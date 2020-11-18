What To Watch November 19th To Take Away The Blues

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (Betsy King Militello, Executive Director) is thrilled to announce that the public can attend NAMT’s 32nd Annual Festival Of New Musicals by making a donation to NAMT ($30 donation for one day / $50 donation for both days). Passes are available after making a free account on Broadway on Demand. NAMT’s FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS will take place on Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20, 2020, with the opportunity to view the Festival through November 29.

12pm: Harvey Granat Presents Rodgers and Hart Online Class with Harvey Granat and guests Jamie DeRoy, Steve Ross, and Barry Kleinbort

One of America’s most successful partnerships worked together on 28 stage musicals and wrote over 500 songs, including memorable songs like: “My Funny Valentine,” “My Heart Stood Still,” “Lover,” “Blue Moon,” “Falling in Love with Love,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered,” “Where or When,” from hit shows including: Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Jumbo and A Connecticut Yankee. Join Harvey Granat with guests Jamie DeRoy, Steve Ross, and Barry Kleinbort as they explore this wonderful partnership.

If you love the American Songbook, don’t miss 92Y’s new online concert series, Preludes: Lyrics & Lyricists, including, from November 23, Rodgers, Rodgers, & Guettel: Statues and Stories, which explores the work of Richard Rodgers, his daughter Mary Rodgers, and grandson Adam Guettel.

2pm: Ute Lemper: Rendezvous with Marlene Cabaret superstar Ute Lemper revives her acclaimed show Rendezvous with Marlene virtually after its debut in London in 2019. Based on the true story of a phone call Ute received by the film legend 35 years ago in France.

Directed by Daniel Nardicio, Rendezvous with Marlene includes some of Marlene’s most beautiful songs and telling some captivating secrets of her life shared during the three hour-plus call.

Shot at Club Cumming, the show is less filmed concert and more of a theatrical film. This is your chance to see brand new material from one of the world’s leading cabaret performers.

Club Cumming Productions has put together a season of shows featuring a cavalcade of their most beloved performers in a virtual cabaret series. The series marries the tiny boîte’s diverse roster of talent and eclecticism with high quality production.

2:30pm: Barn Theatre’s Marry Me a Little The Barn Theatre’s recent production of Stephen Sondheim’s Marry Me a Little, which prematurely ended its run November 4 due to the U.K.’s second national lockdown, will be streamed November 19–22.

Recorded during its final performances, the production stars Rob Houchen and Celinde Schoenmaker. Kirk Jameson directs.

Conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René, with music and lyrics by Sondheim, the one-act musical follows two ex-lovers as they explore their secret, unshared fantasies while they are left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night. Marry Me a Little features songs from Follies, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Classic Conversations: Hilton Als By Classic Stage Company continues its free, online version of their discussion series Classic Conversations, hosted by Artistic Director John Doyle.

The series continues with staff writer and former theatre critic at The New Yorker..

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

7pm: Theater of War for Frontline Medical Providers: Mount Sinai

Part of an ongoing series, this event “hosted by Mount Sinai Health System,” uses Sophocles’ Philoctetes and Women of Trachis to create a vocabulary for subsequent panelists and audience members to discuss themes such as personal risk, death/dying, grief, deviation from standards of care, abandonment, helplessness, and complex ethical decisions. Featuring performances by Frances McDormand, Marjolaine Goldsmith, Frankie Faison, and Nyasha Hatendi.

7pm: LADY APSARA Prospect’s next FREE streaming film. The film is 17 minutes, with a 45 min artist Q&A discussion to follow! Register Here. With authors Naveen Bahar Choudhury & Kamala Sankaram, director Zi Alikhan, and Angel Desai — hosted by actor Joel de la Fuente.

7pm: Black Voices Episcopal Actors’ Guild. A night of one-act Zoom readings: Jo’Siah Shan’s “Miranda’s Book,” Christopher Raishun Marshall’s “Little Black Bear,” and Karen L. Smith’s “52nd Floor”

7pm: Queens Storytellers Online By Queens Theatre Our smash hit online storytelling show returns with ten new episodes, featuring fifty storytellers! New installments will premiere on Zoom every Thursday at 7:00 PM!

Queens Storytellers may include strong language and subject matter. Suggested for audiences 14 and up.

7pm: Quarantine Cabaret and Cocktails produced and hosted by entertainer and LML Music founder, Lee Lessack, and actor and frequent SNL regular, Robert Bannon. The duo hosts a star-studded group of performers every week with laughs, music, and stories. Tony Award Winners, Lea Salonga and Daisy Eagan!

7:30pm: Verdi’s La Traviata Starring Diana Damrau, Juan Diego Flórez, and Quinn Kelsey, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From December 15, 2018. Few operatic figures are as beloved as Violetta, the dignified, selfless, and sickly heroine of Verdi’s classic tragedy. An elegant courtesan with a heart of gold, she chooses true love over the amusements and riches of her glamorous Parisian life, then sacrifices everything for the sake of a young woman she’s never even met. All of this—the glitter of her earlier wealth, the heat of her passion with the ardent young Alfredo, the pain of their separation, and her tragic end—lands with devastating weight thanks to Verdi, whose score stands as one of music’s greatest depictions of love and loss.

8pm: Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya Broadway’s best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays. Starring Alan Cumming, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu, Ellen Burstyn, Manik Choksi, K. Todd Freeman, Mia Katigbak, Anson Mount. Narrated by Gabriel Ebert. Directed by Danya Taymor. Adapted by Neil LaBute.

8pm: Stars in the House Spotlight On NEA & CARES Act in Theatre with NEA Chairman, Mary Anne Carter joined by Matt Gutschick (Rose Theater), Jamil Jude (True Colors), Jonelle Procope Apollo Theater), Emika Abe (Woolly Mammoth), Leslie Ishii (Perseverance Theatre), Stephanie Ybarra (Baltimore Center Stage) and Eric Johnson (Honolulu Theatre).

Reeve Carney

8pm: Stage Door Sessions: Hadestown By Playbill Broadway Roulett. Celebrate Jagged Little Pill and meet three of the artists who helped the musical thrive on Broadway. Ask questions, interact with other fans, and learn new things about this show that changed Broadway forever. It’s kind of like getting your Playbill signed… without leaving the house!

Hosted by Broadway Roulette’s Elizabeth Durand Streisand.

7pm: </Remnant> By New York Theatre Workshop </Remnant> is a combination of performance, sound art, and video installation, the work offers a reflection on how loss can scar, shape, and even propel people towards change. The project is conceived and created by Theater Mitu with Rubén Polendo serving as director.

8:30pm: Community Voices: Comedy Writing By The Old Globe Crowd-favorite playwriting workshop Community Voices will premiere Community Voices: Comedy Writing. Hosted by Katherine Harroff, participants will work on comedic performance.