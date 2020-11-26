What To Watch November 27th To Take Away The Blues

9am: Maltby & Shire’s Closer Than Ever Rehearsals and filming have been completed for MNM Theatre Company’s upcoming production of Closer Than Ever, David Shire and Richard Maltby Jr.’s fascinating song cycle that explores the everyday struggles of love in the modern world.

Director Jonathan Van Dyke has developed an innovative theatrical hybrid that marries live performances with video, audio, and projections.

Closer Than Ever features self-contained songs which deal with such diverse topics as security, aging, mid-life crisis, second marriages, working couples, and unrequited love. Maltby and Shire based many of the songs on real-life experiences of their friends, or stories told to them.

Closer Than Ever stars Aaron Bower, Johnbarry Green, Shelley Keelor, and Elijah Word. The technical crew includes musical director Eric Alsford, choreographer Emily Tarallo, lighting designer Clifford Michael Spulock, sound designer Mike Kelly, scenic artist Cindi Taylor, and scenic designer Jordon Armstrong with wig design by Justin Lore of Tease & Floof Custom Wig Boutique.

The broadcast team includes technical director Johnbarry Green, videographer Cliff Burgess as Videographer, assitant videographer Michael Joseph, and Amber Mandic and Andrea

Guardo are the production’s co-stage managers and co-props mistresses.

5pm: Virtual Halston: Beth Leavel Broadway actress/comedienne Julie Halston is coming to a laptop near you! After ranting and raving on stages and cocktail parties, the comedy queen continues her Virtual Halston series, a weekly hourlong gab-fest spotlighting her famous friends.

Virtual Halston is produced by Ruby Locknar and Jim Caruso, with animation and artwork by B.T Whitehill.

5pm: BPN Live: Shake Shack Special featuring Executive Chef John Karangis & Mean Girl’s Kate Rockwell By Broadway Podcast Network

Join Shake Shack’s Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Innovation, John Karangis, and Broadway Mean Girls’ Kate Rockwell as they cook a Crispy Chick’n Shack and pair it with both a Crunchy Koginut Concrete and a wine of Rockwell’s expert choosing.

To tune in for more Broadway Podcast Network Thanksgiving live events, visit bpn.fm/gathertogether

7:30: Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor Starring Natalie Dessay, Joseph Calleja, Ludovic Tézier, and Kwangchul Youn, conducted by Patrick Summers. From March 19, 2011. The title role of Donizetti’s chilling tragedy based on Sir Walter Scott has become an icon in opera and beyond, an archetype of the constrained woman asserting herself in society. The insanity that overtakes and destroys Lucia, depicted in opera’s most celebrated mad scene, has especially captured the public imagination. Donizetti’s handling of this fragile woman’s state of mind remains seductively beautiful, thoroughly compelling, and deeply disturbing, but the score as a whole brilliantly displays the composer’s mastery of bel canto vocal writing.

8pm: Stars in the House TBA

9pm: Word Up! By The Old Globe join The Old Globe’s online roster of programming. More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other.

Every Friday night, join Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit for a fun, festive word-based collaboration between audience and artist. This Mad Libs–style communal storytelling will feature a new performing artist every week, as well as special community guests from around San Diego.

Together, they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Art forms on offer may include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements.