What To Watch November 24th To Take Away The Blues

3pm: Theater Mitu: </remnant> </Remnant> is a combination of performance, sound art, and video installation, the work offers a reflection on how loss can scar, shape, and even propel people towards change. The project is conceived and created by Theater Mitu with Rubén Polendo serving as director.

5pm: BPN Live: Wining and Brining with 2020 Tony-Nominee Robyn Hurder from Moulin Rouge! By Broadway Podcast Network.

Wining & Brining with 2020 Tony Award-Nominee Robyn Hurder from Moulin Rouge! Learn how to make Robyn’s famous turkey brine and share a sip from a Barnini NYC speciality cocktail.

To tune in for more Broadway Podcast Network Thanksgiving live events, visit bpn.fm/gathertogether

7:30pm Nico Muhly’s Marnie Starring Isabel Leonard, Iestyn Davies, and Christopher Maltman, conducted by Roberto Spano. From November 10, 2018. Composer Nico Muhly’s contemporary thriller, which had its Met premiere in 2018, is a haunting adaptation of the 1961 Winston Graham novel that also spawned Hitchcock’s film of the same name. Chronicling the exploits of a disturbed young con-woman whose repressed childhood trauma triggers multiple shifts of identity, the opera supplies a plum role for a mezzo-soprano, a cinematic staging, and some of the most colorful and vibrant 60s-inspired garments ever to grace the Met stage.

8pm: The Liz Swados Project Joe’s Pub through December 8th. To celebrate the release of a tribute album to the late visionary composer, the concert features such theater artists as Taylor Mac, Amber Gray, Ali Stroker, Sophia Anne Caruso and Freestyle Love Supreme’s Utkarsh Ambudkar.

8pm: Stars in the House Cooking for Thanksgiving! Join Laura Dean, Nina West and Marty Thomas and prepare dishes for a SAFE Thanksgiving. We are making popovers. If you’re cooking with us, you will need popover or custard cups.

This is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

8pm: Broadway Ruins Virtual Tour By PlaybillBroadway Up Close. Nestled among the 41 Broadway theaters in Times Square are some remnants – and in some cases, full theaters – hiding in plain sight. Join Broadway Up Close Owner Tim Dolan as he explores these Broadway ruins and tells the stories of their forgotten past.