What To Watch November 23rd To Take Away The Blues

American Dance Guild Each year we hold an annual festival in New York City with work by 30-40 choreographers from around the globe. At each festival we honor two master choreographers from the past and include performances of their work along with emerging choreographers ranging from modern to post-modern to performance art to cultural hybrids. Some of our other activities include low-tech “bare bones” performances in New York City as well as in the surrounding area, a forum online for the exchange of ideas and information, and an opportunity each year to apply for a scholarship to Jacob’s Pillow.

2pm: The Shows Must Go On!: Shakespeare’s Sonnets This Monday join us as the mysteries and marvels of Shakespeare’s Sonnets are revealed as never before in these vivid, compelling and accessible performances. All 154 Sonnets are performed by a stellar cast of actors including, Fiona Shaw, Sir Patrick Stewart and David Tennant. Other contributors include actors Simon Callow, Simon Russell Beale, Kim Cattrall, Dominic West and Stephen Fry, as well as prominent experts on Shakespeare such as Professor James Shapiro and voice coach Cicely Berry. Actors featured in Shakespeare’s Sonnets Bruce Alexander, Sam Alexander, Nonzo Anosie, Annette Badland, Edward Bennett, Cicely Berry, Tilly Blackwood, David Calder, Simon Callow, Kim Cattrall, Ben Crystal, Noma Dumezweni, Katherine Ducan-Jones, Make Ebulue, Adetomiwa Edun, Kate Fleetwood, Oliver Ford Davies, Polly Frame, Stephen Fry, John Heffernan, Tunji Kasim, Simon Manyonda, Niamh McGrady, Andrew Motion, Ruth Negga, Don Paterson, Sian Phillips, Emily Plumtree, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Diana Quick, Jemma Redgrave, Simon Russell Beale, Kerry Shale, James Shapiro, Fiona Shaw, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Patrick Stewart, Jo Stone-Fewings, David Tennant, Harriet Walter, Dominic West, Henry Wouduysen.

Lillias White

3pm: The Seth Concert Series hosts Adam Pascal! Tony-nominee and Obie and Theatre World Award winning star, has created some of the most memorable roles in recent Broadway history. He shot to stardom for originating the role of Roger in the Broadway blockbuster Rent, as well as the London production, and starred in the film version. He also originated the role of Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice’s Aida, and was featured as the Emcee in the critically acclaimed revival of Cabaret directed by Sam Mendes. He has recently starred on Broadway in Memphis, Chicago and the original cast of Disaster! (co-written by Seth Rudetsky!) Other of his recent performances include the role of Freddie in Chess at the Royal Albert Hall in London, alongside both Idina Menzel and Josh Groban. This performance was recorded for PBS’ Great Performances series and has been released on DVD. He also reprised his starring role in the 2009 Broadway Tour of Rent. His film work, in addition to the screen version of Rent, includes SLC Punk!, School of Rock and the movie musical Temptation. He has also released two solo rock albums, “Model Prisoner” and “Civilian” for Sh-K-Boom Records. Adam was seen recently as William Shakespeare in the 2017 National Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Something Rotten! and starred last season as Edward in the new musical Pretty Woman on Broadway.

Seth Rudetsky’s internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky’s insightful, funny and revealing questions – and the music from the artists’ stellar careers.

7pm: ABT Today: The Future Starts Now Celebrating the trailblazing spirit that has propelled American Ballet Theatre for eight decades, ABT has announced a program that exemplifies innovation and inclusion. ABT Today: The Future Starts Now will feature the Company’s world-class dancers in four World Premiere performances on Monday, November 23 at 7 P.M. EST on ABT’s YouTube Channel. The program will also include the public launch of ABT RISE (Representation and Inclusion Sustain Excellence), ABT’s commitment to becoming a markedly more inclusive and diverse organization.

Convivium, a work for four dancers by Gemma Bond; Indestructible Light, a work by Darrell Grand Moultrie for six dancers; Touché, a male pas de deux by Christopher Rudd; and David, a solo choreographed by Pam Tanowitz for David Hallberg. All new works were created in isolation in upstate New York and New York City during the months of September and October. Each work will feature a brief introduction by the choreographer, along with behind-the-scenes footage.

7pm: Rodgers, Rodgers and Guettel Lyrics and Lyricists through December 23rd. $15 In this beloved series by the 92nd Street Y that combines concert and biography, a look at Richard Rodgers, in his collaborations with Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein II, and Rodgers’ daughter Mary Rodgers (Once Upon a Mattress) and grandson Adam Guettel (The Light in the Piazza, Myths and Hymns)

Allison Blackwell, Nikki Renée Daniels, Katherine Henly, Telly Leung, Julia Murney, Zachary Noah Piser, Pearl Sun and Mariand Torres; Beth Malone serves as narrator, and Paul Masse is the musical director.

7:30pm: Verdi’s Il Trovatore Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, Marcelo Álvarez, and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From April 30, 2011.

8pm: Monday Night Magic: Live Online Experience the wit and wonderment of New York’s longest-running Off-Broadway magic show, Monday Night Magic, as its stars bring their unique brand of amazement right into your home – or wherever you happen to be!

This live streaming event will take place every Monday at 8:00 pm (EST) and will feature two of your favorite performers, along with an incredible host, from the Greenwich Village sensation.

Each week, viewers who’ve purchased VIP Experience tickets will be part of the action, interacting as audience volunteers and asking questions during a one-of-a-kind Q & A segment. Just like the in-person version of the popular stage show, this event will be live, leaving lots of room for surprises, magical and otherwise.

8pm: Stars in the House Plays in the House TBA

8pm: Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party Join the next episode of Jim Caruso’s Pajama Cast Party on YouTube with special guests that include Broadway alums and cabaret favorites! This week Alysha Umphress, Chaz Langley, Libby Whitmore, Mateo Mancuso and Todd Buonopane.

8pm: Bindlestiff Open Stage Variety Show: Quarantine Edition Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is a nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to increasing the knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of circus, sideshow, vaudeville, and related arts through performances, lectures, media, and workshops for the general public, and through the creation of opportunities for cultural exchange and community among performing artists. Through performance, teaching, and outreach, Bindlestiff preserves, contemporizes, and enriches the cultural heritage of the variety arts.

The circus and variety arts have the power to lift our spirits, bring people together, and create moments of joy. The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus needs your help to continue our work creating spectacles that delight, programs that foster youth development, and opportunities for emerging performers.



We invite you to support our mission to cultivate, develop, and sustain the variety arts by making a tax-deductible donation. Your support makes it possible to do what we do. Thank you.

9pm: BPN Live: Thanksgiving Parade Memories hosted by The Ensemblist’s Mo Brady By Broadway Podcast Network.

Get an inside look into one of the Broadway community’s favorite annual traditions: the Thanksgiving Parade.

Join Mo Brady of The Ensemblist as a live panel of Broadway vets share their favorite memories and backstage secrets of performing on the telecast. Guests include Cara Cooper (The Prom, co-host of ‘Mama’s Talkin’ Loud) and Jessica Rush (Tina, co-host of “Mama’s Talkin Loud), Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice, host of Equity One), Vasthy Mompoint (SpongeBob SquarePants, host of ‘Vasthy’s Friends’).

To tune in for more Broadway Podcast Network Thanksgiving live events, visit bpn.fm/gathertogether