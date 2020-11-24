What To Watch November 25th To Take Away The Blues

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are James Merillat (@James-Merillat-2) and Franca Vercelloni (@Franca-Vercelloni).

5pm: Metropolitan Opera: Free Student Stream The Magic Flute This was the groundbreaking broadcast that launched the Met’s heralded Live in HD series, seen by opera lovers in movie theaters around the world. Adults and children alike were enchanted by the whimsical humor and breathtaking puppetry of Julie Taymor’s hit production, presented in a shortened English-language version. Under the baton of Maestro James Levine, a winning ensemble cast – including Nathan Gunn, Ying Huang, Matthew Polenzani, Erika Miklosa, and René Pape – brings fresh life to Mozart’s timeless fairy tale.lighthearted beginning to its inevitably tragic climax.

6:30pm: Creative Youth Studio By The Old Globe Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio’s next stage, has joined the The Old Globe’s roster of digital programming.

Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs.

Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes, Saturdays at 11:00 AM PT live on The Old Globe Arts Engagement’s Facebook page.

7pm: Broadway’s Great American Songbook: George Abud George Abud is an Arab-American actor. He is nominated for a 2020 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for Nerd Face in Emojiland (The Duke on 42nd, Original Cast Recording). Broadway: The Band’s Visit starring Katrina Lenk & Tony Shalhoub (Daytime Emmy Award, OBC Recording); The Visit starring Chita Rivera & Roger Rees (OBC Recording). Off-Broadway: The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui opposite Raúl Esparza, Nathan The Wise opposite F. Murray Abraham, Peer Gynt opposite Gabriel Ebert, and Allegro directed by John Doyle (Classic Stage Company); The Band’s Visit directed by David Cromer (Atlantic Theater Company); Lolita, My Love opposite Robert Sella (York Theatre Company). Regional: August Rush (Lewis Chapman, Paramount Theatre); Annie Get Your Gun directed by Sarna Lapine (Charlie Davenport, Bay Street Theater); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Puck, Geva Theatre Center); 1776 (The Muny); Fiddler on the Roof (Human Race Theatre); Man of La Mancha and Oliver Twist (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ). International: The New Prince with Barbara Walsh, Marc Kudisch, and Paulo Szot at the Dutch National Opera, Amsterdam

7:30pm: Thomas’s Hamlet Starring Marlis Petersen, Jennifer Larmore, Simon Keenlyside, and James Morris, conducted by Louis Langrée. From March 27, 2010. Ophélie enjoys an elevated position in Ambroise Thomas’s retelling of the Shakespeare classic. Although the composer banished many of the subplots and supporting characters of the original—no room for Rosencrantz at the Paris Opéra, alas—he left plenty of room in his fourth act for the heroine’s astounding, quasi-improvisational mad scene. Those in attendance at its 1868 premiere included Alexandre Dumas père and the composer Hector Berlioz—both were rendered inconsolable by Ophélie’s suicide.

7:30pm: BPN LIVE: Cookies and Cocktails with Desi Oakley & Caroline Bowman By Broadway Podcast Network.

Join Broadway stars and real life besties, Desi Oakley (Chicago, Wicked, Waitress tour) & Caroline Bowman (Wicked, Kinky Boots, Frozen) as they bake and chat about their favorite holiday memories.

To tune in for more Broadway Podcast Network Thanksgiving live events, visit bpn.fm/gathertogether

8pm: Stars in the House Parade Stars Join some stars from the upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade. Plus cooking Thanksgiving food with The Cher Show’s Michaela Diamond. We are making two dishes: a baked brie with cranberry jam and gravy.

8pm: Ute Lemper: Rendezvous with Marlene Cabaret superstar Ute Lemper revives her acclaimed show Rendezvous with Marlene virtually after its debut in London in 2019. Based on the true story of a phone call Ute received by the film legend 35 years ago in France.

Directed by Daniel Nardicio, Rendezvous with Marlene includes some of Marlene’s most beautiful songs and telling some captivating secrets of her life shared during the three hour-plus call.

Shot at Club Cumming, the show is less filmed concert and more of a theatrical film. This is your chance to see brand new material from one of the world’s leading cabaret performers.

Club Cumming Productions has put together a season of shows featuring a cavalcade of their most beloved performers in a virtual cabaret series. The series marries the tiny boîte’s diverse roster of talent and eclecticism with high quality production.

10pm: The Groundlings: The Crazy Uncle Joe Show A special ONLINE version of your favorite long-form improv show!

Watch as The Groundlings Players begin with suggestions given by you, and then proceed to weave the stories together, traveling back and forth through time, playing different characters in many different situations. AND, they keep it up for an uncanny 60 minutes straight!