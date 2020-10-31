What To Watch November 1st To Take Away The Blues

12pm: Artist Talk with Battery Dance Each week, artists from around the world join BatteryDanceTV for a 30-minute talk.

2pm: Theatre for a New Audience: Sovereignty In present-day Oklahoma, a young Cherokee lawyer struggles to preserve the Violence Against Women Act’s restoration of her Nation’s jurisdiction in a pivotal case before the U.S. Supreme Court. In doing so, she must wrestle with the actions of her ancestors. In an epic story that examines the fateful treaty that sundered the Cherokee Nation’s lands in the 1830s and the painful repercussions descendants still live with today

3pm: A Touch of the Poet Irish Rep presents a digital production of A Touch of the Poet, Eugene O’Neill’s tale about the immigrant experience and generational aspiration, first performed in 1958. The cast and creative team from Irish Rep’s planned 2020 production, which was postponed due to Covid-19, have reconvened over Zoom to rehearse and reimagine the play for digital presentation.

Directed by Ciarán O’Reilly, with Belle Aykroyd, Ciaran Byrne, Robert Cuccioli, Kate Forbes, Mary McCann, Andy Murray, David O’Hara, Tim Ruddy, David Sitler, and John C. Vennema

Proud and tempestuous Cornelius Melody (Con) owns a run-down inn and tavern near Boston in 1828. Laden with debt, Con clings to his tenuous identity as a landed gentleman and war hero and chastises his wife and daughter for actions that expose the family’s humble Irish origins. When his daughter, Mary, falls in love with a wealthy American guest at their inn, Con’s pride drives him to an explosive reckoning with his true place in the New World.

4pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar scheduled pianists are Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1) and Dan Daly (@DanDalyMusic).

5pm: Joyce Theater: State of Darkness Choreographer Molissa Fenley’s celebrated solo work, State of Darkness, finds new life at The Joyce Theater this fall, performed by a new generation of New York’s acclaimed dancers. Our audiences are virtually invited to watch this unique collection of solo performances of Fenley’s tour de force work, broadcast live each weekend from The Joyce stage.

Originally commissioned by the American Dance Festival in 1988, State of Darkness challenges Stravinsky’s cacophonous “Le Sacre du Printemps” (The Rite of Spring) with an intense 35-minute solo performance of relentless fervency, technical precision, and fearless abandon. Fenley reimagined the commanding score as the sonic landscape for a solo journey, rather than the usual ensemble interpretations.

Jared Brown; Lloyd Knight of Martha Graham Dance Company; Sara Mearns of the New York City Ballet; Shamel Pitts, former Batsheva Dance Company member; Annique Roberts of Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE; Cassandra Trenary of American Ballet Theatre; and Michael Trusnovec of Paul Taylor American Dance Company.

7:30pm: Philip Glass’s Satyagraha The second installment of Philip Glass’s Portrait Trilogy of operas based on the lives of important historical figures—which began with Einstein on the Beach and concluded with Akhnaten—Satyagraha is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and his ideology of achieving change through peaceful protest and civil disobedience. With a libretto assembled using text from the Bhagavad-Gita, sung in the original Sanskrit, the opera has no concrete plot, instead layering various historical vignettes, political statements, philosophical musings, and parables to form a meditative work that is as much manifesto as music or theater.

Beth Malone

8pm: The Seth Concert Series hosts Beth Malone originated the leading role of Alison in the 2015 Tony Award winning musical Fun Home, which earned her a Tony nomination. She was most recently seen in the title role of the 2020 revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown off-Broadway at The Transport Group, directed by Kathleen Marshall. For her performance as Molly Brown in that revitalized version of the Meredith Wilson classic musical, Beth was a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award Honoree for Outstanding Actress in a Musical as well as a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Prior to that, she was seen as the Angel in the Tony Award Winning Broadway revival of Angels in America. She originated the role of June Carter Cash in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of Betty Jean in The Marvelous Wonderettes and Alison in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional credits include Fun Home (The Public Theater), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (MUNY St. Louis, Denver Center), Sister Act (Alliance Theatre), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT). On film, Malone can be seen in Taylor Hackford’s The Comedian, co-starring opposite Robert DeNiro and Edie Falco. Other film credits include Hick with Eddie Redmayne, Twist of Faith, The Interview, and the upcoming Brittany Runs A Marathon opposite Jillian Bell. Beth appeared as the recurring character of Claudia Monarch (a surrogate Rachel Maddow) on CBS’ Braindead. Other television credits include Bull, The Good Wife, Reno 911, Judging Amy, Laying Low, What’s On?, One Minute Soaps and the Fox pilot Second Nature. She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

8pm: Macbeth: A Surround Sound Experiment Shakespeare’s tale of political ambition re-imagined as a virtual, immersive auditory experience. Directed and adapted by Joseph Discher, the audio event, featuring an immersive soundscape by Will Padilla, is designed to be listened to by candlelight with headphones.

Recorded in isolation over 24 hours, the cast features Tamara Tunie, Laila Robins, Derek Wilson, Joel de la Fuente, Robert Cuccioli, Geoffrey Owens, Jacob Cogman, Sean Hudock, Rocío Mendez, Tim Nicolai, Mandy Olsen, Shane Taylor, Patrick Toon, and Jeorge Bennett Watson. The production manager is Denise Cardarelli.

8pm: November by Claudia Rankine By The Shed a new film adapted from her play Help that pairs an examination of white male privilege in the U.S. with images of Black joy, freedom, and beauty.

Directed by Phillip Youmans, November centers on the Narrator, portrayed by Zora Howard, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Crystal Dickinson, April Matthis, and Melanie Nicholls-King, who present Rankine’s real-life conversations with white men she encounters in transitional spaces like airports.

Filmed live on stage in The Shed’s McCourt, the Narrator discusses how our civic and social structures are dominated by white men as the work sets out to create a shared sense of reality. Vignettes of Black life shot on location around New York City complement the reckoning. The film, featuring stage direction by Obie winner Taibi Magar, was commissioned by The Shed and co-produced in partnership with Tribeca Studios.

8pm: Brian Nash has been a proud member of the Duplex staff since 2003. Brian works extensively on the Broadway and off-Broadway theater scene, and is the Music Director and Orchestrator of the off-Broadway hit, SILENCE! The Musical. He was a producer on Bare: The Musical for its recent revival off-Broadway and is a resident music director and performer for Atlantis Events worldwide. His cabaret work with Natalie Joy Johnson has earned them recognition from the Village Voice and has been named one of the Top 10 Cabaret Acts by TimeOut New York. Brian has also music directed for Andy Bell of Erasure, Tonya Pinkins, Julia Murney, Rob Evan, Mandy Gonzales, Michael McElroy, Jonathan Hellyer, Trevor Ashley, and many others. His piano playing was recently extensively featured on alternative pop band Boys Like Girls 2012 album, Crazy World (Columbia Records). Other recent theater projects include The Last 5 Years (Asolo Rep) , A Night In Seville (Epic Theater Ensemble), Crossing Brooklyn (Transport Group), Writing Arthur and Something’s Wrong With Amandine at TheatreWorks New Works Festival in Palo Alto, CA, Writing Arthur at NAMT with Kelli O’Hara and Ana Gasteyer, The Unauthorized Musicology of Ben Folds I and II and But I’m A Cheerleader for the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and A Broadway Diva Christmas, starring Ellen Greene and Kathy Brier. Other NYC and regional credits include Songs for a New World, The Sexless Years, Red, Lend Me a Tenor, Jesus Christ Superstar, and The Rocky Horror Show. Brian has produced albums for singer/songwriters Justin Tranter, Shanna Sharp, and Stacy Allyn Baker, recently performed at Town Hall, the Kennedy Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Birdland with Natalie Douglas, and produced and produced Kate Pazakis’ debut album, Unzipped: Live at the Zipper for PS Classics. Brian is in extensive demand as a pianist and singer throughout NYC and has played sold out concerts of the music of Tori Amos; he is also been a featured performer on Rosie and Kelli O’Donnell’s r family vacations cruises. His first songs were written for two recent editions of TheATrainPlays, and were featured on NPR’s All Things Considered. Brian holds a Bachelor’s of Music degree from Boston Conservatory and studied record production at Berklee College of Music. For more info, please visit BrianJNash.com.

8:30pm: Spring Awakening Capitol City Theater Company is proud to present its latest production Spring Awakening with both streaming an in-person options.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

All live performances take place at the Capitol City Theater Companies Studio Located at 1742 N 48th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska, and streamed Nationwide through a partnership with Music Theater International.

8:30pm: Vineyard Theatre: Lessons in Survival a cohort of actors channel historic conversations, interviews and speeches, listening to original broadcasts on an in-ear feed and speaking exactly what they hear.

EP 8: “To Teach is a Revolutionary Act”

In part two of this intimate 1971 conversation, Nikki Giovanni and James Baldwin discuss their Black literary forebears, and the role of language in liberation. Featuring: Kyle Beltran, Kalyne Coleman, Nana Mensah, Joe Morton

In bringing these words to new life in the present, they ask what these voices can teach us about our country now and the opportunity for true change that stands before us. How might they propel us to look courageously at the effects of systemic racism, to imagine ourselves outside of its prescriptions, and to create, together, a shared future of collective liberation?