and “Big Spender,” as well as the musicals Sweet Charity and A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.

Host Sean Hartley will answer questions submitted by audience members at a live post-concert Q&A. Ticket buyers will be able to watch this performance on demand for 48 hours following the stream date.

7pm: The First Flight New Play Festival Boomerang Theatre Company is pleased to announce the lineup for The First Flight New Play Festival. This year’s Festival will feature virtual readings of plays by Adam Kraar and Traci Godfrey, as well as a special event reunion reading of Johnna Adams’ comedy Lickspittles, Buttonholers, and Damned Pernicious Go Betweens.

Performers include Kate Abbruzzese, Garret Dillahunt, Michelle Hurd, and Kelley Rae O’Donnell.

Marina Poplavskaya as Elisabeth and Roberto Alagna in the title role of Verdi’s “Don Carlo.” Photo: Ken Howard/Metropolitan Opera Taken during the rehearsal at the Metropolitan Opera on November 15, 2010.

7:30pm: Verdi’s Don Carlo Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Roberto Alagna, Simon Keenlyside, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 11, 2010. Director Nicholas Hytner, who made his Met debut with this production, brings out all the passionate intensity that is at the heart of Verdi’s monumental drama. Don Carlo (Roberto Alagna), the Spanish crown prince, and Elizabeth of Valois (Marina Poplavskaya), daughter of the King of France, fall in love, only to be torn apart by international politics when Carlo’s father, King Philip II (Ferruccio Furlanetto), decides to marry Elizabeth himself. Carlo’s friend, Rodrigo (Simon Keenlyside), plays a dangerous game, balancing his political aims with the trust of his monarch. And when the beautiful Princess Eboli (Anna Smirnova) discovers her love for Don Carlo is not returned, her revenge terribly backfires. Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts the Met orchestra and chorus.

7:30pm: The Courage to Right A Woman’s Wrongs (Valor, Agravio y Mujer) Red Bull Theater presents a virtual reading of The Courage to Right A Woman’s Wrongs (Valor, Agravio y Mujer) by Ana Caro, presented in association with Diversifying the Classics | UCLA.

One of the Spanish Golden Age’s most accomplished female playwrights, Ana Caro presents a witty critique of society through the story of Leonor, a woman who sets out to find her one-time lover (Don Juan, naturally) and bring him to justice. The Courage to Right a Woman’s Wrongs is a comedy of wild intrigue and lively ingenuity in which Leonor crosses geographical boundaries and defies social expectations of gender in order to bring her fickle lover to justice and restore her lost honor.

A brand new translation of Caro’s directed by Melia Bensussen, the play features Anita Castillo-Halvorssen, Helen Cespedes, Natascia Diaz, Carson Elrod, Anthony Michael Martinez, Sam Morales, Alfredo Narciso, Ryan Quinn, Luis Quintero, and Matthew Saldivar. This virtual production is included as part of La Escena 2020, Los Angeles’s Festival of Hispanic Classical Theater

8pm: Monday Night Magic: Live Online Experience the wit and wonderment of New York’s longest-running Off-Broadway magic show, Monday Night Magic, as its stars bring their unique brand of amazement right into your home – or wherever you happen to be!

This live streaming event will take place every Monday at 8:00 pm (EST) and will feature two of your favorite performers, along with an incredible host, from the Greenwich Village sensation.

Each week, viewers who’ve purchased VIP Experience tickets will be part of the action, interacting as audience volunteers and asking questions during a one-of-a-kind Q & A segment. Just like the in-person version of the popular stage show, this event will be live, leaving lots of room for surprises, magical and otherwise.

8pm: Stars in the House Plays in the House Man and Superman available for four days.

In George Bernard Shaw’s play, Jack, a confirmed bachelor, is determined to keep clear of Ann’s matrimonial designs on him.Adapted by David Staller, the artistic director of Gingold Theatrical Group, the reading will feature a starry cast: Robert Cuccioli, Claybourne Elder, Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Christine Toy Johnson, Rob McClure, John-Andrew Morrison, Margaret Odette, Vishaal Reddy and Lenny Wolpe.

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party Join the next episode of Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party on YouTube with special guests that include Broadway alums and cabaret favorites! This week Darius de Haas, Joely Fisher and Matt Baker.

The NYC open mic night has moved online due to the ban on mass gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

8pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to increasing the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of circus, sideshow, vaudeville, and related arts through performances, lectures, media, and workshops for the general public, and through the creation of opportunities for cultural exchange and community among performing artists. Through performance, teaching, and outreach, Bindlestiff preserves, contemporizes, and enriches the cultural heritage of the variety arts.

8:30pm: Reflecting Shakespeare TV By The Old Globe Discover William Shakespeare’s text and characters as a launch point for self-reflection to create community and reduce isolation.

Reflecting Shakespeare TV, The Old Globe’s program originally created for people experiencing incarceration, invites you to keep journaling along to its second season.