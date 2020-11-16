What To Watch November 17th To Take Away The Blues

2pm: Unsung Snails and Heroes Manhattan Theatre Club available until Thursday. Long by Charlie Oh, launches MTC’s Virtual Fall reading series. Thomas “Tommy Long” survives in the gay porn industry with one simple rule: know your role. For him, that is the submissive Asian geisha. When James, a new ripped Asian actor, joins the company, Thomas begins to question if he can be something more.

Jerod Haynes

5pm: Baby Steps Rattlestick. This monologue starring Jerod Haynes and written by Kareem M. Lucas, captures the overwhelming and unforgettable emotions that arise when caring for a newborn.

6pm: Signature Connect: The Next Era of Our Theatre By Signature Theatre Company. We’d like to reconnect with you after these many months of separation and invite you to be a guest for our virtual community event. Be among the very first to know what Resident Writers and shows we have in store our next season, and hear from our Resident Writers about their new some new, exciting virtual SigSpace programming.

Featuring:

Paige Evans, Artistic Director

Harold Wolpert, Executive Director

Annie Baker, Residency 5 Playwright

Branden Jacobs Jenkins, Residency 5 Playwright

Samuel D. Hunter, Residency 5 Playwright

Nina Matis, Board President

Donna Walker-Kuhne, Board Trustee and EDIA Committee Chair

7pm: Broadway Advocacy Coalition: Broadway VS André De Shields and Lillias White The Broadway Advocacy Coalition will present a Broadway VS musical event November 17 at 7 PM ET.

The evening, which will be live streamed from Shubert Studios at New World Stages, will celebrate the careers of Tony winners André De Shields (Hadestown) and Lillias White (The Life). The Broadway favorites will offer tunes from their stage and screen careers and will also chat about their lives.

Hosted by Amber Iman (Shuffle Along…), the celebration, inspired by the Verzuz cultural sensation, will raise funds to support the next generation of BIPOC leadership within the theatre industry through the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program, as well as BAC’s other initiatives to support and empower artist activists. To register or donate, visit BroadwayVs.com.

The upcoming event is sponsored in part by The Shubert Organization and produced by the Broadway Advocacy Coalition. Richard, Zhailon Levingston, Christian Dante White, and Robb Nanus serve as executive producers.

Bill Irwin

7pm: On Beckett / In Screen Irish Repertory Theatre Tony winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) then presents On Beckett / In Screen November 17–22. In this piece, adapted from his 2018 solo show, Irwin explores a performer’s relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID.

7pm: TEDxBroadway TEDxBroadway will be held virtually this year November 17 at 1 PM ET via Stellar. The annual event features talks and panels about the state of the theatre industry in addition to performances, with a lineup to be announced soon.

“Since 2011, we’ve been asking all stake-holders of the Broadway ecosystem to question, ‘What’s the best Broadway can be?’ And, while we all wish the answer was just even open, this will be a watershed moment for the community to address this mission-critical question with even greater urgency, immediacy and, well, hope for the future,“ says TEDxBroadway Co-Founder Damian Bazadona.

7pm: The Bath Play New Ohio Theater repeats Wednesday. This 45-minute work written and performed by Non Kuramoto is the third of the four works this month in the theater’s Producers Club developmental series. Kuramoto muses on being a first-generation immigrant and the changing ideals of familial love, as international borders become increasingly volatile.

7:30pm Gounod’s Faust Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 10, 2011. The legend of Faust, the aging philosopher who sells his soul for renewed youth and earthly delights, has inspired many operatic adaptations, but none has proved as popular as Gounod’s rich, elegantly Gallic interpretation, which was the very first opera ever performed at the Met in 1883. Offering an ardent tenor role for the title character, meltingly lyrical music for the beautiful and naïve Marguerite, and a smooth-talking take on Méphistophélès for bass, it delivers all of the hallmarks of 19th-century French opera.

8pm: Stars in the House: Jim Brickman & friends By The Actors Fund

Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

8pm: Broadway Beginnings Virtual Tour By Playbill Broadway Up Close. Take a virtual historical tour through Broadway’s beginnings at southern end of the Broadway theatre district and beyond! Hosted by the owner of Broadway Up Close, Tim Dolan.

9pm: LCT Spotlight Series: In the Green Lincoln Center Theater kicks off its LCT Spotlight series with a Zoom launch party celebrating the original cast recording of Grace McLean’s In the Green. McLean (The Great Comet) will perform songs from the musical, which was commissioned and produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 in 2019. LCT3 Artistic Director Evan Cabnet hosts and leads an audience Q&A.