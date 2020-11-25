What To Watch November 26th To Take Away The Blues



It’s a Wonderful Life Mile Square Theater on demand through December $25. A live radio play by Joe Landry, directed by Kevin R. Free, based on the screenplay of Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 play starring Jimmy Stewart as a man who gets to see how much he matters. Audio description and closed captions are available.

9am: The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC has Ain’t Too Proud (“My Girl” and “Get Ready”), Hamilton (“The Schuyler Sisters”which includes a salute to NYC as “the greatest city in the world”), Jagged Little Pill (“You Learn”), and Mean Girls (“Someone Gets Hurt”). (information about the pandemic-adjusted parade)

On CBS: Dear Evan Hansen (“You Will Be Found”), and Come From Away (“Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere”)

4pm: BPN Live: Vasthy’s Friends Parade! By Broadway Podcast Network

*A Duet Sung by The Prom Broadway Stars Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) and Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Bridges of Madison County)

*A Dance Party with Dionne Figgins (Motown: The Musical, Memphis)

*Games and FUN with Ellyn Marsh (Pretty Woman: The Musical, Kinky Boots)

*Singing Songs and Listening to Stories with the dynamic duo Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages) and Noodle (played by Rob Morrison, Nick Jr., You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown)

*Matthew Canann: Will read a book and take us on a journey through Indigenous history, and will also be joined by some musicians in his tribe.

To get a shout out from the stars, you can make a donation with this link https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.or…

Proceeds from Donations go to https://www.navajohopisolidarity.org/ a grassroots organization that has started a relief fund for the Navajo and Hopi families, by purchasing 2 weeks of food for families.

Link to be in the room: https://calendly.com/vasthysfriends/v…

Interactive Zoom Room spots are limited to 20.

4pm: Josh Groban: Harmony Groban will take fans on a virtual concert “tour” this fall with three new, intimate concerts filmed in-person and live streamed directly to audiences.

To kick off the series, Josh will perform a concert of Broadway favorites in October. In November, Josh will perform a concert celebrating his brand new album, Harmony, which will be released the same month. And on December 19 join Josh for his first-ever holiday concert.

In June, Josh did his first livestream concert with high-quality sound and lighting that was streamed to 63 countries around the world.

4pm–9:30pm: Marie’s Crisis Virtual Piano Bar Tonight’s scheduled pianists are Alex Barylski (@Alexander-Barylski) and Adam Michael Tilford (@Adam-Tilford-1).

6pm: Classic Conversations: Hilton Als By Classic Stage Company continues its free, online version of their discussion series Classic Conversations, hosted by Artistic Director John Doyle.

The series continues with staff writer and former theatre critic at The New Yorker..

6pm: Here We Are Theatre for One Every Thursday starting today, Christine Jones’ company will offer one-on-one performances of “micro-plays” by the following eight playwrights: Jaclyn Backhaus, Lydia R. Diamond, Lynn Nottage, Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Each audience member signs up for a specific date and time and then gets to see at least one play, performed live! You need to sign up here in advance and to learn details.

7pm: Theater of War for Frontline Medical Providers: Mount Sinai

Part of an ongoing series, this event “hosted by Mount Sinai Health System,” uses Sophocles’ Philoctetes and Women of Trachis to create a vocabulary for subsequent panelists and audience members to discuss themes such as personal risk, death/dying, grief, deviation from standards of care, abandonment, helplessness, and complex ethical decisions. Featuring performances by Frances McDormand, Marjolaine Goldsmith, Frankie Faison, and Nyasha Hatendi.

7pm: LADY APSARA Prospect’s next FREE streaming film. The film is 17 minutes, with a 45 min artist Q&A discussion to follow! Register Here. With authors Naveen Bahar Choudhury & Kamala Sankaram, director Zi Alikhan, and Angel Desai — hosted by actor Joel de la Fuente.

7pm: Nurse Heroes Live! An all-star Thanksgiving concert benefiting the Nurse Heroes Foundation; the proceeds will be used for everything from purchasing stethoscopes and nurses uniforms to providing scholarships for nurses and their children. Performers include Black Eyed Peas, Andrea Bocelli, Céline Dion, Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Josh Groban, Carole King, Maluma, Leslie Odom Jr, Pitbull, Allen Stone, The Wailers and Stevie Wonder

7:30pm: Strauss’s Elektra Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. From April 30, 2016.

In 1909, not five years after scandalizing the cultural intelligentsia with his lurid one-act opera Salome, the young Richard Strauss shocked them again with a darkly psychoanalytic take on the Sophocles play about an ancient Mycenaean princess’s wish to avenge the assassination of her father, Agamemnon. Sparks fly throughout her confrontations with various members of her family, and the chilling score calls for singers capable of competing with the largest orchestra in the standard opera repertory.

8pm: Stars in the House: Thanksgiving Special By The Actors Fund. Stars in the House is the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley.

Click Here to watch the stream on Stars in the House YouTube channel.

Episode: Spend a safe Thanksgiving with Stars In The House. Let’s all eat and dish together!

8:30pm: Community Voices: Comedy Writing By The Old Globe Crowd-favorite playwriting workshop Community Voices will premiere Community Voices: Comedy Writing. Hosted by Katherine Harroff, participants will work on comedic performance.