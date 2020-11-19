What To Watch November 20th To Take Away The Blues

The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (Betsy King Militello, Executive Director) is thrilled to announce that the public can attend NAMT’s 32nd Annual Festival Of New Musicals by making a donation to NAMT ($30 donation for one day / $50 donation for both days). Passes are available after making a free account on Broadway on Demand. There is an opportunity to view the Festival through November 29.

2:30pm: Barn Theatre’s Marry Me a Little The Barn Theatre’s recent production of Stephen Sondheim’s Marry Me a Little, which prematurely ended its run November 4 due to the U.K.’s second national lockdown, will be streamed November 19–22.

Recorded during its final performances, the production stars Rob Houchen and Celinde Schoenmaker. Kirk Jameson directs.

Conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René, with music and lyrics by Sondheim, the one-act musical follows two ex-lovers as they explore their secret, unshared fantasies while they are left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night. Marry Me a Little features songs from Follies, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.

5pm: Virtual Halston:Robert Horn and Gideon Glick Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen continues her Virtual Halston series, a weekly hourlong gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

7pm: Radio Free Birdland: Eva Noblezada two-time Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert.

Eva Noblezada was discovered by a top New York casting agent when she was still in high school. Most recently, she originated the lead role of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway, a performance for which she received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. She was also nominated for her Broadway debut performance as Kim in Cameron Mackintosh’s epic Miss Saigon revival, at age 21! Ms. Noblezada can also be seen opposite Lea Salonga in the new independent film “Yellow Rose,” about a talented singer and undocumented Filipina whose mother is taken away by ICE.

7pm: The First Flight New Play Festival Boomerang Theatre Company is pleased to announce the lineup for The First Flight New Play Festival. This year’s Festival will feature virtual readings of plays by Adam Kraar and Traci Godfrey, as well as a special event reunion reading of Johnna Adams’ comedy Lickspittles, Buttonholers, and Damned Pernicious Go Betweens.

Performers include Kate Abbruzzese, Garret Dillahunt, Michelle Hurd, and Kelley Rae O’Donnell.

7:30: Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites Starring Isabel Leonard, Adrianne Pieczonka, and Karita Mattila, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From May 11, 2019. Since its premiere in 1957, Poulenc’s shattering drama about a group of Carmelite nuns during the French Reign of Terror has maintained its ability to shock: Its blunt final scene is about as intense and gripping as opera gets. But the opera is also disarmingly tender, with scenes of great intimacy and sweetness, and a sensitive score well suited to its almost entirely female cast. The composer’s deep-seated fascination with spiritual music enabled him to craft an opera that brilliantly conveys the power of faith and loyalty, even during one of history’s darkest moments.

Alex Brightman and Sophia Caruso

8pm: Stars in the House Beetlejuice- 2.0!! Reunion with Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, David Josefsberg, Will Blum, Leslie Kritzer and Presley Ryan.

Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley. Reunion with John Rubenstein, Michael Rupert, and Dean Pitchford.

8pm: Seize the Show: Saving Wonderland By PlaybillSeize the Show. Ever wondered what happened to Wonderland after Alice returned home? Find out in Seize The Show’s new family-friendly adventure Saving Wonderland, in which the audience is plunged down the rabbit hole, choosing the direction of the new take on C.S. Lewis’ fantasy.

Bill Irwin

8pm: On Beckett / In Screen Irish Repertory Theatre Tony winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) then presents On Beckett / In Screen November 17–22. In this piece, adapted from his 2018 solo show, Irwin explores a performer’s relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID.

8pm: Sound Bites Festival Theatre Now. The annual festival has gone virtual, with three 10-minute musicals tonight — These Walls; Pigeons Mate for Life; Cola’o: A Bilingual Trova — and three more next Friday — plus interviews with their creators.

8pm: Final Boarding Call Boomerang Theatre Company is pleased to announce the lineup for The First Flight New Play Festival. This year’s Festival will feature virtual readings of plays by Adam Kraar and Traci Godfrey, as well as a special event reunion reading of Johnna Adams’ comedy Lickspittles, Buttonholers, and Damned Pernicious Go Betweens.

Performers include Kate Abbruzzese, Garret Dillahunt, Michelle Hurd, and Kelley Rae O’Donnell.

Ma-Yi and WP. Seven people are caught up in the ongoing anti-government protests in Hong Kong.

9pm: Word Up! By The Old Globe join The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.