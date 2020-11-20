What To Watch November 21st To Take Away The Blues

9:30am: Saturdy Morning Live! By National Theatre U B U: I B ME. The National Theatre in D.C. returns with the family favorite series—this time virtually! The performances will offer insights and entertainment especially suited for these times.

Culture, music and theatre collide in bite-sized virtual experiences crafted by world-renowned educator and performer Paige Hernandez. Paige and Friends will feature some of Paige’s favorite artistic collaborators as they discuss collaboration, creativity, self-care and dreams for the future.

12:30pm: Star Studio: Kay Trinidad By Cape Playhouse. From the Cape Playhouse comes Star Studio, a series of online theatre master classes taught by some of the best Broadway has to offer.

All classes will run approximately 90 minutes to two hours and will have limited capacity to facilitate true, individualized attention from the Broadway instructors.

This episode: Come on down to Hadestown with Kay Trinidad as she teaches some of the music and original choreography to 2019 Tony-winning musical.

2:30pm: Barn Theatre’s Marry Me a Little The Barn Theatre’s recent production of Stephen Sondheim’s Marry Me a Little, which prematurely ended its run November 4 due to the U.K.’s second national lockdown, will be streamed November 19–22.

Recorded during its final performances, the production stars Rob Houchen and Celinde Schoenmaker. Kirk Jameson directs.

Conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René, with music and lyrics by Sondheim, the one-act musical follows two ex-lovers as they explore their secret, unshared fantasies while they are left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night. Marry Me a Little features songs from Follies, Company, A Little Night Music, and more.

Bill Irwin

3pm and 8pm: On Beckett / In Screen Irish Repertory Theatre Tony winner Bill Irwin (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?) then presents On Beckett / In Screen November 17–22. In this piece, adapted from his 2018 solo show, Irwin explores a performer’s relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID.

William Jackson Harper

7pm: The Burdens Play-PerView. In this play by Matt Schatz featuring William Jackson Harper, Mordy is a struggling musician and his older sister Jane is a successful attorney. When their widowed mother’s life becomes taxed by her terrible, centenarian father, the two adult siblings are drawn into an elaborate plot to relieve her burden… and their own.

7pm: Madeleines: Tell Me What it Was Like New Ohio Theater. Repeats Sunday. In this final of four works this month in the theater’s Producers Club developmental series, poets Mike Lala and Iris McCloughan move through a complex exchange around memory, desire, and the allure of what might have been.

7pm: Sleep Deprivation Chamber Roundhouse until February $15

This is the second of four plays in a festival of the work of the 89-year-old pioneering experimental playwright Adrienne Kennedy (best known for Funnyhouse of a Negro), produced in conjunction with McCarter Theater. Teddy is a young Black college student studying theatre, but his senior year becomes a waking nightmare when the officer accuses him of assault. Written by Adrienne Kennedy and her own son, Adam, the semi-autobiographical drama shifts between Teddy’s trial and the unrelenting letters his sleepless mother writes in his defense.

7:30pm: Puccini’s Turandot Starring Christine Goerke, Eleonora Buratto, Yusif Eyvazov, and James Morris, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From October 12, 2019. An ancient Chinese princess presents each new suitor with a series of riddles; success will win her hand, but failure costs his head. One brave warrior prince rises to the challenge, determined to thaw Turandot’s frozen heart. Puccini raises the temperature to boiling by lavishing the legendary tale with some of his finest and most spectacular music—not to mention “Nessun dorma,” one of the catalog’s most beloved arias. Combined with Franco Zeffirelli’s breathtakingly opulent production, it makes for one of opera’s grandest experiences.

8pm: Colt Coeur: America V. 2.1 This award-winning new play by Stacey Rose, directed by Logan Vaughn, reunites the entire cast of the 2019 world premiere.

America v. 2.1, or the Sad Demise and Eventual Extinction of the American Negro, is a day in the life of a troupe of historical re-enactors charged with telling the tragic story of what was once was the American Negro, a woeful race once featured prominently in the American landscape, but whose time has been extinguished at their own foolish hand. The troupe finds themselves at odds with the state of their own existences while being painfully oblivious to the parallels and intersections their lives draw to that of the very Negroes whose story they are bound to tell. As this oblivion fades and they are faced with their stark reality, this day in the life of actors, becomes a day of reckoning.

The funds raised from this reading will be split between the artists participating and Colt Coeur.

8pm: Rule of 7×7: November Edition. Rule of is an ongoing series that premieres 7 brand-new 10 minute plays by 7 different writers. For each show, every playwright comes up with one rule, then the 7 playwrights create new plays using all 7 rules. Some past rules have been: “Bright sunshine.” and “Somewhere on page one: a back-handed compliment, followed by ten seconds of silence.” and “‘This reminds me of the time I (an action) with (a person).'”

Conceived and produced by Brett Epstein

8pm: Stars in the House: TBA